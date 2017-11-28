 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels urge refugees to boycott national dialogue

November 27, 2017 (KAMPALA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition official has urged refugees living in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to boycott President Salva Kiir’s national dialogue initiative, saying it create an “unfavourable” environment for refugees living in camps.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Monday, Stephen Waat described the dialogue initiative, launched in May 2017, as a "ploy" allegedly aimed at kicking out the peace revitalization process initiated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

“The SPLM-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] Ugandan chapter, in line with official position is clear from the start that, it does not recognize this initiative because it is a breach of the agreement. It also expressed its opinion that the initiative from the outset is national, but from the onset, is a monologue between the governments with itself to the benefit of some sections of the Jieng community,” he said.

According to Waat, the dialogue initiative does not formally replace the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

“For fairness and inclusiveness, there is a need to involve all stakeholders in the conflict, before reaching those at the grassroots who are innocent of the ongoing conflicts,” stressed the official.

“The SPLM-IO top leadership and its chapters worldwide rejected the said initiative because the official position of the armed opposition and majority of South Sudanese were not represented”, he added.

Earlier attempts by members of the national dialogue committee to meet the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar, who is confined in South African failed after the latter declined to meet the delegation.

Waat said South Sudanese living in the diaspora should boycott participation in the dialogue, accusing President Kiir of failure to bring peace in the East African nation.

Officially launched by the president in May, the national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million civilians since it broke out in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

  • 28 November 05:55, by Mayendit

    Well, you guys are joking. Can you define the United Nation? There are many problems facing others world therefore, the UN, and the International community will soon give up for South Sudanese selves refugee, because the people who are in Camps wanted to be feed by world and this is not going to happen belief me guys. I think the UN, are learning and when they found you guys are causing war.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:02, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Indeed national dialogue in South Sudan objective is to make Kiir a life president of South Sudan. It has no interest to resolve the issues South Sudanese stand for since its creation. Only revitalization of ARCSS will bring forth justice, freedom and real independence of South Sudan because all South Sudanese of political persuasion will be involved in steering the country into a free,just nation

    repondre message

    • 28 November 08:07, by South Sudan National Dialogue

      "Indeed national dialogue in South Sudan objective is to make Kiir a life president"

      Really? Then why are we documenting the refugees call for Kiir to step down and publishing it on the National Dialogue website?

      https://www.ssnationaldialogue.org/event-page/regional-consultation-forum-kampala-uganda/

      repondre message

      • 28 November 09:10, by jubaone

        South Sudan National Dialogue,
        First, this is a dialogue initiated, financed and backed by jienges and doesn’t constitute anything national. It’s not borne out of genuine concerns to resolving fundamental issues as contained in ARCISS 2015. It’s a jienge ploy to consolidate it’s hegemony at the the expense of others. It’s rubbish and at best stupid. Kiirminal is just laying another avenue to avoid

        repondre message

        • 29 November 13:28, by South Sudan National Dialogue

          "First, this is a dialogue initiated, financed and backed by jienges and doesn’t constitute anything national."

          It was initiated by Kiir, but it’s not his idea — it’s a concept used around the world in countries transitioning towards peace and democracy. It’s funded by international donors, via the UN:

          https://goo.gl/E2kfzJ

          repondre message

      • 29 November 05:09, by jubaone

        South Sudan National Dialogue,
        The Kiirminal initiated a ND without concrete agenda, instead wants the people to put forth their concerns. That is stupid and convoluted. He should have suggested first his agenda and expect the rest to consent to or reject. ND is NOT a replacement for ARCISS 2015 which must be implemented unconditionally.

        repondre message

    • 28 November 08:11, by jubaone

      Jur,
      This ND is a bogus jienge scam. Jienges can’t organize such a dialogue and so want Equatorians to be behind it. Logically, the Kiirminal didn’t ask anyone for the 32 states he ordered and he could ad well go ahead and conduct his jienge ND. He knows he can’t: no funds, no agenda, no people just luaktrash.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 08:34, by South Sudan National Dialogue

        You say, "This ND is a bogus jienge scam."

