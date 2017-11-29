 
 
 
Aweil youth faction declares support for S. Sudan rebel leader

November 28, 2017 (KAMPALA) – About 300 youth from the Aweil community in Egypt have declared support for South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar after accusing President Salva Kiir of allegedly failing to end the ongoing conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The group is led by Deng Nyiwel Dhieu, a former head of Awiel youth in Kenya.

“I Deng Nyiwel Dhieu former chairman of Aweil community in Kenya and a director of taxation in Ajuet county, do hereby declare my allegiance and full support together with 300 youths to SPLM-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] led by the charismatic and icon leader Riek Machar Teny,” said Dhieu.

He claimed the current coalition government, under President Kiir, lacked equality and transparency for all the citizens of South Sudan.

“Kiir and his loyalists failed to fulfill the promises of taking towns closer to the civil population, which was the initial slogan of SPLM before South Sudan’s independence,” the youth leader further stressed.

Dhieu, in his statement, claimed President Kiir was surrounded by looters and corrupt officials who embezzled lots of public funds to enrich themselves.

“Kiir and his administration are responsible for failing the country and dragging South Sudanese into tribalism, segregation and nepotism”, he noted in his statement.

“I urge all youths to see the latest version of Salva Kiir Mayardit reign with clear sights. It’s dark, blur with no hopes,” he added.

He urged the 64 tribes to unite together and bring a speedy change through their sacrifice to restore trust and hope among South Sudanese.

  • 29 November 08:05, by Malakal county Simon

    Unwanted president Kiir using Dinka tribe to started the senseless war and at the same time, failed to end the shameful war....

    • 29 November 08:18, by jubaone

      Well, better late than never.
      1. Urge all awelians affiliated to the nyors to withdraw from frontlines or at best turn their guns against the Kiirminal.
      2. Tell Malong to join Riak immediately. This is a sign of trust.
      3. Take the war to Gogrial, this way you build trust with the opposition. Actions NOW, Words NO.

      • 29 November 09:12, by deng

        Jubaone
        It was mistaken when Riek announced the war between Nuer and Dinka which force most Dinka to support regime not because they like it but because to defend themselves, No war against Gogrial or any area in south Sudan, only Public uprising will change the regime and those who are talking about Dinka are regime supporters, the more they insults Dinka the more they support the regime.

      • 29 November 09:32, by Khent

        Jubaone

        It would make a lot more sense for the youth of Aweil to create their own movement instead of joining a death-deserving *traitor* like Riek. I support the removal of Salva Kiir but to replace him with someone that allied with Khartoum is unconsciencable and will NEVER gather steam among Dinka youth...

        • 29 November 09:42, by Khent

          This is what Riek said after murdering thousands of Dinka civilians:

          "The atrocities committed are things [the Dinka] asked for”, he said. He claimed he had dictated what happened: “Fighting at Bor did not get out of control. I was in total control of how far the troops went. “(Me Against My Brother: At War in Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda, Scott Peterson)

          • 29 November 09:44, by Khent

            This is what Riek said to a journalist-historian in the wake of the 1991 split: He discounted tribalism as “from a different age”, though boasted that he has “not seen a Nuer who doesn’t support me.” In the same breath, he added, “if there is a tribal element, the Nuer would destroy all the Dinka.” (Me Against My Brother: At War in Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda, Scott Peterson)

        • 29 November 10:15, by Majesty

          It’s true Riek Machar and Nuer clanmen recognized and have great respect for Aweil Dinka Malual, and contribution more than our own Rek backstabbers in Gogrial. But no, we can’t continue running between warmakers forever. Aweil people need nothing other than fair share in the nation cake while asking Gen. Kiir to resign as he’s on the way to peace. Time for opportunists and rumormongers as....

          • 29 November 10:34, by Majesty

            ... representatives of Aweil has lapsed.
            Yes Khent if South Sudan were a load, Mading Aweil should have been a hero for consistent patience while shouldering unfair shared during liberation or even continuing protecting and fighting war made in SPLM house w
            Where no Aweil person was present. I agree with you, Dinka Malual need to stand alone, allies will come along if we can’t remove Kiir.

          • 29 November 14:01, by chot nyang deng

            congretulation mr majesty to end this war while kiir still on power it will take us no where, we better support machar so that we shall see what he will do for us in the future.

            • 29 November 16:33, by Majesty

              Chot,
              No, Aweilians need not to choose btwn Kiir Gogrial or Riek Nuer. Instead Aweilians need to take lead by supporting their own own, be independence. Incase you haven’t please continue reading this as I have no better way to explain: http://nyamile.com/?s=wasted+strength+&submit=Search

              • 29 November 16:50, by Majesty

                Note: This article, by Mabior Riiny Lual was originally written NOT on nyamile.com and it wasn’t written few days ago.

  • 29 November 08:20, by Sunday Junup

    Welcome on board Aweilian sons! But remember to have your own front like Agweleck of Olony under Chiluk tribe. I know most of you Dinka Join Riak because of looking for high ranking then you return to your vomit.

  • 29 November 08:24, by dinkdong

    You can condemned or rebel against Kiir, but don’t replace him with Riek. One is not better than the other. They are both corrupted and tribalists.

  • 29 November 08:55, by Kat Cok

    The writer in Kampala he said Aweil Community in Egypt and it turn out that the guy who declared support to Riek is the head of Aweil youth in Kenya, which mean it is a false statement, Riek Machar is not qualify to be supported by Aweilian.

