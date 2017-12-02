Al-Bashir, Deby hold bilateral talks in N’djamena

December 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby on Friday have held bilateral discussions in N’djamena.
- Presidents Omer Hassan al-Bashir (R) and Idriss Deby brief the media in Khartoum on 28 January 2015 (SUNA)
Al-Bashir has arrived in the Chadian capital on Friday morning in a two-day official visit to attend Chad’s National Day celebrations.
The Sudanese President was accompanied by the State Presidential Minister Fadl Abdallah Fadl, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Mohamed Atta Al-Mawla, Director of the President Offices Hatim Hassan Bakhit and the State Foreign Minister Atta al-Mannan Bakhit.
On Friday, al-Bashir and Deby have attended Chad’s freedom and democracy celebrations at the Nation Square in N’djamena.
According to the official news agency SUNA, the “celebrations saw military displays and carnivals reflecting Chad’s progress during the rule of the Patriotic Salvation Movement led by President Deby”
In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.
Latest Comments & Analysis
Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)
South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)
ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)
MORE