        Then why are we publicizing our negotiations to get GoSS to release all political prisoners and protect freedom of speech and freedom of the press?

        https://www.ssnationaldialogue.org/press-release/release-political-prisoners-secure-freedom-speech/

        repondre message

        • 29 November 07:44, by Eastern

          You are being VERY SELECTIVE in what you publish. Now I hear some crises from an honorable member of parliament in Juba saying that some recorded tapes whose contents are VERY CRITICAL of Kiir are missing....!

          repondre message

      • 28 November 09:09, by wacjak

        Jubaone, don’t generalize the mighty Jieeng community for the weakness of one man(Kiir). Again, don’t be proud of the region (Equatoria) as it is not a tribe. If you want people to comment and deal with you, just tell us what your tribe is and we shall tell you your weaknesses. Don’t push Jieeng to have issues with other tribes who have nothing against them just because of your foolishness.

        repondre message

        • 28 November 11:21, by jubaone

          Wacjak or Wasak,
          Equatoria as opposed to jienges is a region of tribes that have lived and can still live peacefully with each other. We are a nation and very proud of that. The jienges are a single tribe and yet they don’t exhibit any qualities of a nation. They are so disorganized, without a system. That is why Equatoria must keep off any jienges. They can learn from us, we can’t learn nothing

          repondre message

      • 28 November 09:13, by wacjak

        Jubaone! You are an Arab slave who wants to continue being sodomized here in Juba. Equatorian tribes have decent and honest people. But the like of your caliber are hopeless idiots that should not continue living on the face of the earth. I want to assure you, Jieeng community are here to stay and if you don’t like kill yourself. Equatorians do not support your recklessness and stupidity.

        repondre message

        • 28 November 11:40, by jubaone

          Wajcak aka Wasak,
          It’s precisely for this reason that we Equatorians just don’t want to leave together with you jienge savages and jellaba scum. Your reckless and uncouth behaviour just don’t fit with civilised Equatorians. Sodomy is what you practice in your luaks where young men are left on their own . That is why there are many rapists in your society. Just like chimps.

          repondre message

        • 28 November 11:46, by jubaone

          Wacjak aka Wasak,
          I have no problems if jienges keep to themselves. But once they start mingling with fine people of Equatoria, they bring in their idiocy and mental retardedness. God forbid us, now these subhumans are marrying our girls only to produce silly and less intelligent idiots who are unproductive. Just keep your low IQ to yourselves, I’ve no problems.

          repondre message

      • 28 November 12:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Jubaone,

        This thing called national dialogue is actually a monologue among the disciples of Jengeism and nothing else merenye.

        repondre message

  • 28 November 06:03, by Mayendit

    I am sure all these camps inside South Sudan and even Eastern Africa are going to be discharged in the camps because there are proofs that, South Sudanese who runs away, they are still supporting rebels meaning, they like that situations to continues. We have had fought 21st years of civil war but most populations were living in the communities, These people are camping, they wants resettlement.

    repondre message

    • 28 November 06:27, by DO IT

      Mayendit
      These ran away because they were forced out from their homes by their government that supposed to protect them. Their properties were destroyed by Salva Kiir militia and it was the same government that forces them in first place went to try fools them there are peace in the country.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 06:28, by DO IT

        Corrections, these people have ran away......

        repondre message

  • 28 November 06:51, by Majesty

    I believe from beginning Kiir initiative will not succeed but it is bad idea for rebels to use suffering refugees to gain political points. Recently UN sampled about 200 IDPS in Juba and 16 out of that are HIV/AID positive. At that rate, 70% will be HIV positive in the next 3 years inside camps if no intervention. Refugees aren’t combatants, no reason someones want to immerse their voices.

    repondre message

    • 28 November 07:01, by Majesty

      Even Riek’s in addition I think all rebels should respond to invitation and attend. How bad/good will you know if you’re not there? Plus since it is just South Sudanese forum, who knows your group may be the victor if your positions/points are adapted

      repondre message

  • 28 November 08:04, by South Sudan National Dialogue

    It’s ironic, our documented dialogue consultations in Uganda refugee camps found that the people want IO leaders to participate! https://goo.gl/UsjuSL

    "Creates an unfavorable environment" — what does that even mean? On the contrary dialogue consultations have created a favorable environment.

    And we DO support the IGAD treaty.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 08:50, by South Sudan National Dialogue

    "According to Waat, the dialogue initiative does not formally replace the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS)."

    According to National Dialogue, too. We support ARCISS. Alfred Taban, member of ND body: "Whether you are government or IO, if you violate the cease-fire, you violate the National Dialogue"

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=418qDKach4s

    repondre message

Comment on this article



