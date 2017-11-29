 
 
 
South Sudan welcomes Kenya cancellation of entry visa

President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, celebrated with Deputy President William Ruto on Friday 11 August 2017 (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)
November 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government on Tuesday welcomed the speech of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in which he declared all citizens from the East African countries, including South Sudanese are free to enter Kenya without having to acquire a visa.

In his inauguration speech on Tuesday, Kenyatta directed that any African will be eligible to receive a visa at the port of entry, but he insisted on reciprocity.

He further added that citizens of the East African Community (EAC) " from today, you will be treated like Kenyans. Like your Kenyan brothers and sisters, you will need only your identity card" without condition for reciprocity.

"You can now work, do business; own property, farm and if you wish, and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya. And this commitment we make with no conditions for reciprocity but driven by our desire for deeper regional integration," he further stressed.

The EAC countries are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

President Salva Kiir one of the regional leaders who attended the swearing function boycotted by Kenyan opposition leaders, including his main political competitor, Raila Odinga.

Reacting to the speech, South Sudanese cabinet affairs minister said South Sudanese with interest to acquire a working permit in Kenya and do business should seize the opportunity and make use of it.

“That is a great the speech allowing the entry into Kenya without a visa. It shows realization and the willingness of the Kenyan government under the leadership of his Excellency, Uhuru Kenya that no country is an island of the other. The world is integrating fast. This requires any forward-looking to remove barriers in the movement of goods and services, cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

Kenyatta had directed the Kenyan immigration authorities to allow any other African wishing to visit Kenya to receive a visa at the port of entry, saying Kenya aspires to build on the concept of Pan-African brotherhood and integration.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 November 04:35, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Your excellency president Uhuru, this shows the true leadership of a man in a modern era
    Well done, it is good that we should transfer the knowledge acquired in the western world into action and in practice, we are in the 21th century and should be free from all barriers. Highly seconded the issues of intermarriage and mutual respect of all

    repondre message

    • 29 November 05:00, by Eastern

      Can you South Sudanese do the reprocacity by allowing Kenyans to do business and move freely without disturbing them with the WARAGA which many of the "officers" demanding them cannot even read their contents....?

      repondre message

      • 29 November 06:54, by Majesty

        Eastern,
        Kenyans are everywhere working and doing businesses in South Sudan. Kenyatta didn’t announce something new, South Sudan like Uganda has been giving entry visas at entry points since 2006. "Disturbing" you’re referring is due to war and many foreigners understand. Yes some soldiers unlawfully are harassing and tolling foreigners- I recently witnessed one in Rumbek.

        repondre message

        • 29 November 06:59, by Eastern

          unMajesty,

          Just after leaving Nimule town on the way to Juba, the road block new the game park is a night mare not only to foerigners but South Sudanese "who don’t look South Sudanese". Those in the security forces have not just started misbehaving during this Kiir instigated war but it has been the order of the day since SPLA come out of the bush. Just educate yourself..!

          repondre message

          • 29 November 07:57, by Majesty

            I last used Nimule-Juba road in May 2016 and no police ask anyone till Juba where everyone has to come down so check inside. I’m frequent road user before war and now. Stop lying. Again, all these bad things happening due to war will one day be eradicated.

            repondre message

            • 30 November 09:25, by Eastern

              You may be right because you look DINKISH......

              repondre message

    • 29 November 05:09, by Nyesi Ta

      This is the beginning of Jengenization of Kenya because they have destroyed their own country and will flock into Kenya in big numbers. They love nice places but do not know how to make nice places, leave alone maintaining them. Rent them your houses, they will be spitting on the carpet, they will not pay rent, they will be beating Kenyans who are suppose to be neighbors. They are anarchist.

      repondre message

      • 29 November 05:35, by jubaone

        Nyesi Ta,
        Precisely, but the reverse will be true. Kenyans are eyeing the vast resources in SS and emptiness of the country. While the Kiirminal depopulates and kills his own SS, he’s laying a basis for exodus of Kenyans. Ethiopians/Eritreans/Ugandans are settling already in SS. Weak jienges have already issued them IDs.

        repondre message

        • 29 November 05:40, by jubaone

          ...just come to Atlabara or go to Sherikat or Gumbo and see what these people have acquired. All bcoz hopeless jienges at the immigration department have issued them IDs for cash. Think of how jienges will want to sell off grabbed lands in Equatoria. No. We are in for liberation. Hardly were jellabas away, when the Kiirminal issued 4 freedoms now all is lost. This time NO.

