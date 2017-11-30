 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 November 2017

UN envoy condemns ‘horrific’ killings in South Sudan state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SRSG David Shearer meets Akobo residents on 1 Nov 2017 (UNMISS Photo/Amanda Voisard)
November 29, 2017 (JUBA) - The head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer has condemned the “horrific” killing of some 45 civilians in the Jonglei region on Tuesday when a Murle ethnic group attacked a Dinka village.

“I utterly condemn these killings and the abduction of some 60 women and children which accompanied these attacks,” said Shearer.

The attack reportedly left at least 19 people wounded.

“I urge the leaders of both communities to reign in the youth, show restraint and to put an end to the cycle of revenge killings. It is crucial that the national and local authorities support the community leaders and work to bring the perpetrators of all attacks to account,” he added.

Since 2013, the Murle and Dinka communities in Jonglei, which is in the central part of the country, have been engaged in long-standing inter-ethnic violence that has operated outside the wider political conflict in South Sudan.

The latest attack on the villages of Duk Panyang and Duk Payuel came after the two rival communities signed a peace agreement end their continuous feud in May.

“The perpetrators of this violence have undermined the ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts that [UNMISS] has supported in Jonglei,” said Shearer.

“The engagement that UNMISS has had with both communities has shown that the vast majority of people want to end the destructive pattern of revenge attacks,” he added.

The dead, Shearer said, included humanitarian workers "selflessly" working for the people of Jonglei. Their deaths, he added are “pointless and utterly contemptible.”

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou said it was outrageous that civilians and humanitarians providing help continue to be targeted.

"I call on all armed elements to respect civilians and aid workers, wherever they are in the country," Noudehou said in a statement.

"At a time when humanitarian needs have reached unprecedented levels, it is unacceptable that those who are trying to help are being attacked and killed," he added.

The latest attack, he said, brings to 92 the numbers of aid workers killed in South Sudan since the beginning of the December 2013. 25 were killed in 2017 alone.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy turned rebel chief Riek Machar led to an outbreak of a civil war, which has killed thousands and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 November 06:09, by DO IT

    Dinka in Jonglei State will continue suffering Lots from the hands of those criminals in Pibor, but Salva Kiir has hand on that innocents deaths. Salva Kiir his groups have been busy arming those Murle criminals, first to fight Malong Awan and to silence the Bor

    repondre message

    • 1 December 07:00, by jubaone

      Do It,
      Jienge Bor brought this upon themselves. You can’t go on provoking others and expect no reaction. Madi from Nimule must urgently form an alliance with Murles, that way they will liberate Nimule from these jienge perils.

      repondre message

  • 30 November 15:16, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    "Bringing all the perpetrators into account" Who will do that?💂and the citizens in particular these cattle raiders have taken the law into their own hands 👐!
    If UNIMSS can take the initiative to provide maximum security prection, may this could work within your allocated budget.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.