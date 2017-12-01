 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 1 December 2017

WFP says plan to feed 1.7m South Sudanese in 2018

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 30, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said plans to feed 1.7 million people in South Sudan after its identified a new route in Aweil, a town in the Bahr El-Ghazal region.

JPEG - 72.6 kb
Part of an 18-truck WFP convoy crossing into South Sudan from Sudan, carrying 700 metric tons of food, in Nov 2014 (WFP video screen capture)

The agency, in a statement issued Wednesday, said 19 trucks it had contracted and loaded with 500 tonnes of sorghum left El Obeid in Central Sudan on 22 November and arrived five days later in Aweil.

"This strengthens our ability to move large amounts of life-saving food assistance by road into South Sudan," the WFP country director for South Sudan, Adnan Khan said in the statement.

Khan also praised the Sudanese government for providing a third humanitarian corridor at this crucial time, noting that WFP and its partners provided assistance to 2.6 million people in October.

WFP said it plans to use the new route regularly to deliver 30,000 tonnes of life-saving assistance into South Sudan in 2018 with donor support.

The number of people experiencing severe food insecurity from October-December is likely to rise to 4.8 million, UN figures showed.

This year, the agency said it assisted 4.6 million people in South Sudan with 208,000 tonnes of food and $ 24.5 million given in cash.

Last month, a report to the Security Council accused South Sudan government of using food as a weapon of war to target civilians by blocking life-saving aid in some areas.

According to the confidential UN report between 2016 and 2017, a campaign allegedly carried by government troops in South Sudan’s Wau state and areas in Western Bahr el-Ghazal targeted civilians on ethnic grounds, displacing over 100,000 people.

The UN report also faulted President Salva Kiir’s government for food insecurity situation in a nation where 1.2 million people risk starvation.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 December 04:36, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    WFP plan to feed 1.7m south Sudanese; this is one of the UN agencies most trusted as far as humanitarian programme is concerned, it is going great jobs in all East African countries where refugees camps are allocated and I personally have witnessed this.. We need other UN agencies to do the right things too and remember to teach these folks how to 🐠 fish instead of feeding them every time we need

    repondre message

    • 2 December 04:40, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      We need seeds and seedlings to grow our own food 🍲 all agricultural machinery to be do our own cultivations and to be sufficient and self sustainable.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.