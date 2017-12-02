Al-Bashir, Deby hold bilateral talks in N’djamena

December 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby on Friday have held bilateral discussions in N’djamena.

Presidents Omer Hassan al-Bashir (R) and Idriss Deby brief the media in Khartoum on 28 January 2015 (SUNA)

Al-Bashir has arrived in the Chadian capital on Friday morning in a two-day official visit to attend Chad’s National Day celebrations.

The Sudanese President was accompanied by the State Presidential Minister Fadl Abdallah Fadl, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Mohamed Atta Al-Mawla, Director of the President Offices Hatim Hassan Bakhit and the State Foreign Minister Atta al-Mannan Bakhit.

On Friday, al-Bashir and Deby have attended Chad’s freedom and democracy celebrations at the Nation Square in N’djamena.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the “celebrations saw military displays and carnivals reflecting Chad’s progress during the rule of the Patriotic Salvation Movement led by President Deby”

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.