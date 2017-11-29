 
 
 
Governors’ peace conference kicks-off in Yambio

November 28, 2017 (YAMBIO) – A two day inter-state governors’ peace intervention conference commenced on Tuesday in Yambio, the capital of South Sudan’s Gbudue state with wide calls for unity.

JPEG - 42.8 kb
UNMISS head, David Sheerer, Gbudue state Governor Badagbu (R) and Bishop Hiboro (L) at the conference, November 28, 2017 (ST)

Nine state governors, state assembly speakers and the head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer attended the conference under the theme: “Peace within and across the border.”

While officially opening the two-day event, the chairperson of the faith-based council for peace in Western Equatoria region, Bishop Hiboro Edward said the even brought together governors to deliberate on peace and how leaders of the states could embark on peace building to end suffering of people in South Sudan.

Shearer said the UN will continue supporting peace initiatives in Gbudue state as well as in other areas of the war-torn country.

“UNMISS will deploy peacekeepers in some areas in Equatoria to allow people to travel to Juba, Yei and to [enable] traders bring good from Uganda,” he said.

According to the top UN official, the world body will, effective next month, embark on building major roads to make it easily passable.

On his part, however, the Gbudue state governor, Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa said the conference will promote unity and peace among the various communities so that people can move and live freely.

“This conference has brought us together and this is the beginning of our unity and our people to move and live anywhere peacefully without problem,” he said.

Badagbu urged the partners to support the peace initiative so that youth who took up arms against government can return and be re-integrated into the organized forces.

The conference, the first of its kind in the region, was organised by the interfaith-based council for peace in Western Equatoria, with support from the United States aid arm (USAID) and other partners.
(ST)

  • 29 November 10:26, by Lenin Bull

    UNMISS to deploy troops to accompany passengers and commercial trucks on all roads in Equatoria, and building/renovating major roads to make them passable!! Where is the government of South Sudan? Where are the national army, the Security agencies, and police of South Sudan? Oh South Sudan has given up its sovereignty and functions of a government in our own watch!!

  • 29 November 10:32, by Lenin Bull

    If it is true UNMISS is going to do all the things Shearer mentioned in his speech in Yambio, then it is rubbish for the empty megalomaniacs in Juba to keep entertaining us the patriotic people of South Sudan about defense of our sovereignty and independence because this sovereignty/independence has been given up secretely without public information to allthe citizens of the Republic of SouthSudan

  • 29 November 10:39, by Lenin Bull

    Then Juba International Airport should also be given to UNMISS because its current state is poor overcrowded, filthy, no latrines, no ACs, no chairs, no functioning electricity, no daily cleaners to keep it neat.
    This giving up of everything to UNMISS is an indication that the government is secretly abdicating its responsibilities and UN/UNMISS shouldn’t be blamed if they fill the vacuum. Patheti

  • 29 November 10:46, by Lenin Bull

    Love it or loathe it this is the signal going out from the speech of Mr.Shearer and this is exactly how it will be interpreted and analysed by intellectuals and academia in the region and around the world.
    Roads, Airports, River ports, convoy escorts within a national territories, etc core functions of government worth a name. UNMISS troops have the freedom to move and patrol as they wish but

  • 29 November 12:11, by Lenin Bull

    with approval and monitoring of the government security apparatus, or else rebellion will multiply and security and survival of South Sudan as a country is "big question mark?"
    Will South Sudanese citizens be foolish enough to allow their new country to be used as the guinea pig for UN TRUSTEESHIP?

  • 30 November 13:13, by Jamy Moses Black

    These kind of conferences need to be conducted in very state of South Sudan as they give opportunity for people to speak out issues and finally come to an understanding on how they can best address their existing problems in order to bring peace among the people-

