Governors’ peace conference kicks-off in Yambio

November 28, 2017 (YAMBIO) – A two day inter-state governors’ peace intervention conference commenced on Tuesday in Yambio, the capital of South Sudan’s Gbudue state with wide calls for unity.

UNMISS head, David Sheerer, Gbudue state Governor Badagbu (R) and Bishop Hiboro (L) at the conference, November 28, 2017 (ST)

Nine state governors, state assembly speakers and the head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer attended the conference under the theme: “Peace within and across the border.”

While officially opening the two-day event, the chairperson of the faith-based council for peace in Western Equatoria region, Bishop Hiboro Edward said the even brought together governors to deliberate on peace and how leaders of the states could embark on peace building to end suffering of people in South Sudan.

Shearer said the UN will continue supporting peace initiatives in Gbudue state as well as in other areas of the war-torn country.

“UNMISS will deploy peacekeepers in some areas in Equatoria to allow people to travel to Juba, Yei and to [enable] traders bring good from Uganda,” he said.

According to the top UN official, the world body will, effective next month, embark on building major roads to make it easily passable.

On his part, however, the Gbudue state governor, Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa said the conference will promote unity and peace among the various communities so that people can move and live freely.

“This conference has brought us together and this is the beginning of our unity and our people to move and live anywhere peacefully without problem,” he said.

Badagbu urged the partners to support the peace initiative so that youth who took up arms against government can return and be re-integrated into the organized forces.

The conference, the first of its kind in the region, was organised by the interfaith-based council for peace in Western Equatoria, with support from the United States aid arm (USAID) and other partners.

(ST)