          repondre message

      • 29 November 06:04, by Manyngoo

        You got it! Love for good place without making your own place (village/town)a good place is a treason by the way (lack of patriotism).

        repondre message

      • 29 November 06:55, by Eastern

        Nyesi Ta,

        I like that! The dinka will start by renaming some Kenyan neighbourhoods after their villages here in South Sudan - that will most probably start in Nakuru and Eldoret. Ruto better watch out this magnanimity of his boss....

        repondre message

      • 29 November 07:06, by jubaone

        Nyesi ta,
        It is for this reason why Jubans/Equatorians DONT rent houses let alone having jienges as neigbhors. They are dirty, loud, live as hordes, careless and troublesome. They know that so they send in Eritreans/Habbash to rent or lease houses or plots. Once that fails, they go grab. But all is temporal. Equatorians want federalism/kokora so they get back to their luaks. Kenyans will regret.

        repondre message

    • 29 November 05:45, by jubaone

      Don Don Malith,
      May be you let some Kenyans to your jiengelands. They are hardworking and will develop you. You jienges need that badly. They can also settle in jiengeland and herd your cows and marry nyanjienges. This way, they will dilyte your bad blood and produce good looking, intelligent children from the current ugly dummies you have.😆

      repondre message

      • 29 November 05:57, by DO IT

        Jubaone
        You are right on that they Kenya are doing that for just to robbed the weakness States like S. Sudan which is very close to them.

        repondre message

        • 29 November 06:16, by jubaone

          Do It,
          Let’s be honest. All our neighbours have joblessness at stagewring 40-50%, very high population densities, good educated people with skills. The SS is the complete opposite, no educated people with skills, vast empty lands, very low population density. Mr. Uhuru is eyeing SS. Rwanda? There’s even no square meter to squat. So? Equatorians wake up. Jienges are hooked already.

          repondre message

          • 29 November 13:27, by Majesty

            Jubaone,
            This is true. Kenyans know 100% South Sudan is new frontier with potential for them. Personally I rejected even joining EAC as it’s too soon, we just separated from Sudan. Why rushing for new another unknown union? South Sudanese aught to talk it slow and focus entirely on ourselves - stop unnecessary wars, tribalism, bigotry, corruption, nepotism, hate.... and instead stir towards peace.

            repondre message

      • 29 November 06:59, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Jubaone:(gin enak ugin Jieng) you so critic I wonder even when your wife tell u darling! It is time for bed u can still opposed to this!
        Bilateral relationship between countries is something eminent and I can’t see the reason as to why u oppose this, yin ee Manh ee nyin jieng zadu! 😂 😂 😂 haha jubaone.

        repondre message

        • 29 November 07:11, by jubaone

          Don Don Malith,
          Of course, if I am not in the mood, I shall say NO. I guess you as a jienge you just cant say no. You jienges are easily carried away with cheap ideas, you dont give a second thought. More emotions that reason, thats is why you jienges lag behind so much. Think between the lines.

          repondre message

          • 29 November 13:20, by Don-Don Malith Rual

            Jubaone: The little English that you express yourself here on the website I believe you gain it from Kenyan schools,therefore if u don’t allow this partnership,and u re not developing aur country, where will u go for treatment, I believe u got 💉 vaccinated for anti Jieng in Kenya if not tribalism vaccination

            repondre message

  • 29 November 06:02, by DO IT

    They won’t allow many Somalian or Tanzanian like they will do to Us

    repondre message

  • 29 November 06:53, by One grandson

    Jubaone,

    It’s not bad idea to let fellow East Africans to travel to Kenya without Visa,but I doubt availability of job opportunity. They are mean, they like taking from you,they feel uncomfortable when you take from them.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 07:02, by Eastern

      The point being emphasized here by Uhuru Kenyatta is REPROCACITY....You rub my back, I rub yours....Case closed.

      repondre message

  • 29 November 08:13, by One grandson

    Eastern,

    Reciprocity concerns about mutual exchange of privileges, what does South Sudan got to exchange with Kenya? Oil with women, KBC with oil pipe line because you guys are land locked, what else you got to exchange, this looks like king Kong movie character" Ugly die after beauty".

    repondre message

    • 29 November 16:00, by jubaone

      One Grandson,
      Just a perspective. Balance of trade between Kenya and SS during 2011-2012 was over $270m in Kenyan exports and services while SS exported less than $200,000. Uganda had over $340m while SS exported less than $0.5m. SS is the single biggest trading partner for these countries. They won’t allow us to so develop to change that.

