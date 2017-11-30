South Sudan president says opposition rift prevents peace

 
 
 
November 29, 2017 (JUBA ) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has attributed in discussions with regional leaders that the division of armed and non-armed opposition groups was behind the failure of a sustainable ceasefire in the country.

JPEG - 29.7 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar, second left, looks across after shaking hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, center-right wearing a black hat, after lengthy peace negotiations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Aug. 17, 2015 (Photo AP/Mulugeta Ayene)

President Kiir, who held talks with the regional leaders including the President of Botswana, Ian Khama, said the government was doing the best to end the four-year conflict but was finding it difficult as the opposition was becoming more and more divided and it became too difficult to know their objectives.

“Even Riek Machar, he is also facing the problem. Now he is fighting Thomas Cirilo, Lam Akol and anybody who does not agree with him. This is the nature of his politics. He went and split with Lam Akol in 1991 when they left the movement. They went and started fighting and Lam Akol went and formed his own faction. The same thing is happening now. They are fighting again. So you really don’t know what they want. And people are asking, how will they lead the country if they cannot lead their own factions, which are very small, and mainly from one ethnic group who speaks the same language,” President Kiir explained to Botswana President on Tuesday.

The South Sudanese leader further said the coalition government that he chairs had accepted in principle to participate in the revitalization forum without conditions because it wants the war to stop.

“Because the conflict started in the SPLM, we decided to talk to all the groups who were previously members of the SPLM leadership, including him (Riek Machar)," he added.

"President Museveni responded positively to my request and started facilitating talks looking at how best we could implement the Arusha reunification agreement but Riek failed to attend. I went myself to Kampala and participated in the talks but he did not go. The meeting was postponed many times to give him the opportunity to come or send some of his people to represent him,” stressed President Kiir.

Kiir said the reunification of the party was one of the initiatives undertaken to end the conflict.

“Apart from the reunification of the party, there is also a national dialogue and the revitalization. All these are initiatives we have undertaken to end the war but our brothers are still unresponsive and continue to advocate for war. This is the situation but we shall overcome it,” explained Kiir.

Machar agreed last month to take part in the revitalization process. Also when he was invited by President Museveni to take part in Kampala process he asked to end his confinement in South Africa, a matter that the IGAD which brokers the South Sudan process rejects.

The revitalization forum is expected to begin before the end of December 2017. It is not clear if the SPLM-IO leader will be allowed to join the meeting and under which condition.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 23:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan is bleeding because Salva Kiir has ethnically made politics and military their monopoly. He is the stumbling block in the way of peace. He attempted to assassinate Riek Machar when he went to Juba after the abortive peace process. He lacks compassion, humility, patriotism and integrity. So peace in South Sudan can come when either of them or both of them leave our political landscape.

    repondre message

    • 30 November 05:26, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      President Kiir, you also have the same problem in the SPLM-IG. Why didn’t you talk about your problem with former army chief Malong if you think division within armed factions delayed peace to come? You need to be honest and truthful. Whatever you lie or truth you said outside, we all know here back home who you really are and the regional leaders you lied to will one day know that you are a liar.

      repondre message

      • 30 November 15:25, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Rumbek S Sudan: it could have of a greater help to us if you confronted Mr President with your true name; or are you 😱 fearing for your dearly life!Will calling president a liar change anything or Are you just pouring your anger in the pins 🎳. To me it doesn’t make sense at all levels

        repondre message

    • 30 November 11:14, by Khent

      Jur

      And what "patriotism" did that *traitor* Riek have when he allied with Khartoum? What "compassion" did he have when his forces roasted children alive in front of their parents? Riek murdered thousands of Dinka civilians and is directly responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands more when his forces destroyed all the crops and took all the livestock...

      repondre message

      • 30 November 11:17, by Khent

        Riek’s political, military and economic alliance with Khartoum contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of lives and the misery of millions more. Riek was instrumental in Khartoum’s ability to not only take control of the oilfields but to secure them as part of his military alliance with the Ignaz Nazis...

