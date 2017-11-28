 
 
 
November 27, 2017 (JUBA) - Rival forces in South Sudan on Monday issues statements in which each side accused the other of initiating military offensives to either regain or retain control Pagak, a town initially controlled by the armed opposition forces on South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia.

JPEG - 53.9 kb
South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar with the commander of special division I, Gen James Koang Chol Ranley, in Pagak, on 8 December 2014 (ST)

Maiwut state governor, Bol Ruach Rom told Sudan Tribune that government forces in Pagak came under attack from rebels loyal to former First Vice President, Riek Machar but their attempts were repeatedly thwarted and the area is still under government control.

“Actually there have been attempts by anti-peace elements for the past few days to infiltrate and destabilize the community so that peacefulness which has returned to the area is disturbed again following the takeover of Pagak by our gallant forces in July. But these attempts have been thwarted by our forces since Saturday”, Ruach said on Monday.

On several occasions, said Ruach, the rebels attempted to gain control of the bridge to block the movement of goods and services as a strategy to extend their control to their former headquarters.

“The anti-peace elements have been attempting to gain access to the bridge which is the life line, but these efforts have been handled diligently by our gallant forces and so the situation as I am talking to you is under control. The situation is calm today. The anti-peace elements have been trying to come to Jekou Bridge but our forces have handled them and that area is under control. So there is no fear, no disturbances and no threats to Pagak. Actually Pagak is far away from Jekou. The area I am talking is located east of Pagak”, he added.

The spokesman of the governor forces, Brig. Gen Lul Ruai Koang said, in a separate interview, that Pagak was under the control of government forces, with no threats from the group under the command of the country’s former First Vice President.

The official further explained that attempts by the armed opposition troops to gain access to Jekou Bridge were dealt with at the periphery of the area and the army was in full control of situations.

“The situation in Jekou is under control. The anti-peace elements have been making attempts but those attempts have been dealt with and the situation is not a major security concern”, said Koang.

He added, “Everything is fine, no problem. There should be no panic. The situation is completely under control”.

The rebel spokesman, William Gatjiath Deng confirmed in a statement he issued on Monday that government forces had attacked their defensive positions in the area, but were “repulsed”.

He, however, admitted that the armed opposition forces lost two fighters in clashes that allegedly claimed several government troops.

Sudan Tribune was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the claims made by the two rival sides on the events which occurred in places out of reach by independent sources.

South Sudan’s civil war, a conflict between forces of the government and opposition forces, broke out in December 2013. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million people have fled their homes.

(ST)

  • 28 November 05:55, by Lenin Bull

    The few remaining Nuer sons who missed to die during the last three and half years of war are being driven by Riek’s core criminal commanders to go and die in their fantasy of bringing Riek back by force. Get it well and please preserve your own life, Riek is not coming back as FVP. He will come back to stand democratic elections in 2018/9 as an individual. You are being fooled brothers.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:01, by Lenin Bull

    Look who are now dying in Leer, Ayod, Akobo, and Pagak? Only Nuer sons in Nuer areas!! Please, don’t be one way minded. The Nuer nation should not die because of Riek’s leadership. Rather the Nuer nation should survive this Riek’s leadership mania so that it can raise real leaders tomorrow. Was Nyagonyang the only woman that gave birth to/laid golden egg in the whole Nuerland for the Nuer nation

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:06, by Lenin Bull

    to be fooled to this damned extent? Peace revitalization serves only UN, UNMISS, and regional and American interests because they are using it as a mechanism to renew UNMISS mandate, and secretly negotiating for their own interests. Look for instance, it is the same UN/Troika that forced the peace in 2015, and transported 1375 SPLA-IO armed boys to Juba Pagak II and went they were all wiped out

    repondre message

    • 28 November 08:16, by jubaone

      Sad, now jienges have outsourced the war letting the disorganized nyagats to kill themselves while jienges cynically enjoy the intra-Nuer butchering. Poor leadership and insatiable greed for second hand political positions and jienge table crumbs is the reason nyagats are bitterly killing themselves. Good luck.

