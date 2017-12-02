 
 
 
Saturday 2 December 2017

South Sudan rebels repulse new government attack in Unity region: spokesperson

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
December 1, 2017 (JUBA) - Dozens of South Sudanese government forces have been killed in recent clashes around Leer when they attempted to retake a rebel-controlled area in the Unity region said the armed opposition group led by the former First Vice President Riek Machar on Friday

Lam Paul Gabriel, a deputy spokesperson of the SPLA-IO told the Sudan Tribune their forces have repulsed an attack by the government forces in Ganduor east of Leer County.

He further said the fighting lasted about two hours claiming they killed 53 soldiers dead and wounded 93 government soldiers.

“The brave SPLA-IO forces managed to ultimately repulse the attackers after a two-hour battle,” he said.

He admitted five rebel fighters have been killed and four others with minor injuries.

The rebel deputy spokesperson asserted that the SPLA-IO combatants are in full control of their positions

He accused the government forces of violating the ceasefire, adding the SPLA-IO strongly condemns the provocation and aggression by the government forces and militias.

Lam said Friday attack against the rebel position was conducted by the SPLA Division 4 under command of Maj.Gen Samuel Dok Wanjang.

  • 2 December 08:40, by Malakal county Simon

    It is Kiir war, and unwanted president shoulder full responsibility to end this senseless war!!!!

  • 2 December 11:22, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    When will this atrocities end? Every time capturing and recaptured we need this to stop ? and save the lives of innocent civilians,this this blaming game of wars of so and so will not help at all, we needs a permanent peace 🔥 fire

  • 2 December 16:12, by Modi Lo Laja

    Dear All,

    I am worried when seeing report of killing across South Sudan. Why our Leaders in both sides sit and think first of humanity rather than thinking for their own interest and interest of their community? All of us are created by God and has time limit to each of us to live on this earth, therefore we should have peace, harmony, humanity, love on other..... etc. Our Leaders should more tha

