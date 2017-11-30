 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 November 2017

Former Yemeni president calls on al-Bashir to withdraw Sudanese troops

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf greets Sudanese troops stationed in Saudi Arabia on 29 Nov 2017 (ST photo)
November 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh allied to Iran-backed Houthi rebels has advised Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to withdraw troops from Yemen, saying they do not threaten the Islamic Holy Mosques.

The call comes among growing rumours about a silent crisis between the Sudanese President al-Bashir and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman over Khartoum’s neutrality from the ongoing conflict with Qatar.

It was purported that the Saudi Crown Prince blocks a financial assistance to Sudan pledged by King Salman, demanding that al-Bashir severe diplomatic ties with Doha, a request that the latter rejects.

Sudan is part of a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemeni forces loyal to the exiled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi who are trying to oust Iran-allied Houthi fighters and troops loyal to their ally, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

When Bashir decided to participate in the Operation Decisive Storm he justified his agreement to take part in the tough ground operations against the Houthi group with the desire to defend the security of Saudi Arabia, and the Two Holy Mosques.

"There is no risk for the Holy Land of Yemen. The Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina (far from where the war is taking place). Pull out this great army, unless you want to get rid of them, this is would be another thing," Ali Saleh said in a speech in Sana’a on Tuesday.

"If they let you down in Darfur and want them to be returned to you in boxes, this is another matter ... Withdraw (your forces) and you are a brother, a friend and a colleague, please withdraw them".

Sudan participates in the Arab coalition forces with an estimated ground force of about 7,000 soldiers. In October 2015, security officials told Associated Press (AP) that Sudan plans to send a total of 10,000 soldiers.

In May 2017, Sudanese military sources dismissed media reports that 80 Sudanese troops have been killed in Yemen saying only 21 were killed, including 4 officers.

The Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf inspected the Sudanese troops stationed near the Yemen border south-west of Saudi Arabia before to return to Khartoum on Wednesday.

Ibn ouf participated in the first meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism held in Riyadh.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.