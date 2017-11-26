South Sudan president decries rampant killings in Juba

 
 
 
November 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has decried rampant and indiscriminate killings carried out by the unknown gunmen, ordering security organs to improve and tightened the current level of insecurity in the capital.

President Kiir said development situation over the past weeks has not been encouraging for the citizens, ordering the minister of national security, the defence and interior ministers to put extra efforts to improve the situation.

“This issue of people being killed and those behind the killings are not being identified needs to be addressed with urgency. The situation has not been encouraging for the past weeks for the citizens and so you, the minister of security need to work together with your colleagues in defence and interior to improve the situation. The situation should not go like that,” President Kiir told top security officials on Saturday.

The president said conducive security situation should be created so that citizens in Juba and beyond would be able to celebrate Christmas without fear of any threats to life and properties.

“You need to hard to change this situation so that the citizens can go about their normal life and celebrate the Christmas in an atmosphere of peace and assured security. You need to identify these elements who are creating this unnecessary situation,” said Kiir

Presidential adviser on security affairs Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Saturday the security organs have been directed to coordinate efforts and activities to ensure citizens are safe to attend to their daily life during Christmas season.

“There are plans, strategic plans already put in place to improve security situation before Christmas," Gatluak told Sudan Tribune.

He stressed that a joint operation centre has been launched to reduce insecurity during Christmas celebrations.

"Their government under the leadership of his Excellency the President of the Republic, General Salva Kiir, is not leaving any stone untouched to improve this situation so that lasting peace and complete environment of stability return to the whole country,” he adds.

The comments of the president and his aide on security followed a recent wave of rampant killings of the citizens by an unidentified group.

The director of communications at the relief and rehabilitation commission, Peter Nyale Gatkuoth, an immigration officer, Akec Piol Mawel, and Bol Deng Miyen, an associate of former army chief of staff have been killed in the current month of November.

Miyen was shot dead on Friday evening while returning from a hotel in Juba. Relatives say he had gone to meet officers and political dissidents with links to the former chief of staff.

(ST)

  • 26 November 03:03, by Mayendit

    It is very sadness that, young educators citizens are dying daily inside Juba and the government is not able to bring killers to book. The lawlessness practices in South Sudan’s government and poor leadership has let the important young citizens losing their dearly lives. Ugandan president said, if I was a leader of South Sudanese thus, I would have hang up myself. I think he was telling the true.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 05:27, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Never trust president Kiir in all he said. The guy is full of damned words without action and the country is dying in his hand. How many people that got killed and no single person arrested? In Rumbek where he appointed his like, Matur Chut, people are being killed like flies on daily basis but his general Matur Chut is enjoying it. President Kiir and Matur Chut will never escape Rumbek’s people.

      repondre message

      • 26 November 05:40, by Rumbek S. Sudan

        I attended one of the peace conferences held in a certain location in Rumbek. A senior county official who attended happened to address thousands of people who came for the conference and begun by saying SPLM Oyeee, SPLM Oyee.... I tell you, nobody responded. He wondered and said what happened? People where just looking angrily at him. This is b’se SPLM look like president Kiir.

        repondre message

    • 26 November 06:35, by Jongo

      Mayendit
      You are right the poor leadership driven the Country to all this insecurity the little money goes to buy guns The police doesn’t have vehicles if have, their’s no fuel. no roads & no light at night the time all evils wake up & go to work the innocent civilians remain awake waiting for the night visitors while president & his ministers are in protected sleeping God Help Us

      repondre message

  • 26 November 03:19, by Mayendit

    In South Sudan, if you tell the truth perhaps, the people who are loyal to the president wouldn’t like that but if you always praised or congratulated him and make admiration to the president eventually, you will find good which you never thought even if you were former Khartoum’s homeless like Tor Deng Mawien and others pew. Is that funny? Look Deng Athuai was tight inside sack and he was threw.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 03:34, by Mayendit

    To change the mindset from our people basically, the new leader must come from out side SPLM Party, because the ruling SPLM is not only failing us as a nation but also they are making troubling things to citizens. A leader should not be waked up after incidents happen instead, understand the protection to his citizens as the above all unfortunately, this is not in the plan of South Sudanese leader

    repondre message

  • 26 November 05:07, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    No intellectuals in South Sudan liking to improve security everyone is likely to say Oyeeee, for collapsing.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 05:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The security and defense of South Sudan rest on the shoulders of the state presided over by Salva Kiir. Unfortunately lives of individual South Sudanese are worthless under Kiir. People are killed by those supposed to secure and defend the country and them. Only an international independent inquiry can unearth these dangerous actions by unknown gunmen.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 05:19, by Malakal county Simon

      All these unnecessary killings are simple signal of rejecting unwanted president Kiir leadership but himself and his thick skull supporters, don’t understands such simple signal!!!! And for sure the killings will continues and Kiir will end up the like Robert Mugabe and end up the most hated president in Africa for life......

      repondre message

  • 26 November 06:02, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir is a head of those so called unknown gunmen. To stop the night killing in Juba, Salva Kiir must be killed first and the rests of those criminals he trained would follow him

    repondre message

    • 26 November 09:04, by jubaone

      Do It,
      The reason why 80% of all jienges have fled their luaks is from killings and hunger. Now in Juba, they still practice their primitive culture of revenge killings. Equatorians are to blame, bcoz we allowed these savages to come and shit into our civilised communities. A jienge can go even to US, Australia, Europe but you can’t remove the rotten jiengeism from his brains.

      repondre message

  • 26 November 06:03, by Sunday Junup

    It is what they wanted! Juba politicians are using human sacrifices to maintain their wealth

    repondre message

  • 26 November 06:59, by Eastern

    What does Kiir expect after bringing cattle camp champions to thr streets of Juba with no plan for their upkeep....?

    repondre message

  • 26 November 07:13, by Paul

    It is either national security are grossly complicit and the president is just a fool and one who would one day get stab in the throat by those whom he so trust or police and national security are terribly incompetent wuss who are not worth a national jini/bir! spitting!

    repondre message

  • 26 November 07:27, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Very stupid president. How can you decry the killings while you are in charge. Understand that the killings are being done by your own security personnel and your Dinka tribe. What security advice can you expect from a former house boy of president Bashir and a grade two dropout?
    Shame on you bastard.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 11:52, by Manyngoo

    Then after X-mass we go back to normal. These unknown gunmen live within the city using government machines they will never be known. They have been in this business since august 2011 immediately after independence we started losing lives due to unknown gunmen. May be when they reach the state house they will be known.

    repondre message

    • 27 November 07:20, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      This very unfortunate for a country like South Sudan which did not have the culture of killing before. Looks like it is the security, Military, an other organised forces that are involved in killing of civilians in order to extort money or valuables for the survival of their families. Therefore what ever the President says will definitely fall into deaf ears.

      repondre message