        repondre message

        • 30 November 11:19, by Khent

          .And in doing so he enabled Khartoum to purchase billions of dollars in advanced and devastating weaponry, which was then unleashed on those that did not follow that death-deserving TRAITOR - the Dinka in particular. As a direct consequence of Riek’s actions, Khartoum became infinitely stronger and their war on us [not you] intensified. We hold him and his supporters responsible.

          repondre message

      • 30 November 16:53, by jubaone

        Khent,
        Don’t exaggerate and play the victim. Oh! how jienge kids were roasted by Riak in 1991. Is that different from what you jienges did in Madiland, Yei, Bentiu, Malakal etc.? Stop this stupid attitude of depicting others as villains while you jienges are the miserable and pitiful victims. We would also argue, the jienges brought this wrath upon themselves due to their uncontrollable greed.

        repondre message

        • 30 November 21:15, by Khent

          Jubaone

          No exaggeration was employed... these atrocities actually ocurred. Evoking current atrocities to justify ones that precede them is beyond stupid. Riek will NEVER be President of this country; we could have eliminated him when he returned to Garang and laughably claimed that his ’Arab’ masters "tricked" him.

          repondre message

  • 30 November 00:13, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Kiir’s government engineered the division of opposition to suit his lust for eternal leadership through Deng Nhial. He can not in anyway say the division of opposition is the cause of continual war. Kiir has premised his leadership in divide and rule policy that Jallaba applied to South Sudan before independence. He is a complete failure to South Sudan state.

    repondre message

    • 30 November 04:25, by South South

      Jur,

      This article is about Riek fighting Lam Akol, Riek fighting Thomas Cirillo . Riek and Lam fought SPLA in 1991, then Riek and Lam fought each other. Who asked Lam to fight Riek? Who asked Cirillo to fight Riek? 20 factions in the bushes today, coin rebels. Is Kiir the one who formed them? No. Does anyone know what they are fighting for?No, that’s what we need to talk about Jur, these are fact

      repondre message

      • 30 November 05:32, by jubaone

        South South,
        Is that twisted jienge logic? All those opposing the Kiirminal were part of his government and logically one would ask himself, what is wrong with me that most of my comrades are deserting my govt? That is thinking of sound brains. But to turn around and accuse the very people you dispersed is idiocy and stupid. Only Kiirminals do that.

        repondre message

        • 30 November 06:36, by South South

          jubaone,

          You are sick about Dinka tribe, maybe because you are defeated and chased away from South Sudan. Those who left government of South Sudan, Riek, Cilirro, Lam, Pagan and the rest of them are thieves, they stole South Sudan wealth and ran away. Why are they fighting each other? Do you really have sound brains? Huh!!!!!!!!!!

          repondre message

          • 30 November 06:49, by jubaone

            South South,
            Yes, you are right, the jiengs make me sick and feel like vomitting. Hopeless lot and good for nothing. Even other jienges (Aweil, Bor, Padang) have come to the realization that the Kiirminal has soiled their names and dragged them into deep stinking shit. So they are all rebelling. Do you have sound brains? Huh!!!!!!!!!!

            repondre message

            • 30 November 07:06, by South South

              jubaone,

              If you hate Dinka, then stay where you are, DIASPORA, that’s the only choice you have poor man. Do you understand? Coming to Juba with these stupid ideas will not be tolerated. It’s very sunny morning in Juba. I visited many parts of country this month. A few rebels are very far in bushes. Yes, they live in bushes.

              repondre message

              • 30 November 08:01, by jubaone

                South South,
                Just go beg and idle un Uganda or Kenya. You as MTN will be lucky to drift around like some homeless vagabond. I like how you dream of Juba bcoz Juba and Equatoria has given you dignity. Otherwise you would be running Aryan like some savage. Do you know your village? Oh sorry, jienges like you have no homes only kraals. Poor Jienge.

