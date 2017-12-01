Turkish plane makes emergency landing in Khartoum after bomb threat



November 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – A Turkish Airlines flight with 107 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Khartoum airport after on Thursday morning after a bomb threat, authorities said.

The aircraft was heading to Cairo from the Kenyan capital Nairobi when a British passenger on the board of the Boeing 737 received a bomb threat by email when it entered the Sudanese airspace, said a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

"The British passenger is being investigated in the presence of a representative from the British embassy and the pilot of the plane," further said Abdel Hafiz Abdel Rahim when reached by Sudan Tribune.

Abdel Rahim denied the closure of Khartoum International Airport while dealing with the situation of the Turkish plane. He added that the plane had been isolated in a remote area of the airport.

However, he said that all the passengers have been evacuated before to be inspected by explosive experts.

(ST)