  • 29 November 13:10, by DHARCHEP

    Dear Deng Nyiwel, 300 people from Aweil is not enough at all. Do you know how many people died a day in South Sudan? Please go back to Aweil and mobilize more troops, otherwise you are supporting nothing.

  • 29 November 13:52, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Fake news and wrong party. I would rather go back home and farm instead of joining Machar. What do you see in Machar movement which we, the South Sudanese people do not see? He is not a right leader to join. I’m telling you the truth. Just tell us in plain language.

  • 29 November 14:23, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Ref:"Aweil youth factions declares support for S Sudan rebel leader" This article has spread unnecessary tension fear and had disturbed the community here under my leadership, as President of S.Sudan community here,the above article written by Mr Deng Nyiwel was personal,
    Mr Deng does not represent the views of Aweil’s youth but if he does? Just small sectionism of
    His clan

    • 29 November 14:29, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Aweil’s community in my midst under my leadership with whom I have been in contact doesn’t agree 👍 with this perceptions of fault support of rebel factions, he Mr Deng Nyiwel doesn’t represent the voice of whole Aweil’s youth here and abroad community should not be blinds fool by interest groups of folks with their hidden agendas. Full Stop ?
      Don-Don Malith, President South Sudanese Community As

  • 29 November 14:30, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    If u have your own personal interest with any leadership do not generalised the whole community.

  • 29 November 15:26, by John Wetjunub

    which one is which now ! a statement is so confuse, is it youth from Kampala or Youth from Egypt or in Kenya actually. don,t mislead the youth please.

  • 29 November 16:27, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    John Wetjunub:Don’t get confused 😕 the article doesn’t hold any weight in it or hold any water 💦.just some folks who want to be known in the name of defections or defectee.

  • 29 November 20:03, by Eastern

    No dinka-led movement should be followed; Garang-SPLA rebellion still leaves bitter taste in the South Sudan it coerced to create....Joining anything led by Aweil folks is disasterous...

    • 29 November 20:20, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Eastern:you guys should learn to appreciate things, without SPLA/SPLM some of you could have still under the hostages of Arabs slavery by now, You know the treatment of Mudukuru very well,what kind of Garang bitterness of SPLA are u talking about?
      Learn,grow and be of sound minded. No any Southerners should regret the fact that we own our referendum

      • 29 November 21:04, by Eastern

        Malith Rual,

        That is preposterous....Aweil folks folks are back to Sudan, especially Khartoum, doing the donkey tasks you are belabouring to outline here..A dinka CANNOT BE A LEADER BUT MUST BE LED for their to be SANITY. Think about that..

        • 29 November 22:26, by Khent

          Eastern

          Ah, I see no Dinka can ever be a leader because they’re more suited to subordination. Eastern, what tribe in Eastern Equatoria are you from? Every trube in that State was led by the nose by Khartoum during the war and were firmly integrated into its militia network. I don’t even know where this superiority complex comes from...

          • 29 November 22:34, by Khent

            ..Your people were just followers of Khartoum for decades, so maybe you should take a good look at yourself before making judgements that really do resemble projectionism. Claiming that people that lost over a million people opposing Khartoum are just followers is beyond absurd...

            • 29 November 22:37, by Khent

              ..The Dinka are 40% of South Sudan’s population so the notion that they can be excluded from attaining positions of power should not even be entertained for a micro second. I have no problem with making harsh judgements but those judgements have to be anchored in reality.

              • 30 November 05:50, by jubaone

                Khent,
                Often alluding to this tyranny of numbers to justify jienges hegemony is repugnant. This sizeable % is worthless if it can’t translate into tangible socioeconomic and political changes. The jienges only matter if it’s about fighting numbers but NOT about thinking numbers. Arguably, what do 1million pigs matter to a devoted Muslim? Nothing. Even 2000 cows can herded by 1 man.

                • 30 November 09:50, by Khent

                  Jubaone

                  So the over 1 million Dinka dead (mostly women & children) are "pigs"? Thanks for this insight into your mind. The Dinka survived against smarter, larger, stronger and better equiped enemies so...

                  PS: Most Equatorians are illiterate as well so I don’t see your people as intelligent especially when they practice ’magic’.

        • 30 November 01:49, by Don-Don Malith Rual

          Eastern:To lead or be lead, is easy but to do a job is the tasks, I will not comment on
          A tribal fault line so called ethnicity as It is doesn’t represent who I am! hitherto, if you haven’t been in class with these ethnicity then somebody who have been with will answer your questions to your satisfaction
          , this below my capacity to talk on tribal fault line

          • 30 November 07:28, by Eastern

            Don-Don something,

            I know how and when to poke you tribal zealots. You REEK the tribalism you claim disassociation from.

            • 30 November 08:32, by Don-Don Malith Rual

              Eastern: Pathetic! You got yourself trap, I see you admitted that you are fanatic, enthusiast extremist of Jieng together with your friend Jubaone, nothing you will gain accept causing unnecessary tension among compatriots fellow citizen. The probs is that you don’t reveal your real name otherwise u will see the public reactions on your hatred

  • 30 November 12:39, by Jamy Moses Black

    More rebellion is not a solution to the problem of South Sudan, rather it is a contributing factor to the downfall of our beloved country.
    In this regard, I urge all South Sudanese youth to refrain from participating in the further ruin of the country and instead use peaceful means to see that the needed change comes.
    When there is peace, there will be elections in which p`ple`ll choose their lead

