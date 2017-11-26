 
 
 
U.S says Machar not excluded from S. Sudan's peace process

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)
November 25, 2017 (JUBA) – The United States embassy in South Sudan has described as “false” reports that the Troika had allegedly agreed to exclude the South Sudanese armed opposition leader, Riek Machar from the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) initiated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Last week, a senior armed opposition official claimed members of the Troika (the United Kingdom, US and Norway) decided to exclude the South Sudanese rebel leader from the preliminary meetings of the HLRF.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth was quoted saying the Troika “officially” informed them that Machar would not be invited to the preliminary meetings for the peace process, which is aimed at revitalizing the 2015 peace agreement between the rebels and government.

He said Machar would not attend the first meetings of the upcoming high-level forum aimed at revitalizing the August 2015 peace agreement in South Sudan, adding that the rebel leader would be represented at the meeting by members of the opposition group.

But the U.S embassy, in a 24 November statement, stressed that those that have a stake in South Sudan’s future must be represented at the HLRF and commit to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“We continue to make this point to all parties, including the government and Riek Machar, as part of our full support for IGAD’s revitalization efforts,” partly reads the embassy’s statement.

South Sudan’s cabinet Affairs Minister, Martin Elia Lomuro also told reporters in Juba on Monday that President Salva Kiir held a meeting with members of the Troika and discussed the revitalization process. The minister said the meeting discussed the participation of the South Sudan armed opposition leader through a representative.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

The South Sudanese government, however, warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace deal between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 26 November 06:33, by DO IT

    I am not fan of Machar but he has to be included for peace to return. Machar is still representing a half of the nation. And he has more manpower than Salva and Taban Deng combined but Machar has lack of weapons

    repondre message

    • 26 November 18:11, by Khent

      Care to provide any evidence for any of your laughable assertions? Note: I want actual evidence... not a feeling or an inkling.

      repondre message

  • 26 November 06:46, by Mayendit

    The Troka and the world must not repeated the imposed peace like 2015, it wouldn’t work. The IGAD, AU, Troka and the UN, must excluding the former vice president Riek Machar because he is a trouble maker and must remain jail for life. Riek Machar is the source of violence for many years and must be told to not seek any political interest. By including him again then, he will bring complains.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 07:04, by Eastern

      They tried treading that path of MACHAR IS A TROUBLE MAKER. Do you want try again what has failed? By not bending low to Kiir while he abrogated the ARCSS which Kiir signed, you morons think one is a trouble maker. By disagreeing with Garang on principle and accepting everything wholesome, you think someone is a trouble maker. Get a life...!

      repondre message

      • 27 November 12:44, by Chong Thow

        I believe all southern sudan leaders are trouble make. I am not mention one of them because they are involved in southern sudan problems.If the Igad or AU exclude one leader, it is better to exclude both of them.

        repondre message

    • 26 November 08:47, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayendit/slave

      Your claims it’s doesn’t make sense when you said that Dr Machar is a source violence "blank word without proved indeed" Dr machar been far away as in South Africa for a nearly now, so did the senseless war stop caused by unwanted president Kiir stop after his absent?? I guess big no, maybe Salva Kiir is the one who need to denounce violence because Dr machar is innocent in this se

      repondre message

      • 26 November 20:08, by Mayendit

        Malakal County Simon

        I am not slave man. I know you guy are abusing people badly and denying the fact because this is exactly culture in Nuers societies. In 1991, Riek Machar Teny thought about overthrow his Chairman Dr. John Garang and he failed. He signed fake peace agreement with Khartoum regime for 4 years that South Sudan will be hand to him but never happen. He run away joined same person.

        repondre message

      • 26 November 20:20, by Mayendit

        Malakal County Simon.

        I would like to outline the truth about your uncle Riek Machar. After when the Khartoum regime realized most locations continues fallen in Equatoria regions as well as Bhar El Ghazal regions then, they decided disarming bodyguards of Riek Machar meanwhile, the CPA was on in Kenya. Riek Machar steal $400 millions and gave it to late Chairman saying, this is for SPLA uniforms.

        repondre message

      • 26 November 20:34, by Mayendit

        Finally on Idiocy Malakal County Simon.
        In 2013, your uncle Riek Machar went to Sodium and made announced that, in the coming 2015, he will take SPLM Chairman while, he forgotten that he is a vice president and there is a president already in place. He was foolish belief that,75% SPLA in gov, was controls by Nuers. He is also belief Nguendeng bong will land him to presidency and did not work.

        repondre message

    • 26 November 09:17, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      Now you think like a real jienge with amnesia. You jienges seem to have short memories. Was it not your kiirminal uncle that sent his errand boys Beda, Francis Deng to meet Riak? Now you turn around and want to exclude him? This is"chicken 🍗 brain". Just like to pick grains, chased around and later ens up in a frying pan.

      repondre message

      • 26 November 20:44, by Mayendit

        JubaOne please keep signing about Riek Machar Teny.

        There is no way for him to be vice president once again, because there is no country did that. He was told to surrender his rebellion and prepared for general election if he wanted unfortunately, he don’t want to do that. Remember one thing, you can not take presidency by force under majority population just wouldn’t work belief me. Riek is sick

        repondre message

  • 26 November 07:38, by gatkhor Nueri

    Country or Peace without gat Machar should be like a fire without wood or food without Suop

    repondre message

    • 26 November 17:02, by Kuch

      The US & other creeps with interests in South Sudan issues should just out a bit & let the South Sudanese people sort their own issues a lone without interference. The US, the UK and their allies have been frankly informed by the South Sudanese people that their usual regime change business often work in their Middle Eastern countries, West African, Central African, Southern African>>>

      repondre message

      • 26 November 17:09, by Kuch

        or Latin American countries. But right here in our South Sudan, good luck to the US & her allies. Her regime change business isn’t being entertains here fellows. Here in the Sudan, we have never ever been fan of any evil on earth that thinks that he/she can stand over our necks never ever. Whoever wants peace in South Sudan must come to South Sudan. No more damn so-called peace talks in foreign>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 November 19:30, by Kuch

          hotels, brothels & bars; not again. No more real rebellion in South Sudan some of these days. But the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between.

          repondre message

          • 26 November 20:26, by jubaone

            KUch,
            S Sudanese dont care about your rants and jienge excesses. HLRF will take place and Riak as signatory of the ARCISS 2015 will be there. You dont want, go drown in the Nile or just get to your luak and drink cow milk. The SS can do without such jienge scoundrels like you. Period and out.

            repondre message

            • 26 November 21:25, by Dinka-Defender-General

              Jubaone, just shut up and go to a bar and drink some beers or whatever you drink and go to sleep since these are things you do the best. Nobody wants Machar to come back to South Sudan accept if he resigns from his position and comes back as a normal citizen. He is a murderer and leader without objectives or vision.

              repondre message

  • 27 November 07:10, by Sunday Junup

    Mayen,

    Please be remind that Salva Kirrimnal cease to be president since December 2013. Keeping him in power whether through peace or war mean more death in South Sudan. Continuing of blood shed mean total rejection of leader by God. wake up and get face the reality.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



