Sudan vows continued cooperation with EU to combat illegal migration



December 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The government of Sudan has underscored its commitment to continue to cooperate with the European Union (EU) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to combat terrorism, illegal migration and human trafficking.

In statements to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), the State Foreign Minister Atta al-Mannan Bakhit said Sudan is keen to continue cooperation with international organizations to play a pivotal role in serving a number of regional and international agendas.

He called to consolidate efforts and strategic visions to eliminate illegal migration and human trafficking, demanding the introduction of new strategies to combat terrorism.

Bakhit pointed out that Sudan seeks to expand its foreign relations to develop multifaceted strategic partnerships with its neighbours as well as the regional and international community.

Sudan, which is identified as a source of migrants and a transit country, is cooperating with the EU countries to combat the illegal migration from Sudan and Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.

Also, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.

In May 2016, Sudan organized the “Khartoum Operation” conference to combat human trafficking with the participation of 65 persons representing European and African countries besides several United Nations agencies and organizations operating in the field of migration and refugees.

Sudanese armed opposition has accused the EU of funding the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to protect Sudan’s borders and combat illegal migration.

However, the EU denied allegations of providing any support to the RSF acknowledging support for Sudan’s efforts to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