                repondre message

                • 30 November 20:57, by Khent

                  Jubaone

                  So the Dinka got "dignity" from a city whose people were part of Khartoum’s militia network? That’s interesting. Even Cirilo was a compliant militiaman for Khartoum until the CPA forced him and his men to leave his ’Arab’ masters and scurry back to the South like rats. No, people with no dignity cannot give dignity.

                  repondre message

                  • 1 December 01:20, by The Rhino

                    Khent,

                    Shut up! You’re a typical dinka/jieng moron,a truest disgusting flippant who despite reading or storing intelligent books still remains a moron.I thought you loathe all the inhumane repugnance done by your "educated" dinka fools JCE in this country— but no you have to extra grab that filthy chunky jieng junk to be fully manifested as being not exceptional.I truly feel sorry for your...

                    repondre message

                    • 1 December 01:33, by The Rhino

                      academia " a jieng will always remain a fucking jieng" despite literacy.Have you ever asked yourself why Riak Machar rebelled and paid his wrath on your people in 1991?Its you dinkas/jienges who always have false tenet to dominate others without even thinking of precautions or respect on boundaries.You always want to dominate even during the big war as J.Garang was alive-from Division commanders..

                      repondre message

                      • 1 December 01:52, by The Rhino

                        ..to sector generals,you always wanted to blindly lead.But the nyagats built up the core infantries during those battles and you’re not even gratefully bowing for that.This time its different,those jienge’s bullshit only function in the jungle but not in an open civil society,so deal with that.One thing very important—The main IO must get its acts together and not touch Cirillos forces,only so...

                        repondre message

                        • 1 December 01:55, by The Rhino

                          ..we can defeat,destroy and defecate on jienges,full stop!!!

                          repondre message

                          • 1 December 09:43, by Khent

                            The Rhino

                            So you expect me to just be happy with Jubaone saying that the over 1 million Dinka civilians that died were just "pigs"!? I’m apparently suppose to just accept people like you calling Dinka people "sub-human"? We know precisely why Riek rebelled and so do impartial, third-party historians. He tried it and he failed, and the Dinka destroyed all of Nuer territory in retaliation...

                            repondre message

                            • 1 December 14:28, by Khent

                              The Dinka were the majority from 1983 to 2006. Even prior to 91, tens of thousands of Nuer militiamen fought for Khartoum and they were commanded by Paulino Matip, Peter Gadet, Gabriel Gatwec Tanginy and Gordon Kong. All the Nuer left in 91, so don’t try to rewrite history...

                              repondre message

                              • 1 December 14:30, by Khent

                                The initial problems between Garang and Kawac arose because of fears of the large numbers of Malwal who joined the SPLA campaigns in Ethiopia. In modern times it is claimed that 80 percent of the ethnic composition of the SPLA is Dinka. Of this percentage, however, 45 percent comprises of Malwal recruits alone. (Sudan’s Blood Memory: The Legacy Of War Ethnicity And Slavery In Early South Sudan)

                                repondre message

                                • 1 December 14:35, by Khent

                                  The only time the Nuer have ever been the majority is when that idiot Salva Kiir allowed tens of thousands of Khartoum compliant militiamen to join the army as the Dinka left after the CPA was signed. I suppose you think I should thank the Nuer for fighting for Khartoum for decades...

                                  repondre message

                                  • 1 December 14:38, by Khent

                                    Most Equatorians during the war were part of Khartoum’s vast militia network in South Sudan. Khartoum enthusiastically armed the Mundari militia, the Bari dominated Popular Resistance Movement/Army, the Equatorial Defence Force and a multitude of tribes like the Toposa, Lotuka, Didinga, Boya, Acholi and many others as part of its militia network.

