Ethiopia urges Britain to support South Sudan revitalization process

Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopia Foreign Minister (ENA Photo)
December 1, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) — Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, Friday urged his British counterpart to support South Sudan’s revitalization process, that the IGAD plans to launch this month.

Gebeyehu met with Boris Johnson, UK’s Foreign Secretary, on the sidelines of the African Union AU-EU summit, which took place in Abidjan, the capital of the Cote d’Ivoire, on 29-30 November 2017.

"We would like the UK to support the South Sudan Revitalization Process and assist rally the International community behind the cause," Gebeyehu said during the meeting according to a statement by the foreign ministry in Addis Ababa.

Gebeyehu who chairs the IGAD Council of Ministers and British minister further discussed progress in the South Sudanese peace process, bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the two countries

The IGAD chair and the Sudanese foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour met with Riek Machar in South Africa with the SPLM-O leader Riek Machar who is confined in Pretoria South Africa.

The former First Vice President and other stakeholders said ready to take part in the process pointing that the revitalization process remains the only genuine process to end the four-year conflict in South Sudan.

The IGAD foreign ministers participating took the opportunity of their presence at the AU-EU summit and held a meeting Gebeyehu headed to discuss the ongoing efforts to hold the peace process.

" IGAD Council of Ministers’ unflinching position and unwavering commitment towards ensuring peace and stability in South Sudan, underscored the need to speak with one voice and urged an increased support from the international community,". Gebeyehu stressed during the meeting according to the foreign ministry.

The Ethiopian top diplomat said that the revitalization process, with the help of undivided attention of the leaders and ministers of IGAD member states, has shown an encouraging progress.

The United Kingdom in a joint statement with the two other Troika country, U.S and Norway, reiterated their support for the forum and called on the South Sudanese warring parties to stop the war and allow humanitarian access to the needy ahead of the IGAD forum to end the conflict.

(ST)

  • 2 December 04:19, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Urging the British counterparts to support south Sudan Revitalisation project!There will come a time ? when all the Southerners themselves will United to resolve their disputes leaving u guys to sort out your own revitalization as there no any progress and u just seeking fund and the civilians are suffering in an IDPS camps and refugees camps around African neighbouring countries

  • 2 December 04:22, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    We need end of the year report from you about the things that you have achieved and what are the obstacle and to what extent will you be able to overcome them under what mechanism?

  • 2 December 09:35, by Sunday Junup

    Britain has right because you don’t respect their opinion. Last time you agree and sign communique including Taban that if Dr.Riak return he will leave chair for him but latter on through John Kerry comment you turn every thing and decided to sideline Dr.Riak. That was the continuation of war in SS. Suffering of SS is a result of your failure and your business on SS.

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


