South Sudan rebels say defection of ex-Unity governor insignificant



November 24, 2017 (KAMPALA) - A senior official of the SPLM-In Opposition led by the former First Vice President Riek Machar, has downplayed defection of the former governor of Unity State Ruai Kuol Jal, adding that his resignation has no impact on the rebel struggle.

On Friday, Jal issued a statement declaring his resignation from Machar group’s and announced that he and other colleagues have decided to form a new armed group, the National People’s Alliance of South Sudan (NPASS).

However, the rebel-appointed governor of Unity State, Brig Gen. Tor Tuonguar downplayed that the defector had significant an influence in the SPLM-IO.

“In this regards, I would like to assure that his defection will never affect SPLM/SPLA-IO vision and objectives,” he told Sudan Tribune when reached by telephone for comment

Tuonguar says the rebel officials and Diaspora groups have stopped their contacts with him after he formed his own political party and claimed that the move had been instigated by Juba government.

“The departure of former governor wouldn’t mean anything to the SPLM-IO, but shall be treated like any other leaders or betrayers for example comrade Taban Deng Gai who chose the same path,” he said.

He further accused Jar of having links with the SPLM-IO led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and questioned the legitimacy of the former official creditability.

The splinter governor said Machar has no political programme, but the struggle is reduced to take him back to Juba a first vice president.

"Dr Riek has turned the Movement into a family affair. Members of Adok community are the ones now advising him. .(...) He is now grooming his wife to take over the SPLM-IO should anything happens to him," Jar said.

However, the rebel-appointed governor of Unity State denied the claim that SPLM-IO is the family movement. He added Machar has remained a national figure in South Sudan political settlement process.

Last May, Machar relieved Jar from his position as the governor of the rebel areas in the Unity region and replaced him with militarily governor, a son of popular paramount Chief Tunguar Kueinguong.

(ST)