                                    repondre message

                                    • 1 December 14:39, by Khent

                                      The Shilluk followed Lam Akol and allied with the Arabs. Khartoum also armed the ’Fertit’ - a name applied to more than a dozen different tribes in Western Bahr el Ghazal’s Raga county. These tribes included the Kresh, Yulu, Shat, Balanda, Feroghe, Buja, Kara and Banda. The Murle were also used against the Dinka by Khartoum.

                                      repondre message

                                      • 1 December 14:43, by Khent

                                        I suppose you think that I should thank all these groups. I should thank the Nuet for being Khartoum’s servants in Greater Upper Nile for decades. I should thank the Nuer for helping Khartoum protect the oilfields; I should thank them for helping Khartoum attain sophisticated weaponry. You’re on drugs if you think that the Nuer were ever the majority in the war against their masters in Khartoum.

                                        repondre message

      • 30 November 05:42, by Eastern

        South South,

        This is the actualization of my earlier assertion that we will make South Sudan UNGOVERNABLE by tribal zealots who don’t want to reason. Kiir, who lived most of his life as a rebel has been served rebellions b’se he has the preconcived idea of Machar - a habitual trouble causer. Now that the dinka failed to kill Machar last year, Kiir continues to mess even with those who saved him..

        repondre message

        • 30 November 06:43, by South South

          Eastern,

          So Riek fighting Lam, Riek fighting Cirillo will make South Sudan ungovernable? Huh!!!!!!! Machar is a history man in his parking lot in South Africa. You can go and visit him. South Sudan belongs to people who fought for it, not coward people we know.

          repondre message

          • 30 November 16:02, by Don-Don Malith Rual

            South South:We need to do this practical politics of Kenyan that Mr Eastern had little knowledge about, and follow my instructions very clearly, you will throw a stone to Eastern and fairman and I will shot live bullet onto eastern head as he is too much on Jieng! 😂 😂 or else let him wait to go age care here in diaspora and we will deligate a career to look after him and a watchman to watch his

            repondre message

      • 30 November 06:30, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,

        There could have been no war if Kiir did not fight those who proposed to stand for the chairmanship of SPLM and eventually president of the country after elections. The war was initiated by Kiir for his lust for political power. He then termed his war against his adversaries as a coup that failed. Every person knows there was no coup and not even a plan for coup.

        repondre message

        • 30 November 06:50, by South South

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

          Be reasonable man. Riek and Lam started fighting SPLA in 1991 and they both went to Khartoum to collaborate with fake Arabs to destroy South Sudan. Kiir was not leading SPLA then. Now, after we re-group and liberated South Sudan. The traitors and betrayers came back without shame and they want to rule South Sudan. What? Betrayers to rule who?

          repondre message

          • 30 November 13:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            South South,

            Please do not try to educate me about the SPLM/A war. I know what happened but we must remember that politics is organic. They had valid reasons to rebel then although I thought and still believe it was not the right time. They went to Khartoum for protection and supply of armaments because their enemies had support that could eliminate them. They had a right for protection.

            repondre message

            • 30 November 13:17, by South South

              jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

              Good enough, if your leaders betrayed the movement and collaborated with fake Arabs, our real enemies, then do not expect us to endorse them in any constitution positions in South Sudan. They are in Khartoum now to betray South Sudan. Let them stay away from us, that’s all.

              repondre message

            • 30 November 13:19, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Riek and Machar left their comfort zones to go and fight for South Sudan and found there was tyranny and lack of consultations on the way forward that caused their rebellion. However South Sudan can not be held hostage for that. If this war is a war for revenge against them then a question of integrity stands as their differences was ironed out before 2005 CPA. A country can not stand on revenge.

              repondre message

    • 30 November 07:52, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      I don’t even dream about peace in South Sudan
      Those who will bring peace are not currently available in the country.

      repondre message

  • 30 November 01:00, by DO IT

    You can obviously tell Every
    sentence from this article Salva Kiir had said is not true . has sent all his agents has mentioned in this article to destroy IO. IO was formed without Lam Akol and Thomas. Again, when the Nuer, Equatorians, Lam’s tribe and those Dinka with IO becomes a one tribe that speaks one language?

