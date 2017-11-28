Sudanese security detains two opposition activists

November 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese opposition said the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Monday has arrested two opposition activists without giving reasons.
In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) said the NISS arrested a member of the coalition general assembly and leading figure at the Unified National Unionist Party Mohamed Abdel-Wahab.
According to the NCF, Abdel-Wahab was detained after he was summoned to the NISS office in North Khartoum, holding the security authorities responsible for his health conditions.
The opposition alliance demanded the NISS to release Abdel-Wahab immediately, saying he suffers from diabetic foot ulcers.
Meanwhile, political activists said the NISS has arrested a d member of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Orwa al-Sadiq after he was summoned to the NISS office in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.
(ST)
