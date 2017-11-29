Detained Central Darfur tribal clan leader dies in Khartoum

November 29, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - A tribal leader and one of the prisoners arrested in Mistiriyha, North Darfur, died on Monday night in a hospital belonging to the Sudanese security service in Khartoum, as his family has accused the government of executing him.

The death of Adam Khatir Youssef, the leader of Awlad Eid, a clan of the Rizeigat tribe in Zalingei Central Darfur was announced in a statement published in the social media.

According to the statement, Khatir was wounded during an assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Musa Hilal home where he was to offer his condolences to Hilal on the death of his mother.

He died at Al-Amal Hospital in Khartoum after his evacuation from North Darfur with the tribal leader and head of the Border Guards Forces (BGF).

From the pictures, seen by Sudan Tribune, released after his arrival to Khartoum, Khatir appeared tired, and unable to get off the plane alone. Also, his clothes were stained with blood.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, one of his nephews who preferred anonymity claimed that Khatir died under torture in a detention centre at the military intelligence headquarters in Khartoum.

The RSF spokesperson was not reachable for comment on these accusations.

The Sudanese defence minister has to brief the parliament on the assault on Hilal’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking at S24 TV on Monday, the RSF General Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) hinted that Khatir deceived them when he told them about the possibility of mediating between the Rapid Support Forces and Musa Hilal the leader of Mahameed clan.

"We knew he had contacts with Hilal and we thought he can serve as a good-faith mediator, but unfortunately we were surprised to see him carrying a gun and fighting with Musa Hilal," Hametti said.

(ST)