      repondre message

      • 28 November 13:31, by Khent

        Jubaone

        You’re always talking about the war being "outsourced" even though two Dinka sections (Aweil & Gogrial) form the bulk of Salva’s forces and were the ones that recaptured virtually all of the territory before Taban’s small Nuer contingent was brought onboard.

        repondre message

        • 28 November 20:11, by jubaone

          Khent,
          The battles in Bentiu, Raga were almost entirely the work of SPLA-N and Darfuri hirelings, jienges made only 25%. This ws the same thing repeated in Malakal, Wadkona and areas contested in Upper Nile. Now in Pagak, nyagateen are doing the job for jienges. We have details bcoz it’s our own Equatorians who drive the armored vehicles and tanks.

          repondre message

          • 29 November 00:12, by Khent

            Jubaone

            Provide evidence from impartial third party sources. People on this site just make up statistics and expect others to just blindly accept them. The SPLA used the Panaruu and Ruweng Dinka to protect the capital and the oil producing areas — which are located in their territory. A whole division from Bahr el Ghazal was used to capture most of Unity State...

            repondre message

            • 29 November 00:30, by Khent

              ..with Bul militiamen playing a supporting role to the larger Dinka division. Kiir and Malong made an arrangement with the Apadang Dinka of Upper Nile in which they would provide thousands of fighters for battles in Malakal, Melut, Canal Khorfulus, Maban territory and the Shilluk kingdom and they would be given Malakal — an area belonging to the Shilluk...

              repondre message

              • 29 November 00:37, by Khent

                ..Bahr el Ghazal troops were used to capture the bulk of Nuer territory long before Taban joined Salva Kiir. Bahr el Ghazal divisions and militiamen recaptured most of Jonglei. Our true brothers in Kordofan are far too preoccupied in their struggle against Khartoum to be playing the role you wish to ascribe to them; these were the only people that were with us during the war with Khartoum.

                repondre message

  • 28 November 06:12, by Lenin Bull

    The UN and its funders in the TROIKA never protested, rather they went ahead to devise another catastrophic strategy(UN TRUSTEESHIP, and awarding of oil business contract to Ethiopian and Americans)!! Where is your/Nuer interest here? The same smart guys are now engineering more fighting all over Upper Nile Region telling you that that is what will make Riek to be released from his prison in

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:15, by Lenin Bull

    Reuben Island, while at the same time these smart guys are telling the UN in New York to renew their mandate because there is no peace in South Sudan and that Riek should not be released because he has been identified as the trouble maker and cause of tribal wars in South Sudan!! Are you really gaining in this war or being fooled pure and simple?

    repondre message

    • 28 November 06:39, by john akeen

      Lenin
      please continue on telling them the truth brother. I have my best friend was a big commander in IO, but he has quite IO because he didn’t see anything good that will come from this war, he said the only thing that he sees from this war is death South Sudanese people, and he believe SS people will continue on dying everyday if spatially Nuer, if the did stop on following Reik Machar

      repondre message

  • 28 November 06:20, by Lenin Bull

    Look at how Salva Kiir and Paul Malong resolved their differences recently in Juba!! Don’t you learn a lesson in that Malong-Kiir wisdom and resolve not to set Bhar Al Ghazal region into fire and destroy the young development and peace there?

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:23, by Sunday Junup

    SudanTribune,
    There is no need for independent source, just look at their statements which contradict. Bol Ruac said Jekow is far from Pagak while Lul Ruac said Jekow is Pagak.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:25, by Lenin Bull

    Look at these facts: before 2013 Riek madness, the Nuer controlled Upper Nile Region 100%. How ? All the three governors were Nuer( John Koang Nyuon in Jonglei, Simon Kun Puoch in Upper Nile, and Joseph Nguen Monytuil in Unity), all sectors and division commanders, Police Commissioners, Prison officers, wild life, fire brigades, CID, NSS,were all Nuer( Peter Gadet in Bor, James Koang Chol in Unity

    repondre message

  • 28 November 06:29, by Lenin Bull

    Johnson Gony Biliu in Malakal.All the Nuer rich Business men with all their wealth and children in Upper Nile Region and you destroyed it without the slightest remorse. Simply because Riek was removed from being a vice president!! Is it the case now in Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, USA, or Zimbabwe, people die because one person is removed from office? Idiots!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



