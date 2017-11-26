 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 26 November 2017

President al-Bashir says U.S. plans to divide Sudan into five countries

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Al-Bashir meets President Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on 23 Nov 2017 (Photo Kremlin)
November 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir reiterated his accusations against the United States of and accused Washington of planning to divide his country into five states.

Sudanese were surprised to hear al-Bashir on his first visit to Russia asks President Vladimir Putin to support his country against American plans against the Sudan.

Last October, Washington lifted economic sanctions on Sudan and the two countries engaged discussion on the removal of the east African country from the list of states sponsor of terrorism.

During his recent work visit to Russia, the Sudanese president gave in a long interview to the Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti. Its full text has been published by the Arabic service of Sputnik (Voice of Russia) which is described as a "Russian propaganda" outlet.

Asked about his demand for protection during his meeting with Putin, al-Bashir said we wanted to highlight "the big U.S. pressure and conspiracy" on Sudan in Darfur crisis and the huge pressure exerted on his government to separate the South Sudan.

"Now we have information that the American quest is to divide the Sudan into five countries If we do not find protection and security. America took the world leadership and devastated the Arab world. (See) what happened in Afghanistan, what happened in Iraq, what happened in Syria, what happened in Yemen and what happened in Sudan," said al-Bashir.

"Sudan’s division was under American pressure and conspiracy. The plan is to destroy Sudan and divide it into five countries. This is the American plan," he stressed.

Al-Bashir’s visit to Russia coincided with the end of a tripartite summit in Moscow where Putin got the support of the Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan for his plan to bring peace in Syria. Also, it took place four days after a meeting the Russian president held with the Syrian President al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Abdel Bari Atwan, the editor-in-chief of the London-based electronic Arabic daily Rai-al-Youm, said Bashir’s sharp criticism of the U.S. foreign policy in the Arab and Islamic world is in line with the Turkish rapprochement with Moscow.

"Bashir’s statement was not a fortuitous coincidence, nor a slip of the tongue," he wrote in an editorial widely circulated in the social media. According to Atwan it was a deliberate response to a heated statement by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman where he threatened to wage war against Iran opening the door for more U.S. intervention of the region.

In his interview with the Russian media, al-Bashir stopped at his offer to establish a Russian military base on the Red Sea coast, adding he wants to reequip the Sudanese army with the Russian army.

He further confirmed that the Sudanese army has requested Russian fighter jets and may buy S-300 air defence system to replace the old Soviet surface-to-air missiles.

“We requested Su-30 (fighters) because they cover the Sudanese airspace, as well as Su-35. We have no intentions to carry out aggression abroad, we want to protect our country,” al-Bashir said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 November 12:15, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Bashir do not lie. You want weapons to protect yourselves and not the country. Contrary to your statement is you want to destroy the people of Sudan for the interest of Jallabas. Why is it wrong to have a democratic, secular,just state in Sudan? South Sudan went because of injustice, lack of opportunities on equal ground and all human freedoms and so will Blue Nile, Darfur and Jebel Nuba.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 15:47, by Eastern

    Sometimes when the end tyranny for most despots is neigh, they utter any shit....Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Mugabe, etc. Now Bashir is treading the same path.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 17:03, by Majesty

      Eastern,
      I agreed, no matter how much they contributed in liberating their people they have to know "overstaying" I’m quoting President M7, is another. There, I’m certain no matter how much smart those around Kiir think they are, they will be brought down violently unlike Mogabe.

      repondre message

  • 26 November 22:29, by Mayendit

    Omar al Bashir is running mouths on American all times but I don’t know why the U.S government let him saying thing. 3 years ago, he said, the white people are like mosquito who bites people. Well, if America plan to divided Sudan in to five or more then, they can do for sure but Omar al Bashir must blamed themselves for mistreating none Arabs in Sudan. I want U.S to supports Nubian movement.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 22:39, by Mayendit

    Mr. Bashir.
    The separation did not stop from South Sudanese, it is going to continues until all Black African gets their rights, because they owns it Sudan and they are majority in the Sudan too. Arabs in Northern Sudan thinks, they can controls Darfurians, Nubian, Eastern regions and Blue Nile people forever. It will never happen like that because everything is under God’s plan put in mind.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.