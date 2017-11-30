 
 
 
Violence against women in S. Sudan among highest world over: report

November 29, 2017 (JUBA) - Violence against women and girls in South Sudan is among the highest in the world, a new survey conducted by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the George Washington University’s Global Women’s Institute shows.

Women from Ayod county wait for food relief in Duk county in South Sudan’s Jonglei state on 25 July 2014 (ST)

The report says 65% of women interview said they experienced sexual or physical violence while over half of them reported domestic abuse.

Women and girls living in the United Nations civilian protection site in the capital, Juba, were the most vulnerable to sexual violence, it said.

According to the report, the most common forms of violence reported were abuses in homes, committed by husbands or partners.

According to the report, about 33% of the women surveyed in Rumbek, the capital of South Sudan’s Western Lakes state, and those living in UN protection of civilian sites (PoCs) in Bentiu and Juba said they experienced sexual violence from a non-partner, with many incidents related to a raid, displacement or abduction.

IRC’s Chief Executive Officer, David Miliband, said the report presents shocking scale of violence against women in South Sudan.

"This important research shows that we need to rethink the threats that women and girls face in conflict zones. Not only are they at risk of attack from armed men and gangs but, tragically, they are at risk within their own homes, from partners and family members," he said.

According to the UN, gender-based violence (GBV) is persistent and a serious problem in South Sudan as 98% of the GBV incidents recorded in war-torn South Sudan in 2016 affected women and girls.

GBV includes acts such as rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, forced and early marriage that affect women, girls, boys and men.

The world body said gender-based violence has been fueled by decades of armed conflict, social, cultural and economic factors.

Nearly four years of a bloody civil-war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people with an estimated up to 4 million people displaced both internally and externally since conflict broke out in 2013.

(ST)

  • 30 November 08:18, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Violence against women in South Sudan; GBV scale of 98% of the cases in 2016; This has become part of the cultural practices within the communities therefore what is needed is the law enforcement to eradicated such acts and to respect humanity. It all come back to education to educate, and aware the public against the dangers of such acts.

    • 30 November 16:04, by Kuch

      These are the nonsense that these creepy UN and it sleazy NGOs are desperately trying to remain in South Sudan to be falsely always crafting lies of theirs. DRC was their first target for their lies sometimes back. But these days, South Sudan is their new target that these evils are desperately salivating to destroy like DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine or Afghanistan. But the evils>>>

      • 30 November 16:20, by Kuch

        have been warned to get the hell out of our country in peace before we put our hands on the evils.

        • 1 December 00:40, by Don-Don Malith Rual

          Who warn you to get tge hell out of that country Mr Kuch! Whose country is it? Tell them you belong here and that is your own space, where is the freedom of speech if they told u get the hell out of that country! I tongue 😜 tied, and speechless 😶

Sudan Tribune

Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