    repondre message

  • 30 November 01:04, by DO IT

    Why there are so many daily defections to IO if he’s actually controlling his factions?

    repondre message

    • 30 November 15:27, by Kuch

      DO IT,
      Give us an evidence chap on your so-called daily defections to your so-called IO? Your so-called IO doesn’t even control a single village some of these days idiot. If you take the propaganda that is always spewed out with certainty without first fact checking from other sources, then you are just another lowly informed who doesn’t know that over 90% of SUDAN TRIBUNE articles are>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 November 15:35, by Kuch

        just pure fake news or propaganda. The US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are real ones still keeping your Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion alive through their massive propaganda machines. Otherwise, your Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion had long since been crushed fellows. As for our traitors like Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe et al>>>

        repondre message

        • 30 November 15:40, by Kuch

          The idiots are being held hostage by their foreign masters in foreign countries simply to use them as bargaining cards or blackmails to the current government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. This is because the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs would want to crawl themselves into our country to come & plunder it just like they are currently doing it DRC, CAR, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan>>

          repondre message

          • 30 November 15:56, by Kuch

            and other countries with resources. Some South Sudanese idiots are always told to open their damn minds, our country is being deliberately & slowly destroyed simply because our resources, land & our Nile waters are being desperately coveted by the greatest evils & hyenas on earth. But the evil are wasting their times & our times though.

            repondre message

  • 30 November 02:12, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The actual 🍖 meat is being eaten by the burgorise and those fellow re just fighting against or quarrelling for single borne, and is a dry one zadu! 😂 😂 😂 😂
    Very to comphrend what they really wanted, will president Kiir leadership change the perception of Sudanese leadership if he steps down? the answer is just (tiel guut wun am..k")
    Or (tiel guaac maacic)

    repondre message

    • 30 November 05:39, by jubaone

      Don Don Malith,
      We don’t have bourgeoisies in SS but known thugs and criminals disguised as govt officials. Thieves, sons of bitches, political harlots and wayward drunkards who call themselves bourgeoisies.

      repondre message

      • 30 November 06:55, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Jubaone & Eastern: Socio-political need to be amended, Policy-makers, Gov. agencies & law enforcement officials need customised trainings that provide evidence based analysis on significant political events, factors of instability & strategic for working closely with community to reduce threat and fear /suffering to innocents civilian and this was emphasis by Dr Christopher and what is needed is.

        repondre message

        • 30 November 07:11, by Eastern

          Don-Don something,

          Take your book knowledge from Dr. Christopher to educate the youths in cattle camps whose lives are available for rent by Kiir and his sycophants.....Mssssstiw.!

          repondre message

          • 30 November 08:08, by Don-Don Malith Rual

            The whole south Sudanese folks need education and co-existence in all aspect of life, and for yourselves you need to brain wash to learn how to cope with tribalism
            as you are so much addicted to it.
            you need to embrace the fact that south Sudan is a multicultural country with 64 distinctive languages

            repondre message

  • 30 November 05:46, by Eastern

    IGAD and Kiir have also helped in keeping the opposition isolated and divided...If Kiir has in mind the types of oppositions led by folks like Adigo Nyikwec, Elia Lumoro, Taban Deng, etc, then he’s barking up the wrong tree. South Sudanese have since evolved and things won’t be the same again...

    repondre message

    • 30 November 06:59, by South South

      Eastern,

      South Sudan is moving forward with you or without you, that’s reality. No single person on the face of earth will change South Sudan movement. Weak, powerless and disorganized a few rebels will not and can not change South Sudan. They can continue barking in the bushes or in DIASPORA as they want, but they will not come close to South Sudan with all these nonsense.

