Machar unwilling to participate in SPLM reunification: official

November 28, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese official has accused the leader of the main rebel group of unwillingness to participate in the reunification of the country’s ruling party (SPLM).

JPEG - 26.5 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (L), Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete (C) and South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar (R) pose after meeting for talks on 20 October 2014 in the northern Tanzanian tourist town of Arusha (Photo: AFP)

Nhial Deng Nhial, a presidential adviser, claimed Riek Machar placed demands likely to derail efforts aimed at achieving the reunification process.

According to Nhial, the Cairo declaration clearly states what the three SPLM factions would do and which ones would participate in upcoming meetings and processes aimed at confidence-building.

“Riek Machar has been conducting himself in a manner indicative of someone not willing to participate in the reunification of the SPLM,” he told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, citing Machar’s failure to attend meetings in Kampala, despite several invitations.

“This indicates he [Machar] is not willing to participate in the reunification. The SPLM-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] leadership is recognizing Taban Deng Gai as the leader and so we are dealing with Taban who has already been participating in the meetings through his representatives,” he added.

The rival factions of South Sudan’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement recently signed a unification agreement to rebuild trust and confidence among them.

The Cairo Declaration, which contained names of Pagan Amum, a former political detainee and South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang, was expected to speed up implementation of the 2015 Arusha accord, signed nearly three years ago

The senior South Sudanese presidential aide, however, said the coalition government will continue to engage Gai until they resolve the question of leadership.

“While they are holding their discussions, we will go ahead. We will not wait”, said Nhial.

The country’s minister of transport, John Luk Jok said the group of the former political detainees, to which he belongs, have been taking part in all the meetings of the ruling party reunification and will continue to participate without preconditions.

The spokesperson for the former detainees, Kosti Manibe, said the Cairo declaration was not different from the Arusha reunification and was a process to build confidence between stakeholders to come up with workable modalities to implement the Arusha accord.

“The Cairo declaration was a separate agreement. It was part of the process seeking how to harmonize views and to come up with the implementation modalities. So Cairo declaration did not exclude anybody,” he told Sudan Tribune.

Manibe, a former finance minister, said the Arusha reunification agreement returned all members of the SPLM to their initial party positions before internal political debates triggered a war in 2013.

In January 2015, delegates from three factions of the SPLM party signed a 12-page agreement in Arusha, Tanzania, laying out key steps toward reunifying the party.

Those who signed include the party loyal to President Salva Kiir, the SPLM-in-Opposition and which is led by former First Vice President Riek Machar and a third made up of party officials who were detained when the conflict began in December 2013.

The South Sudanese ruling party was initially founded as the political wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA). The party, in the aftermath of the civil war that broke out in the country in mid-December 2013, split into the SPLM-Juba faction headed by Kiir, SPLM-IO led by Machar and that of the ex-political detainees.

(ST)

  • 29 November 03:29, by DO IT

    I think those thugs in Juba and Kampala should leave Machar alone and care on with their unification. Why Machar faction is very important to them, while they have got their guy that they recognised as legitimate partners with the name Taban Deng Gai. This country can and will never go head without Machar involvement

    repondre message

  • 29 November 04:15, by john akeen

    Riek doesn’t want anything to do with SSudanese government. He just wants to drink Nuers and Equatorians blood, and he’ll continue on drink their blood until they get him what he wants from them. The only way is to terminate Riek Machar from their life, than they will leave their life without tears from their eyes everyday, but if they refused,than they will cry until their eye gets swollen up

    repondre message

    • 29 November 04:54, by jubaone

      John Akeen,
      SPLM reunification is a nonstarter and won’t make anything better. Riak should rename his organization and let jienges carry on with theirs. Jienges have come to a political dead end and the SPLM seems to have evolved into a Stupid Peoples League unable to do things correctly. ARCISS, ND, Reunification, Revitalization etc.

      repondre message

      • 29 November 04:57, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        ? stop this clumsy mind games

        repondre message

      • 29 November 07:03, by john akeen

        Anyways, it looks like Riek IOs they got locked our of the country and they can’t even get in or out, if you don’t believe me, than I gotta ask you one question, which country is your father Riek Machar in and why is he there? Mr. Jubaone

        repondre message

  • 29 November 04:56, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Where did this statement comes from? "Machar unwilling to participate in SPLM re-unification"!and it has been he the Machar who have been insisting for political involvement in the ? peace process. U folks are confusing the entire citizens talks facts, we re tired 😴 of aur -ve allegations

    repondre message

  • 29 November 04:59, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    What’s the meaning of all these episodes

    repondre message

  • 29 November 05:09, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Breaking news 📰 :The western world 🌍 same-sex
    Marriage bill has been passes without amendments 43 votes 12; very 😔 sad; folks need to be careful about this in particular the young ones (Loong amuok aci "passed"
    And small things like peace accord is getting hard to get passed!!

    repondre message

  • 29 November 08:08, by Sunday Junup

    False report from Nhial Deng Nhial

    repondre message

  • 29 November 09:22, by deng

    The people of South Sudan have no confident in SPLM/SPLA whether IO, DC, FD or any whatever they call themselves after the independent, they have changed the direction and vision of the country.

    repondre message

  • 29 November 13:43, by Dinka-Defender-General

    What do you expect from Machar and his supporters. He does not like people to have peace and security. He always searching for war and atrocities.

    repondre message

