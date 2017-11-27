 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 November 2017

South Sudan president warns against tribalism, nepotism

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 26, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir has warned officials at the foreign affairs ministry against nepotism and tribalism.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

President Kiir made these remarks during the inauguration of a new conference facility at the foreign ministry in the capital, Juba Friday.

The conference facility was built with aid from the Chinese government.

“Any recruitment to the ministry must be opened to the public to provide opportunities to all qualified South Sudanese,” said Kiir.

“This thing [recruitment] should not be done under the table so that only sons and daughters of the ministers get the opportunity to be employed,” he added.

The South Sudanese leader also directed the foreign affairs ministry to downsize the numbers of foreign missions as well as service staffs.

“I direct the leadership of the ministry to reduce the number of diplomats as per the cabinet resolution to a manageable seize, considering our financial situation,” the South Sudanese leader said, citing the economic crisis facing the East African nation.

There are more than 1,000 people employed by South Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry abroad and in the country, a senior ministry official said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 November 08:09, by Khent

    Oh how great it is to be subjected to pontifications from a man that is guilty of every vice and breach he mentions in his inexplicably detached and worthless speeches. The ’President’ unconvincingly mentioned his opposition to nepotism and only advised against it as though he could not stop it with usual Executive Orders...

    repondre message

    • 27 November 08:17, by Khent

      ..So why did he not make use of his usual Executive Orders to at least bridle nepotism? Answer: He does not care; he wants us to think that he cares and that we should somehow believe him. Salva Kiir is a monstrous clown; a clown that murders tens of thousands of his own people; a clown that creates artificial famines and presides over possibly the most corrupt ’country’ in the world today.

      repondre message

  • 27 November 08:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Nepotism, Tribalism and Corruption are Kiir’s children. How can he strangle the children he loves? I highly doubt Kiir’s rhetoric.

    repondre message

  • 27 November 08:10, by DO IT

    Was he 10 or 12 years old boy that owning a company is Salva Kiir son? While the well qualified S. Sudanes couldn’t find a job in the country. Kiir is a waste of space and I pitch on his hat

    repondre message

    • 27 November 08:17, by DO IT

      Salva Kiir is a founder of corruptions, tribalisms and nepotism in S. Sudan and has no rights to given any advice to anyone regarding of those three above

      repondre message

      • 27 November 08:36, by DO IT

        Salva Kiir is completely confused to the extent in which he can’t be normal again. Longer he stay in that seat, the more suffering the population will faces

        repondre message

  • 27 November 14:44, by Big Sam

    Hahahahahah Mr. Kiirminal,
    I dont know if this guy claim to be president of South Sudan yet his intention of governing only the people of greater bhar el ghazal.

    Lying is become mr.president daily meals and his speak come under influence of alcohol.
    common kiir kuethpiny and you qualify to become subchief of gokrial and this country is big for you just accept the people that you failed to manage

    repondre message

    • 27 November 16:58, by jubaone

      Big Sam,

      The kiirminal was again drunk when he made this statement. He is not even aware that 90% of all SS ambassadors: Grade 1, 2 and 3 are semi-illiterate jienges. Afterall, you dont need skills to sign off contracts. Most just sit idly and read newspapers all day as if they were under some lalob tree in a luak. Hopeless

      repondre message

  • 27 November 14:46, by Big Sam

    this rich Country of South Sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.