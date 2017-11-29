 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 29 November 2017

Detained Central Darfur tribal clan leader dies in Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 29, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - A tribal leader and one of the prisoners arrested in Mistiriyha, North Darfur, died on Monday night in a hospital belonging to the Sudanese security service in Khartoum, as his family has accused the government of executing him.

Adam Khatir Youssef, the leader of Awlad Eid clan (File photo)The death of Adam Khatir Youssef, the leader of Awlad Eid, a clan of the Rizeigat tribe in Zalingei Central Darfur was announced in a statement published in the social media.

According to the statement, Khatir was wounded during an assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Musa Hilal home where he was to offer his condolences to Hilal on the death of his mother.

He died at Al-Amal Hospital in Khartoum after his evacuation from North Darfur with the tribal leader and head of the Border Guards Forces (BGF).

From the pictures, seen by Sudan Tribune, released after his arrival to Khartoum, Khatir appeared tired, and unable to get off the plane alone. Also, his clothes were stained with blood.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, one of his nephews who preferred anonymity claimed that Khatir died under torture in a detention centre at the military intelligence headquarters in Khartoum.

The RSF spokesperson was not reachable for comment on these accusations.

The Sudanese defence minister has to brief the parliament on the assault on Hilal’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking at S24 TV on Monday, the RSF General Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) hinted that Khatir deceived them when he told them about the possibility of mediating between the Rapid Support Forces and Musa Hilal the leader of Mahameed clan.

"We knew he had contacts with Hilal and we thought he can serve as a good-faith mediator, but unfortunately we were surprised to see him carrying a gun and fighting with Musa Hilal," Hametti said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 12:34, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    He was killed by the NISS. They are well known for killing prisoners of war.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.