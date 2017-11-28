 
 
 
New South Sudanese refugees arrive in Sudan’s White Nile state

South Sudanese arrivals in Sudan's White Nile State wait in a shaded area for registration and assistance at Al Waral site on 12 April 2017 (UNHCR Photo)
November 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Local authorities in Sudan’s White Nile State said a new influx of South Sudanese refugees has arrived in the state pointing out that 176 refugees have reached the wait points earlier this week.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner at the White Nile Abdel-Gawi Hamid told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) that 30 refugees have been received at Al-Radis 2 wait point while 146 others were hosted at Um Sangour wait point.

Hamid expected that additional flows of refugees who are currently stranded at Goda Al-Adl and Kuwaik border crossings would arrive in the White Nile.

He pointed out that the White Nile hosts 145,475 South Sudanese refugees at the wait points, saying his commission has provided food and shelter for all of them.
Hamid added the rights organizations have also provided foodstuffs, clothing and blankets to all refugees at the eight wait points.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

The White Nile state has reportedly been witnessing continuous influxes of refugees fleeing war and famine in war-torn South Sudan.

With the continued security issues in South Sudan and the famine which has hit many parts of the young nation, new influxes of South Sudanese refugees are expected to arrive in Sudan, the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) said.

South Sudanese refugees in Sudan have reportedly been distributed in four states including the White Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Khartoum states, amid concerns the current numbers will soar.

In August last year, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

Comment on this article



