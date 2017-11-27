 
 
 
S. Sudan dialogue body urges release of political prisoners

November 26, 2017 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan’s national dialogue committee have urged President Salva Kiir to release political prisoners to encourage reconciliation and forgiveness.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

South Sudan has released about 30 political prisoners since Kiir declared amnesty in May to facilitate the national dialogue process, officials say.

“The steering committee is engaging the government to release all political prisoners, open up spaces for free media and freedom of speech and create an atmosphere conducive for a comprehensive national dialogue,” reads the committee’s statement issued Sunday.

Efforts, it said, are also underway to engage the Juba government to honor the unilateral ceasefire declared by the president and which has had a positive impact in the country, but appealed to the armed opposition to reciprocate and declare a unilateral ceasefire.

The committee, formed by the president in May, is reportedly engaging the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the parties involved in the South Sudan conflict to negotiate a permanent ceasefire, deemed necessary for a successful dialogue.

In recent months, however, members of the national dialogue committee have visited diplomatic missions to engage the IGAD countries, IGAD special envoy to South Sudan, the African Union, United Nations, the Troika countries [Britain, United States and Norway] and the European Union to support the dialogue process.

“Initially, there was a lot of hesitation to support the national dialogue, but the progress made thus far by the steering committee has proved any doubt that it is an independent body that is determined to reach out to all South Sudanese and is willing to for an inclusive, credible and impactful dialogue,” further reads the statement.

It added, “This has enabled a steady support for the national dialogue by the region and the international community”.

Officially launched in May, the national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

The South Sudanese conflict, which broke out in December 2013, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million civilians.

(ST)

  • 27 November 00:01, by DO IT

    Over 80% of political prisoners died in dentition facilities. Salva Kiir is a serial killer and this national dialogue is going to causes more deaths as traps to try to bring those survivers who found themselves safeties environments in the neighbouring countries back to death zones

    repondre message

    • 27 November 03:51, by South Sudan National Dialogue

      "this national dialogue is going to cause more deaths as traps to try to bring those survivors who found themselves safeties environments in the neighboring countries back to death zones"

      Actually, we are able to travel to everywhere South Sudanese are — already we have sent delegations to Upper Nile, Uganda, in Kenya. And we are documenting the results.

      https://www.ssnationaldialogue.org/news

      repondre message

      • 27 November 04:50, by DO IT

        @South Sudan National Dialogue,
        I appreciate for posting that site, but you can travels to any corners in this country to delivery this fake national dialogue to our citizens. However, it wouldn’t changes the facts that this national dialogue would never success due to dislike that Salva Kiir and groups have with Dr. Riek Machar. Disliking of mains rival is what driving international community and

        repondre message

        • 27 November 04:51, by DO IT

          Disliking of mains rival is what driving international community and most of S. Sudanese awayfrom this dialogue. Civilians are not the causes of S. Sudan currents problems. It were both Kiir and Machar and the Dialogue should obviously start with them for seek to silencing the guns first, which can leads to lasting peace, stability and promote unity amongst civilians. For this dialogue to success

          repondre message

          • 27 November 04:52, by DO IT

            For this dialogue to success, Salva Kiir and his groups must engage with IO that leads by Machar first, to find ways that would end the fighting.

            repondre message

      • 27 November 05:28, by Eastern

        Already some hapless Kajo Keji folks have lost their lives because of this national dialogue gimmick.....A great initiative being pursued in the wrong time when guns are still blazing.....

        repondre message

        • 27 November 19:07, by South Sudan National Dialogue

          "Already some hapless Kajo Keji folks have lost their lives because of this national dialogue gimmick"

          Lives are being lost in Kajo-Keiji not because of us but because neither the GoSS or IO respect the cease-fire; there is a believe that you can "win" through military efforts. That thinking is incorrect and we don’t support that. We support ARCISS.

          repondre message

    • 27 November 05:13, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      National dialogue committee first Kiir and Riek Machar to be reconcile before go ahead. Because both of them are first started mess.

      repondre message

  • 27 November 00:04, by Kuch

    There are no damn so-called political prisoners in South Sudan SUDAN TRIBUNE idiots. A fool like former Riek Machar propagandist isn’t a political prisoner but a mere thug. Why aren’t this so-called "dialogue body" brings back the traitors like Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Costi Manibe, Majak Agoot & others that are being held hostage>>>

    repondre message

    • 27 November 00:21, by Kuch

      in foreign countries by the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between and they are using them as their bargaining cards against the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people, solely to crawl their evil selves into our country purposely to come & plunder our country like the evils are currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq>>>

      repondre message

  • 27 November 01:12, by john akeen

    All the politicians prisoners will be released, but except James Gatdet and other evil politicians who are following Riek Machar, because we don’t trust them, they are not for peace or ND, they are just for killing and for position. To tell you all, we don’t want Salva Kiir and we don’t want Riek Machar and we don’t want jangol laws, we need new laws from someone who never been in the bush before

    repondre message

  • 27 November 02:31, by The Rhino

    Listen,
    Since independence,Kiir and his tribal jieng club JCE basically used every oil money to smother and cage innocent fellow South Sudanese especially Equatorians and Riak’s affiliates,day in and out b’cos of the fear they would launch a political or armed confrontations.If only Kiir were literate and rational,he would’ve not spent all his time depending entirely on JCE—the worthless...

