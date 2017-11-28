 
 
 
Tuesday 28 November 2017

Sudan will not return to Iranian axis: minister

November 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese minister Monday ruled out Sudan’s return to the Iranian axis asserting the relationship with Teheran has been "completely broken off".

JPEG - 46 kb
Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, in Tehran on 26 June 2011 (FARS)

Hatim Alsir who is form the Democratic Unionist Party of Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani called those who think that Sudan’s return to its "Arab and Islamic environment" was brief to review their calculations.

President Omer al-Bashir during a recent meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Russia accused U.S. administration of planning to divide Sudan into five countries. He further made a sharp criticism of the U.S. foreign policy in the Arab and Islamic world.

Observers said his statements prepare to restore relations with Iran and withdraw troops from Yemen.

"Sudan’s position is irreversible unless Iran changes its hostile policies and stopped targeting the Sudan’s Arab brothers and attempts to destabilize their security and stability," Alsir stressed.

Different sources say al-Bashir was not happy with the "To Do List" that the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan submitted during his recent visit to Khartoum before the full normalization of bilateral relations.

In a speech delivered at a meeting of the Saudi-led Islamic alliance against terrorism in Riyadh on Sunday, the Sudanese Defence Minister Abdel Rahman Abu Ouf regretted that U.S. administration continues to designate his country as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"We regret that Sudan is still in this list unjustly, even though the Sudanese temperament is very distasteful to the practice of terrorism and strongly condemns it, but the unjust will wanted the Sudan not to exploit its resources so as not to be able to build its homeland," he said.

"However, we seek to solve our problems quietly and we are taking into account Kissinger’s words “America’s friendship is more dangerous than it’s enmity”.

He further reiterated Sudan’s support to the Arab-Islamic alliance to combat terrorism under the leadership of Saudi Arabia to limit its spread and reduce its effects on peoples.

The Defence Minister was received by Deputy Crown Mohamed bin Salman.

(ST)

