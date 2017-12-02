Ethiopia urges Britain to support South Sudan revitalization process



December 1, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) — Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, Friday urged his British counterpart to support South Sudan’s revitalization process, that the IGAD plans to launch this month.

Gebeyehu met with Boris Johnson, UK’s Foreign Secretary, on the sidelines of the African Union AU-EU summit, which took place in Abidjan, the capital of the Cote d’Ivoire, on 29-30 November 2017.

"We would like the UK to support the South Sudan Revitalization Process and assist rally the International community behind the cause," Gebeyehu said during the meeting according to a statement by the foreign ministry in Addis Ababa.

Gebeyehu who chairs the IGAD Council of Ministers and British minister further discussed progress in the South Sudanese peace process, bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the two countries

The IGAD chair and the Sudanese foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour met with Riek Machar in South Africa with the SPLM-O leader Riek Machar who is confined in Pretoria South Africa.

The former First Vice President and other stakeholders said ready to take part in the process pointing that the revitalization process remains the only genuine process to end the four-year conflict in South Sudan.

The IGAD foreign ministers participating took the opportunity of their presence at the AU-EU summit and held a meeting Gebeyehu headed to discuss the ongoing efforts to hold the peace process.

" IGAD Council of Ministers’ unflinching position and unwavering commitment towards ensuring peace and stability in South Sudan, underscored the need to speak with one voice and urged an increased support from the international community,". Gebeyehu stressed during the meeting according to the foreign ministry.

The Ethiopian top diplomat said that the revitalization process, with the help of undivided attention of the leaders and ministers of IGAD member states, has shown an encouraging progress.

The United Kingdom in a joint statement with the two other Troika country, U.S and Norway, reiterated their support for the forum and called on the South Sudanese warring parties to stop the war and allow humanitarian access to the needy ahead of the IGAD forum to end the conflict.

(ST)