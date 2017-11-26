November 25, 2017 (KAMPALA) - South Sudanese rebels have called for investigations into the killing of civilians in Kajo-Keji and Mundri, following the recent clashes in the area between the rival forces.

The deputy rebel spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel claimed government forces targeted civilians in operations against the armed opposition troops.

“The SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition] condemns these atrocities committed by the government towards civilians. We are calling upon Human Rights Watch, the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], United Nations and the international community to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice,” said Lam.

According to the rebel official, government forces stationed in Jale, an area within Kajo-Keji county “slaughtered” four civilians in a territory which borders Afoji in Moyo district and Jale in South Sudan.

One of those during the attack, he told Sudan Tribune, was a Ugandan national.

“This came as a result of the national dialogue committee’s visit to the West Nile region of Uganda to convince the refugees to go back to their home in South Sudan, claiming there is peace,” said Lam.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebels’ claims.

Lam further said 15 civilians, including five women and three children were allegedly killed by government forces in Mundri county.

He calls on the international community and regional leaders to hold the government accountable for the killings in the war-torn East African country.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)