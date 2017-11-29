November 28, 2017 (KAMPALA) – About 300 youth from the Aweil community in Egypt have declared support for South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar after accusing President Salva Kiir of allegedly failing to end the ongoing conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The group is led by Deng Nyiwel Dhieu, a former head of Awiel youth in Kenya.

“I Deng Nyiwel Dhieu former chairman of Aweil community in Kenya and a director of taxation in Ajuet county, do hereby declare my allegiance and full support together with 300 youths to SPLM-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] led by the charismatic and icon leader Riek Machar Teny,” said Dhieu.

He claimed the current coalition government, under President Kiir, lacked equality and transparency for all the citizens of South Sudan.

“Kiir and his loyalists failed to fulfill the promises of taking towns closer to the civil population, which was the initial slogan of SPLM before South Sudan’s independence,” the youth leader further stressed.

Dhieu, in his statement, claimed President Kiir was surrounded by looters and corrupt officials who embezzled lots of public funds to enrich themselves.

“Kiir and his administration are responsible for failing the country and dragging South Sudanese into tribalism, segregation and nepotism”, he noted in his statement.

“I urge all youths to see the latest version of Salva Kiir Mayardit reign with clear sights. It’s dark, blur with no hopes,” he added.

He urged the 64 tribes to unite together and bring a speedy change through their sacrifice to restore trust and hope among South Sudanese.

