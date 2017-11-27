 
 
 
Sudan, UNAMID agree to form arms collection committee for South Darfur

UNAMID peacekeepers on patrol in Sortony, North Darfur on 10 Nov 2016 (UNAMID Photo)
November 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) said an agreement has been reached to form a tripartite committee to collect illicit arms from IDPs camps in South Darfur.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Mission said UNAMID chief, Jeremiah Mamabolo, and the governor of South Darfur, Adam El-Faki on Thursday “announced their agreement to form a tripartite weapons collection committee for South Darfur state”.

“To be comprised of representatives from the Government of Sudan, UNAMID and internally displaced persons’ leaders, the initiative hopes to ensure a peaceful arms collection across the state” read the statement.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a six-month disarmament campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

The Sudanese government in September notified the United Nations of the presence of weapons inside IDPs camps in Darfur, saying it poses a serious danger to camps residents.

Earlier this month, UNAMID called on the Sudanese government and the IDPs to work with the Mission “in a collaborative way in order to advance the weapons collection campaign.”

The call came after a show of force by the Sudanese government forces which surrounded some parts of the Kalma camp in South Darfur state before to withdraw on 2 November.

Also, the residents of Kalma camp rejected the government forcible arms collection in the camp and called to leave the operation for the UNAMID.

Last week, the UNAMID and the government approved a joint plan to collect illegal weapons from Kalma. The plan begins by launching a voluntary disarmament campaign.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

