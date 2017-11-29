South Sudan welcomes Kenya cancellation of entry visa



November 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government on Tuesday welcomed the speech of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in which he declared all citizens from the East African countries, including South Sudanese are free to enter Kenya without having to acquire a visa.

In his inauguration speech on Tuesday, Kenyatta directed that any African will be eligible to receive a visa at the port of entry, but he insisted on reciprocity.

He further added that citizens of the East African Community (EAC) " from today, you will be treated like Kenyans. Like your Kenyan brothers and sisters, you will need only your identity card" without condition for reciprocity.

"You can now work, do business; own property, farm and if you wish, and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya. And this commitment we make with no conditions for reciprocity but driven by our desire for deeper regional integration," he further stressed.

The EAC countries are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

President Salva Kiir one of the regional leaders who attended the swearing function boycotted by Kenyan opposition leaders, including his main political competitor, Raila Odinga.

Reacting to the speech, South Sudanese cabinet affairs minister said South Sudanese with interest to acquire a working permit in Kenya and do business should seize the opportunity and make use of it.

“That is a great the speech allowing the entry into Kenya without a visa. It shows realization and the willingness of the Kenyan government under the leadership of his Excellency, Uhuru Kenya that no country is an island of the other. The world is integrating fast. This requires any forward-looking to remove barriers in the movement of goods and services, cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

Kenyatta had directed the Kenyan immigration authorities to allow any other African wishing to visit Kenya to receive a visa at the port of entry, saying Kenya aspires to build on the concept of Pan-African brotherhood and integration.

(ST)