

November 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Popular Congress Party (PCP) has criticized recent remarks by President Omer al-Bashir against the U.S. saying it casts spiky shadows on Sudan’s foreign policy.

During his recent work visit to Russia, al-Bashir asked President Vladimir Putin to protect his country from the United States. He also accused Washington of planning to divide Sudan into five states.

Al-Bashir’s surprising statements came a month after President Donald Trump decided to repeal 20-year-old economic sanctions on Sudan. Also, American and Sudanese officials agreed to resume talks on the remaining sanctions.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, PCP external affairs secretariat said they were surprised by the president’s remarks, pointing out that the PCP as a partner in the Government of National Accord wasn’t aware of these remarks.

It stressed that its firm position which was also agreed on in the National Dialogue is that relations among nations are based on mutual respect in accordance with international treaties and covenants.

“Al-Bashir’s remarks represent a new direction in the government foreign policy and it casts spiky shadows on the previous foreign strategies and policies which involved painstaking efforts to break the isolation imposed on the country” read the statement.

The PCP added al-Bashir’s remarks were likely a reaction to the conditions dictated by Washington during the recent visit of the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan to Sudan.

However, the statement didn’t elaborate on the conditions dictated by Washington on Khartoum, saying the PCP hasn’t had the chance to meet with the American diplomat.

The statement underscored the need to implement the National Dialogue outcome in order to avoid foreign dictations and conditions.

“The country was adversely impacted by the previous foreign policies until the National Dialogue called for the establishment of an independent and balanced foreign policy agreed by all components of the Sudanese people and won the respect and appreciation of the international community,” read the statement.

The PCP, founded by the late Islamic leader Hassan al-Turabi, splinted from the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) since 1999 and joined the opposition ranks since that time but it supported the national dialogue process declared by al-Bashir in 2014 and participated in all its forums.

Following a heated internal debate over participation in the Government of National Accord which was formed in May, the PCP took part in the executive and legislative branches of the post-dialogue government.