      repondre message

      • 30 November 07:07, by Eastern

        South South,

        Just hear yourself! Of course South Sudan is moving but moving towards the precipice, check out whatever that means. Kiir and his sycophants have been forum-shopping with the hope that the real opposition would reciprocate without any success. Who cares where you want to move, so long as South Sudanese are fighting to claim back their country....

        repondre message

        • 30 November 07:25, by South South

          Eastern,

          Riek is fighting Lam Akol, Riek is fighting Cirillo. Would that change South Sudan? No. Would that weaken South Sudan government? No. Let them continue fighting. For you Eastern, just sit and wait, we will let you know when we have time for you, but now, we do not have time for empty talk.

          repondre message

          • 30 November 11:29, by jubaone

            South South,
            Of course you are preoccupied with looting state coffers while you drive the rest out of the country. Your arguments would make sense, if luakjienges in your area enjoyed the liberties of a decent citizenry. Sadly, your jienges are even fleeing from hunger, chaos, anarchy and lawlessness you cant control. Is the country heading anywhere? Only idiots like you would allude the contrary.

            repondre message

            • 30 November 13:02, by South South

              jubaone,

              I am in Juba, God can witness my present in Juba. I never lived in Kampala or Nairobi, period. Luak is the best building in the entire Africa and we keep cows in it. It’s like barn in the west. Luak is barn where we keep livestock South Sudan is OK, only a few rebels are causing troubles, but we are coming down to them very hard. Tell me where do you keep monkeys and rats?

              repondre message

              • 30 November 15:14, by Kuch

                South South,
                You are wasting your precious time responding the foreign imposters like Jubaone or Eastern, they are not South Sudanese but our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan who were weaned off South Sudan’s teats & they are always here on SUDAN TRIBUNE commenting as nothing but mere trolls.

                repondre message

                • 30 November 16:34, by jubaone

                  Kuch or Kus,
                  I have no time for such jienge misfits and academic imposters who try to stupidly articulate themselves with cheap jienge thrash. Reading English Book One like those Comboni Majanin in Khartoum doesn’t make you an academic either. Copy and paste your rants bcoz you are just a lazy thinker.

                  repondre message

              • 30 November 16:21, by jubaone

                South South,
                Again, we Jubans/Equatorians have uplifted you scoundrels from your misery and sub humanity. Now as dressed up idiots, you want to put yourselves at par with us, no. A Jienge is a jienge period. As long as you don’t know where your grandparents were buried, you will remain like a street dog 🐶 without a owner. Just one of those lost boys, trying to be modest.

                repondre message

                • 30 November 20:59, by Khent

                  You really are delusional. Ah, so the poor people of Equatoria fed, clothed and educated the Dinka? LOL! You haven’t educated yourselves and yet you expect anyone to believe that you educated anyone. I don’t know to what degree you are deluded into thinking that your ’Equatorian’ people are somehow exceptionally intelligent, but you’re making them look like idiots.

                  repondre message

                  • 1 December 11:47, by jubaone

                    Khent,
                    You have not lived in Equatoria let alone Juba. Did you ever hear of Chief Andrea of Kator B Court who in the early 60-70s whipped and whacked jienges from Nyaing/Juba na Bari (now corrupted to Thong piny)for walking naked? Where did the catch phrase: aryan jienge kudwal kudwal come from? Shut up! We taught you how to wear underpants-Abu nandhara bcoa they looked like sunglasses.

                    repondre message

                    • 2 December 00:50, by Khent

                      jubaone

                      You’re delusional. An Equatorian whipping Dinka cattlemen? LOL! That Equatorian would not survive such an action against a Dinka man. You’re smoking, sniffing, snorting or injecting something.

                      repondre message

  • 30 November 06:57, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Dr Christopher Mention this and what is needed is such implementation on the above mentioned areas.

    repondre message

  • 30 November 22:08, by lino

    Haha!!! He is acting like his friend Bashir. These are the words he used to hear from Khartoum Governments!!! Enjoy your ride out of power!!! 😂

    repondre message

