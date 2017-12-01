 
 
 
U.S threatens measures against South Sudan over civil war

November 30, 2017 (NEW YORK) - The United States has threatened measures against the South Sudanese government, should the young nation fail to end the ongoing civil war that has already killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

JPEG - 201.3 kb
Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the US ambassador to the world body said South Sudan government bears the primary responsibility for the killing, raping, and torturing people.

“And it is the government that bears the primary responsibility for ending the violence, easing the suffering, and saving future generations of South Sudanese,” she told the 15-member Council.

Haley, who visited the war-torn nation last month, said the US will judge South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his government by “their actions, not their words”.

“And the actions needed are clear. There is a way to end the violence in South Sudan,” she stressed, and urged the South Sudanese leader to adhere to the ceasefires declared many times.

“No more promises. We need action,” further stated the senior US envoy.

The South Sudanese conflict, almost in its fourth year, broke out in December 2013 when political disagreements within the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) triggered a full-blown civil war.

"The United States is prepared to pursue additional measures against the government - or any party, for that matter - if they do not act to end the violence and ease the suffering in South Sudan," said Haley.

Although she did not unveil details of the possible measures, Haley said Washington unsuccessfully pushed for an arms embargo on South Sudan and international sanctions on senior officials last year.

"Going forward the United States will judge President Kiir and his government by their actions, not their words," stressed the US envoy.

Haley said President Kiir must uphold ceasefires, join a new regional peace initiative, stop placing restrictions on UN peacekeepers and allow access for aid groups.

“The country’s leaders – both government and opposition – must take responsibility and seize the opportunity presented by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development,” Haley emphasized.

“The parties must be willing to reconsider the parts of the 2015 peace agreement that aren’t working. And the leaders must now lead,” she added.

Meanwhile a senior UN official on Tuesday strongly urged members of the Security Council to “unanimously" express its support to the urgent revitalization of the peace process so that the suffering of all South Sudanese can come to an end.

While addressing the Council on the security situation in the war-torn nation, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita also raised concerns about the growing number of incidents targeting humanitarian actors and restrictions on movement of the UN Mission in South Sudan personnel.

“The humanitarian situation in South Sudan continues to be dire, compounded by widespread armed conflict, inter-communal violence, large displacements of the civilian population and access restrictions which prevents the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” said Keita.

According to the world body, an estimated 4 million South Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes in the conflict that erupted nearly four years ago following a political dispute between President Kiir and ex-Vice-President, Riek Machar.

Despite an August 2015 peace agreement, however, the violence continues.

(ST)

  • 1 December 06:46, by South South

    Nikki R. Haley comes from South Carolina, a small state in US. She does not know anything. Let her put out to the world the details she has to end the war in South Sudan. Very native person from this tiny state of South Carolina. She speaks in UN like a real strong person, but she is not. She is bullying small and poor countries for domestic agenda.

    repondre message

    • 1 December 06:52, by jubaone

      Nikki Haley,
      Gaddafi, Sadam Hussein, Hitler, Mubarak, Amin were all ruthless dictators that had to be flushed out by force. The Kiirminal is not different either. Stop threatening and just arm the opposition. It is cheap, effective and surgical. One idiot must not hold millions to ransom. No threats, just guns. That is dictator’s only language.

      repondre message

      • 1 December 07:04, by South South

        Jubaone,

        You are very naive like Nikki Haley. You do not have people to fight for you, let alone, having guns. You have no an idea how to use the gun, so please shut up, stop empty talk.

        repondre message

        • 1 December 08:12, by jubaone

          South South,
          Look at this stupid Jienge who can’t understand. Did I write that Nikki Haley would fight for me. Just a notoriously stupid Jienge. Read and understand, ya jienge bolit. No jienge was born a soldier. All learn this skills, so fighting is not Jienge favorite sport or monopoly.

          repondre message

          • 1 December 08:25, by South South

            jubaone,

            Every South Sudanese knows that you never fought any war for interests of South Sudan, so what is new from your side. You said you need Nikki Haley to stop warning and support you with arms, why? You do not know how to fight. Leave war for real men who know how to handle it. For you, you need alcohol, party, sex and food, that’s what you are good at.

            repondre message

            • 1 December 11:30, by jubaone

              South South,
              Such jienges like you are just late comers who were idling in Khartoum streets selling 2-hand shoes and shirts from Turkey. As a one-time NCP or lost boy, just tell me where you fought, which front, who was your commander and which comrades do you know? I will tell you where I was.