      repondre message

      • 29 November 16:06, by jubaone

        ..as long we buy tomatoes, nails, cement etc., that is good business for them. The Kiirminal is killing talented SS and sending them off as refugees and both countries quietly enjoy that. Once over 2m will have died, Kenyans/Ugandans/Eritreans/Darfuris/Habbash will come and own the land. Kiirminal is doing the dirty job for these countries.

        repondre message

        • 29 November 16:11, by jubaone

          ..this is the reason why these IGAD countries are not interested in resolving the issues. Riak would be too smart for them. Kiirminal is the useful idiot who destroys the future of SS and preparing the takeover by foreigners. How else could the Kiirminal accept 4 freedoms when it took us blood, sweat and tears to liberate? How could jellaba just come and own lands in SS like that? No.

          repondre message

          • 29 November 16:17, by jubaone

            ..the same countries fooled the jienges to believe they liberated the SS and so plunder it at will. The JCE is a tool modeled along the Council of Elders common in Kenya. Now see what the JCEs have brought the country to. Jienges are just awakening only to realize, oh the country is breaking apart. It may be too late to mend broken bonds between SS. Wake up.

            repondre message

  • 29 November 13:40, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Great news, but let’s see how long it will last. Jubaone, what freedom did you lost? You have all the freedoms, but you do not see it. Just sit and look around you with different eyes and you will see all the freedoms you are looking for. As a South Sudan citizen, I can live wherever I want to live including Equatoria/Juba. This is my land.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 13:56, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Dinka defender general :Tell jubaone affirmative, the freedom of movement doesn’t cause him anything, what if he heard this breaking news 📰 that the same-sex marriage have been legalised in Australia 🌏 with 43-12 vote in the house of Senate! Very sad 😔 what will he said, is this jieng who passed this? 😱

      repondre message

    • 29 November 16:23, by jubaone

      Jienge Defeated General,
      Jienges have literally migrated to Equatoria and jiengeland is now for the frail, weak and poor those unable to flee. Who will develop jiengeland,if all want to just idle on Juba/Nimule or Yei? So why the 32 states?

      repondre message

      • 29 November 16:35, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Jubaone:The solagon of Dr Garang of "taking town to people"will come one day
        And u will be free from your hostages of being traumatised by so call Jieng, be mindful just mentioned jieng when u wanted to pray for them and never ever mentioned their names aimlessly.

        repondre message

        • 29 November 17:36, by jubaone

          Don Don Malith,
          I guess I understood you. The slogan taking towns to the people doesn’t apply for jienges. On the contrary, jienges are taking off to towns, it’s villages coming to towns. A mockery of what Garang wanted.

          repondre message

          • 29 November 20:08, by Don-Don Malith Rual

            Jubaone: this is because people see politics as the only source of income or employment;What do you understand of the term MP with in South Sudanese context? An MP must make sure that a 1/2 of public money 💵 goes into his own pocket and because u might have missed this I wonder tge reason as to why u so bitter my friends, wait for your turn and u will do as such, no one take this country as his o

            repondre message

  • 29 November 18:34, by Fair Man

    Jubaone
    Just the South Sudanese opposition figure in Kenya should always take precaution of this reckless Uhuru Kenyatta’s order. It’s one way of opening up more access to Kiir’s notorious species of Akol Koor, commonly known as unknown but known gunmen killing citizens across Juba. They will use this to kidnap or assassinate more opposition figures. The other claims of Uhuru are just ploys.

    repondre message

    • 29 November 20:29, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Fairman: Do u know the meaning of "koor"? it’s means lion and indeed folks should fear 😱 the lion! South Sudan need zub urub.
      NB. Not all killing are claims on national security., some of the folks die under your reverge killed.
      U should clear all the intruders on Numeli Uganda Road

      repondre message

    • 30 November 06:54, by jubaone

      Fair Man,
      I dont know much about Kenyan politics and it´s dynamics, but one thing is clear, the Kenyan opposition cant thrown stones while the govt security shoots live bullets. The opposition must adopt the SS way.

      repondre message

      • 30 November 15:47, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Haha 😂 😂 Haha Jubaone: I need to do this practical things that you are clear about Kenya
        Politics, I will let Eastern, or Fairman throw stone to you and I will personally shot live bullet on your head bec03 u re too much on Jieng as your new year gifts

        repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