    repondre message

    • 27 November 02:44, by The Rhino

      ..tribal club ever,but rather used his political judgment in critical situations e.g during the signing of the then peace accord 2015.He has to first consult his tribal vermin by holding reservations...is this a leader of a nation?NO!What the public must know is this..70% of innocent Equatorians are still in prisons/containers scattered around South Sudan,tortured,malnourished and given diseases..

      repondre message

      • 27 November 02:55, by The Rhino

        ..hard to explain.Apart from that,there are mass graves across Equatoria,yes MASS GRAVES perpetrated by Kiir/JCE and Malong.The only one reason why these jieng bastards won’t let relief organizations scour every corner in Equatoria is b’cos of those mass graves.This useless primitive jieng government is working against the people of this country.One day,they’ll pay for their crimes.Therefore...

        repondre message

        • 27 November 03:02, by The Rhino

          ..never ever trust living jienges,but only the dead ones! For everything they say or do is nothing else but measly ploys.

          repondre message

          • 27 November 04:01, by john akeen

            Mr. The Rhino
            I don’t understand what are you trying to say here, if you don’t understand the problems witches facing SSudanese people, please, I would like you to stop talking rubbish talk to the public in this website, Dinka are not the problem, the problem that we are facing right now is nonsense politicians that are trying to force us to get them elected to the office by any means

            repondre message

            • 27 November 04:22, by john akeen

              our late Dr. John used to lead all of us with respect and sense when he talk to all of us, but just what? He was Dinka, and I know that you, Mr. The Rhino you used to respect him too. Now; I need you to stop talking about Dinka this or Dinka that, all I need you to talk about is to talk about jungle laws that is being killing everybody in our country. We SSudanese people we need a leader that>>

              repondre message

              • 27 November 04:38, by john akeen

                know how to talk and know how to work for every person in our country, a person that who knows how to talk in public and know how to make a good deals with other countries for his people, a person that who can delete all the jungle laws that we have going on and on. Jungle rules must be deleted and tribalism also must be deleted from our system, I call SS africa new smart black land. ANSBL

                repondre message

                • 27 November 15:01, by The Rhino

                  Ya John Karaa,

                  Do you even understood what came out of your mouth?I don’t think so!Who are the ones"making jungle laws"—not the Dinkas?Who are the ones"killing everybody"—not the Dinkas?Who always talk about"we liberated South Sudan"—not the Dinkas? And who are the"nonsense politicians"—not the Dinkas?You are a pathetic jieng idiot,hang yourself!

                  repondre message

                  • 27 November 16:21, by john akeen

                    Because your ass kept on saying Dinka-Dinka and Dinka, does why Dinka will stay in the office for 6000 years. Dinka will be like white American and you will be like black American. Black Americans the like to say white people did this white people did that, just like what you’re saying Dinka Dinka Dinka Dinka Dinka Dinka Dinka. You will cry Dinka Dinka until 6000 years come, idiot

                    repondre message

                    • 27 November 19:11, by The Rhino

                      John Karaa,

                      Within only short period of time you jienges have turned South Sudan into a stinky dinka camp.Can you imagine how South Sudan would look like in just 60 years if dinkas are let to lead that far,let alone 6000 years?Get this, a GOAT in Equatoria has more intelligence than you have,dumbhead!Stop sniffing cow dung bastard!

                      repondre message

                      • 27 November 22:16, by john akeen

                        The only intelligent person in our history is Dr. John grang de Mobiordit and the second intelligent person will be me. Last thing to tell you, you will never and ever take South Sudanese people office by force, the only thing that you will take is bullet and nothing else. Thank you and GOD bless your day before you goto, you know

                        repondre message

                        • 27 November 23:39, by The Rhino

                          John Karaa,
                          Let other people judge you for who you are.See, we Equatorians don’t talk about dead people.John Garang is long gone,let the man rest in peace and when the right time comes,his bones will be removed out of Juba and transported back to where he was born so he can have eternal rest and face GOD’s presence on Judgement Day,this is an outstanding African culture and tradition straight up..

                          repondre message

                          • 27 November 23:52, by The Rhino

                            ..understood?good!Now for the bullets I’m glad to assure you that jienges these days are taking more bullets from every corner than ever,and I personally encourage that to continue until all jienges/dinkas get to their knees and fix it.Somebody who doesn’t have brain like you and your jienges always resort to violence and destructions b’cos thats the only method they know and so must they also...

                            repondre message

                            • 28 November 00:05, by The Rhino

                              ...be prepared to cash in double violence to be compelled from an animal behavior level to human standard.Can you follow me now idiot?I don’t think so,now go sleep deep sheep!

                              repondre message

  • 27 November 07:14, by Angelo Achuil

    Our country will have peace ONLY when our leaders and their advisors admit to the fact that "None is able to govern another man without his consent" as once stated by Lincoln. This statement had and will always remain true regardless of whom or where violent reigns.

    repondre message

  • 28 November 16:44, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Those with big mouth 👄 should learn how to control themselves and be respectful to authority figures or else they avoid criticism do nothing, say nothing and be nothing until the freedom of speech reach us one day one time but at this point in time all 👄 mouth big or small get sealed.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



