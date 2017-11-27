South Sudan president warns against tribalism, nepotism

November 26, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir has warned officials at the foreign affairs ministry against nepotism and tribalism.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

President Kiir made these remarks during the inauguration of a new conference facility at the foreign ministry in the capital, Juba Friday.

The conference facility was built with aid from the Chinese government.

“Any recruitment to the ministry must be opened to the public to provide opportunities to all qualified South Sudanese,” said Kiir.

“This thing [recruitment] should not be done under the table so that only sons and daughters of the ministers get the opportunity to be employed,” he added.

The South Sudanese leader also directed the foreign affairs ministry to downsize the numbers of foreign missions as well as service staffs.

“I direct the leadership of the ministry to reduce the number of diplomats as per the cabinet resolution to a manageable seize, considering our financial situation,” the South Sudanese leader said, citing the economic crisis facing the East African nation.

There are more than 1,000 people employed by South Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry abroad and in the country, a senior ministry official said.

(ST)