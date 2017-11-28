November 27, 2017 (KAMPALA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition official has urged refugees living in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to boycott President Salva Kiir’s national dialogue initiative, saying it create an “unfavourable” environment for refugees living in camps.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Monday, Stephen Waat described the dialogue initiative, launched in May 2017, as a "ploy" allegedly aimed at kicking out the peace revitalization process initiated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

“The SPLM-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] Ugandan chapter, in line with official position is clear from the start that, it does not recognize this initiative because it is a breach of the agreement. It also expressed its opinion that the initiative from the outset is national, but from the onset, is a monologue between the governments with itself to the benefit of some sections of the Jieng community,” he said.

According to Waat, the dialogue initiative does not formally replace the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

“For fairness and inclusiveness, there is a need to involve all stakeholders in the conflict, before reaching those at the grassroots who are innocent of the ongoing conflicts,” stressed the official.

“The SPLM-IO top leadership and its chapters worldwide rejected the said initiative because the official position of the armed opposition and majority of South Sudanese were not represented”, he added.

Earlier attempts by members of the national dialogue committee to meet the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar, who is confined in South African failed after the latter declined to meet the delegation.

Waat said South Sudanese living in the diaspora should boycott participation in the dialogue, accusing President Kiir of failure to bring peace in the East African nation.

Officially launched by the president in May, the national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million civilians since it broke out in mid-December 2013.

(ST)