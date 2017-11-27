Musa Hilal arrested after murder of Sudan’s RSF commander in Darfur

November 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Reports emerging from North Darfur state on Monday say that Musa Hilal, a tribal leader and head of the Border Guards Forces (BGF) has been arrested by the Sudanese government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after the murder of one its commander.

Musa Hilal BGF leader (ST photo)

On Sunday the official news agency, Suna reported the death of RSF director of general supplies Brigadier Abdel-Rahim Gumma in Mistiriyha, home area of Musa Hilal.

RSF spokesperson told Suna that Gumma had been killed when he went to Mistiriyha to investigate an ambush on two vehicles transporting BBF elements arrested within the framework of the forcible arms collection campaign

"A force led by Brigadier Abdel Rahim Gumma moved to the scene of the attack and killed all the outlaws, and captured a number of them. The commander of the mobile force was martyred along with nine martyrs," he said.

In the first hours of Monday, reports from Mistiriyha claimed that Hilal had been killed. However different sources say Hilal was arrested and transported to El-Fasher

The detained tribal leader "is now flying to Khartoum in a military plane" a Sudan Tribune journalist said in a short message sent from the capital of North Darfur, El-Fasher.

Initially, the Sudanese authorities had to hold a press conference in Khartoum after his arrival but it has been cancelled without details.

Musa Hilal, the Mahameed tribal leader and head a tribal militia that took part in the counterinsurgency campaign, refused the merger of his BBF militiamen in the RSF which is now part of the Sudanese army.

Sudanese officials asked him to hand over the weapons of his militiamen but he also refused. He further declined tribal mediation to resolve the issue with the government.

The tribal leader was accused of seeking to get the support of the Libyan general Khalifa Haftar who controls the eastern parts of the north African troubled country. Also, he is accused of establishing contacts with Darfur armed groups.

More details to come during the day.

