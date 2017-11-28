Wau state commemorates 16 Days of Activism

November 27, 2017 (WAU) – Civil society groups and international non-governmental bodies joined local non-governmental entities to and students to commemorate the16 days of activism against gender based violence in South Sudan’s Wau state on Monday.

A United Nations Security Council briefing on sexual violence in South Sudan on 22 October 2014 (Photo: UN)

The education ministry, in a statement, said the aim of commemorating global event was mitigate risks associated with all forms of gender based violence such as early and forced marriages and advocate for better policies among women and young girls.

“Beyond the launch, there will be several activities and engagement at all levels on ending child marriage, girls education, access to justice for women, peace and leadership as well as women’s safety and security,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The chairperson of Wau state women association, Bhaja Mohamed el Alimin, said ending violence against women and girls in the community should be the collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

She urged government to ensure all those who commit violence against women face the law and account for all crimes committed.

“We are calling on the government to always arrest the criminals behind crimes against women and girls and we are calling for a review on the provisional law that could add heavy punishment on those committing these crimes,” explained Mohamed.

“Early marriages also affect young girls’ education. After losing their education, they also adopt many difficulties during labor, which ranges from developing fistula cases,” she further added.

Mary Gurance, a field officer for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Wau state, said over a million women and girls in South Sudan are subjected violence and harmful practices such as female genital mutilation, which affects about 200 million of them globally.

“Child marriages affect one in every three girls in developing countries, including South Sudan where many marry before 18 years,” she said, citing permanent disability, psychological trauma, unwanted pregnancies and complications associated with forced or unsafe abortion, among other as some of the challenges they face.

State officials, lawmakers and religious leaders attended the event under the theme, “stop the violence against women and girls now and allow young girls to go to school”.

(ST)