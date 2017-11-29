Rights body condemns tribal attack in Jonglei state

November 28, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has, in the “strongest terms” condemned Tuesday’s attack, which left at least 40 people dead in South Sudan’s Jonglei state.

The map of Jonglei state in red

The incident, on a state official said, occurred during a cattle raid carried out by suspected armed youth from Boma state on Duk Payuel town in Jonglei’s Duk Payuel county on Tuesday morning.

“An attack was launched today morning [Tuesday] by Murle youth on Duk Payuel town. The incident resulted in the killing of 40 people and 19 others wounded," the state information minister, Jacob Akec Dengdit, Jonglei told Radio Tamazuj.

CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony described the attack as an “inhuman act” and those who carried it out needed to be punished.

“I put all the blame on the national government for failing to address grievances between the two communities. The national government should take matters seriously otherwise the whole country will be in cycle of endless revenge which will lead to spread of tribalism than the nationalists,” Tito said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The official also appealed to the Murle youth to immediately return all stolen livestock and abducted children to the Dinka community.

“I strongly call on government not to use violence or threat in solving the issue because it may implicate on citizens’ lives negatively,” stressed Tito.

He added, “I urge the Dinka youth not to take any action as waiting for interventions from government, and I call [upon] the national government not to be slow in taking decisions in regard to this case”.

The CPJ coordinator further urged the government to tackle tribalism issues in the country while appealing to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to help in mediation between both communities.

Over the years, pastoralist from the Dinka community in Jonglei state and the Murle in Boma state have attacked one another leading to cattle raids and child abductions. In May this year, however, the two sides signed a cessation of hostilities agreement, which has since not held.

(ST)