South Sudan rebels repulse new government attack in Unity region: spokesperson



December 1, 2017 (JUBA) - Dozens of South Sudanese government forces have been killed in recent clashes around Leer when they attempted to retake a rebel-controlled area in the Unity region said the armed opposition group led by the former First Vice President Riek Machar on Friday

Lam Paul Gabriel, a deputy spokesperson of the SPLA-IO told the Sudan Tribune their forces have repulsed an attack by the government forces in Ganduor east of Leer County.

He further said the fighting lasted about two hours claiming they killed 53 soldiers dead and wounded 93 government soldiers.

“The brave SPLA-IO forces managed to ultimately repulse the attackers after a two-hour battle,” he said.

He admitted five rebel fighters have been killed and four others with minor injuries.

The rebel deputy spokesperson asserted that the SPLA-IO combatants are in full control of their positions

He accused the government forces of violating the ceasefire, adding the SPLA-IO strongly condemns the provocation and aggression by the government forces and militias.

Lam said Friday attack against the rebel position was conducted by the SPLA Division 4 under command of Maj.Gen Samuel Dok Wanjang.

