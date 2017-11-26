 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 26 November 2017

S. Sudanese rebels want killings in Mundri, Kajo-Keji probed

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 25, 2017 (KAMPALA) - South Sudanese rebels have called for investigations into the killing of civilians in Kajo-Keji and Mundri, following the recent clashes in the area between the rival forces.

The deputy rebel spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel claimed government forces targeted civilians in operations against the armed opposition troops.

“The SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition] condemns these atrocities committed by the government towards civilians. We are calling upon Human Rights Watch, the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], United Nations and the international community to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice,” said Lam.

According to the rebel official, government forces stationed in Jale, an area within Kajo-Keji county “slaughtered” four civilians in a territory which borders Afoji in Moyo district and Jale in South Sudan.

One of those during the attack, he told Sudan Tribune, was a Ugandan national.

“This came as a result of the national dialogue committee’s visit to the West Nile region of Uganda to convince the refugees to go back to their home in South Sudan, claiming there is peace,” said Lam.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebels’ claims.

Lam further said 15 civilians, including five women and three children were allegedly killed by government forces in Mundri county.

He calls on the international community and regional leaders to hold the government accountable for the killings in the war-torn East African country.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 November 07:17, by Mayendit

    I think the Equatorians, politicians, Elders, communities leaders, Officials Sons of Equatorians in government must come to realization time and says, enough is enough and told all Equatorians rebels not to be fools by Nuers who are addicted to rebellion Idea. Their lands have been used by Upper Nile citizens so that, Equatoria communities must shares destruction of properties, lives lost etc.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 09:09, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      That is stupid. What the Equatorians need is to stop bickering and agonizing, they should simply revenge and go hunt down any MTN. We are at war and even this ND is just jienge ploy. Equatorians must be very stupid to trust a jienge. A trustworthy jienge is a dead one. Period.

      repondre message

      • 26 November 18:28, by jubaone

        The opposition is NOT serious. Who, how, where and when are these probes supposed to be conducted? There are lots of questions than answers and so this will just end up and the poor victims are done with. What the opposition is supposed to do is to protect civilians and ensure jienge killers are either kept away or liquidated when captured. That simple

        repondre message

        • 26 November 21:16, by Kuch

          And where are these so-called South Sudanese rebels operating to in our country? Non that l know of to be honest.

          repondre message

        • 26 November 23:40, by Kush Natives

          jubaone,
          The Equatorian opposition forces that you’re always referring to as to eliminate government forces is not existing. The few elements that leftover places the civilians as their human shield, that’s why civilians always strapped at cross fires. They need to evacuate the areas, so that the government protect civilians, if they can’t handle it anymore period. Why always pretending?

          repondre message

      • 29 November 17:40, by South Sudan National Dialogue

        jubaone, you say "this ND is just jienge ploy."

        it’s not — it’s an independent body supported and financed by the UN. Just because Kiir initiated it doesn’t mean it’s a govt body.

        Here’s the explanation (assuming you even care and you’re not just doing IO propaganda):

        https://www.ssnationaldialogue.org/how-national-dialogue-works/

        repondre message

  • 29 November 17:37, by South Sudan National Dialogue

    "“This came as a result of the national dialogue committee’s visit to the West Nile region of Uganda to convince the refugees to go back to their home in South Sudan, claiming there is peace,” said Lam."

    We have documented the entirety of Uganda consultations. Never was it suggested by us or anyone else that refugees to "go back to their homes"

    https://goo.gl/UsjuSL

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.