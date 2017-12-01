November 30, 2017 (NEW YORK) - The United States has threatened measures against the South Sudanese government, should the young nation fail to end the ongoing civil war that has already killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the US ambassador to the world body said South Sudan government bears the primary responsibility for the killing, raping, and torturing people.

“And it is the government that bears the primary responsibility for ending the violence, easing the suffering, and saving future generations of South Sudanese,” she told the 15-member Council.

Haley, who visited the war-torn nation last month, said the US will judge South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his government by “their actions, not their words”.

“And the actions needed are clear. There is a way to end the violence in South Sudan,” she stressed, and urged the South Sudanese leader to adhere to the ceasefires declared many times.

“No more promises. We need action,” further stated the senior US envoy.

The South Sudanese conflict, almost in its fourth year, broke out in December 2013 when political disagreements within the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) triggered a full-blown civil war.

"The United States is prepared to pursue additional measures against the government - or any party, for that matter - if they do not act to end the violence and ease the suffering in South Sudan," said Haley.

Although she did not unveil details of the possible measures, Haley said Washington unsuccessfully pushed for an arms embargo on South Sudan and international sanctions on senior officials last year.

"Going forward the United States will judge President Kiir and his government by their actions, not their words," stressed the US envoy.

Haley said President Kiir must uphold ceasefires, join a new regional peace initiative, stop placing restrictions on UN peacekeepers and allow access for aid groups.

“The country’s leaders – both government and opposition – must take responsibility and seize the opportunity presented by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development,” Haley emphasized.

“The parties must be willing to reconsider the parts of the 2015 peace agreement that aren’t working. And the leaders must now lead,” she added.

Meanwhile a senior UN official on Tuesday strongly urged members of the Security Council to “unanimously" express its support to the urgent revitalization of the peace process so that the suffering of all South Sudanese can come to an end.

While addressing the Council on the security situation in the war-torn nation, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita also raised concerns about the growing number of incidents targeting humanitarian actors and restrictions on movement of the UN Mission in South Sudan personnel.

“The humanitarian situation in South Sudan continues to be dire, compounded by widespread armed conflict, inter-communal violence, large displacements of the civilian population and access restrictions which prevents the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” said Keita.

According to the world body, an estimated 4 million South Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes in the conflict that erupted nearly four years ago following a political dispute between President Kiir and ex-Vice-President, Riek Machar.

Despite an August 2015 peace agreement, however, the violence continues.

(ST)