              repondre message

            • 1 December 11:45, by Sunday Junup

              South South,
              If you know how to fight then why invited, UPDF, GEM, SPLA-N, Rwanda, Egypt and China to fight in your behalf. Bor youth runs up to Nimule where they invaded Equatorial land. Mathianganyor were killed in 2014 Malakal fighting. Now accept that it is Nuer fighting Nuer. Can you tell me where you still have Dinka soldier?

              repondre message

              • 1 December 12:31, by South South

                Sunday Junup,

                You are wrong. No UPDF, no GEM, no SPLA-N, no Rwanda, no China and no Egypt armies in South Sudan. Chinese and Rwanda are part of UNMISS. This is very naive from you to say that all SPLA soldiers were killed in Malakal. SPLA is everywhere in South Sudan including Pagak. Equatoria land belongs to Equatoria, no one will invade it. Most of SPLA soldiers now are Dinkas.

                repondre message

    • 1 December 09:59, by Majesty

      South South,
      You’re right. She was selected while knowing knowing anything outside South Carolina. No, South Sudan is NOT South Carolina and by next year she will learn something about South Sudanese despite having the world dumbest President, they’ll reject nonsense from any country including United States.

      repondre message

    • 1 December 14:05, by Landlord

      South sudan,

      I just realized that you are an animal without tail. You are not a normal human being. you could even be a virus interrupting intellectual postings here on the internet. you have no single logic atoll, what kind of animal are you?

      repondre message

    • 1 December 20:42, by padiit gaga

      SouthSudan or what ever you called yourself.
      In America it doesn’t matter which state you come from whether it is small or large as long as you are choosed from your state,you have right to work in government like S.Sudan primitive president is already seen by world and she will take action to remove him s.sudan must elect whofvrr they want.Drunker messup is visable he must go to He

      repondre message

  • 1 December 06:49, by Eastern

    Kiir and cohorts have been pampered for too long. The carrots have been useless and now is the time for STICKS ON THIER BARE BACKSIDES....

    repondre message

    • 1 December 07:06, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are another useless person from Equatoria. Keep waiting for International Community to fight for you, what a weak person he is!!!!!!!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 1 December 08:18, by jubaone

        South South,
        Shut up cowardly Jienge. UPDF, JEM, SPLA-N saved your asses, otherwise you would get busted. Now you outsourced this war to the Nuer nyagateen of Taban bcoz you have gone to business of looting and siphoning money out of the country to buy houses, educate your kids with blood money. Curses unto you and will remain in eternal damnation.

        repondre message

        • 1 December 08:32, by South South

          jubaoen,

          Someone like you may need people to speak with to very slowly so that he can understand something.Let me go very slowly here so that you can understand something. In war, smart people use elements of surprise to defeat stupid people like you. Government of South Sudan is run by very smart people. They used elements of surprise to kick out rebels from South Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 1 December 11:35, by jubaone

            South South,
            Now you are talking sense. You cowardly admit, it is being smart to hire mercenaries like UPDF, SPLA-N and JEM, uh? Now you are fixed you coward and loud mouth gun. Just shut up and enjoy your refugee status in Uganda or Kenya.

            repondre message

            • 1 December 12:24, by South South

              jubaone,

              You are our coward man and nothing we can do for you, only to let you live like the way you are now, DIASPORA. Let’s fix the country and when everything is running you will be invited to come back, only with a little condition, you must change and love all 64 tribes of South Sudan, when you do that forgiveness will be granted to you.

              repondre message

  • 1 December 10:18, by Majesty

    Americans as whole are intelligent, know more than our tribalist South Sudanese. They will never support anything in South Sudan unless Dinka is there as they know would be just another wasted effort. Dinka who largely liberated South Sudan constitutes almost half of the country, nothing can succeed without Dinka no matter what amount of weapons given to other tribe or tribes.

    repondre message

    • 1 December 12:30, by Malakal county Simon

      It would make more sense/relieve if the America sanction that unwanted president and than end up like Robert G. He is holding the country hostage for he is against the peace!!!!

      repondre message

    • 1 December 15:53, by jubaone

      Majesty,
      Apparently, jienges are experts in destruction but not in construction. Nothing can succeed with jienges, but every destruction will succeed even without weapons. They will use sticks, stones or even their bare teeth (of course, if they still got any anyway)to bite and destroy. had they developed their luaks, we would believe in them, BUT NO. It will NEVER change, they´re not creative

      repondre message

      • 1 December 20:57, by Majesty

        Jubaone,
        I can only imagine your despair,disappointment but again all these have nothing to do with Dinka as a tribe. For many, it just pure weak SPLM leadership.

        repondre message

  • 1 December 21:43, by dinkdong

    That’s right, the US has spoken.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



