 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 25 November 2017

South Sudan rebels say defection of ex-Unity governor insignificant

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Anyuak community leaders giving necktie gift to FVP Riek Machar, and bead gift to his wife, Angelina Teny, at their Jebel Kujur residence, Sunday, 12 June, 2016 (ST photo)
November 24, 2017 (KAMPALA) - A senior official of the SPLM-In Opposition led by the former First Vice President Riek Machar, has downplayed defection of the former governor of Unity State Ruai Kuol Jal, adding that his resignation has no impact on the rebel struggle.

On Friday, Jal issued a statement declaring his resignation from Machar group’s and announced that he and other colleagues have decided to form a new armed group, the National People’s Alliance of South Sudan (NPASS).

However, the rebel-appointed governor of Unity State, Brig Gen. Tor Tuonguar downplayed that the defector had significant an influence in the SPLM-IO.

“In this regards, I would like to assure that his defection will never affect SPLM/SPLA-IO vision and objectives,” he told Sudan Tribune when reached by telephone for comment

Tuonguar says the rebel officials and Diaspora groups have stopped their contacts with him after he formed his own political party and claimed that the move had been instigated by Juba government.

“The departure of former governor wouldn’t mean anything to the SPLM-IO, but shall be treated like any other leaders or betrayers for example comrade Taban Deng Gai who chose the same path,” he said.

He further accused Jar of having links with the SPLM-IO led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and questioned the legitimacy of the former official creditability.

The splinter governor said Machar has no political programme, but the struggle is reduced to take him back to Juba a first vice president.

"Dr Riek has turned the Movement into a family affair. Members of Adok community are the ones now advising him. .(...) He is now grooming his wife to take over the SPLM-IO should anything happens to him," Jar said.

However, the rebel-appointed governor of Unity State denied the claim that SPLM-IO is the family movement. He added Machar has remained a national figure in South Sudan political settlement process.

Last May, Machar relieved Jar from his position as the governor of the rebel areas in the Unity region and replaced him with militarily governor, a son of popular paramount Chief Tunguar Kueinguong.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 November 08:43, by South South

    I congratulate Jal for forming his own movement of the National People’s Alliance of South Sudan (NPASS). Riek Machar is a dead man and no one should follow him. This is great news to South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 12:09, by padiit gaga

      Sorry
      Jal was not active leader in I.O before he was a gread who wants to own I.O as personal organisations when he was told by Machar not like that he said would change to Taban he doesn’t know Taban is nothing he army will integrated will remain as Dinka Tiolets cleaner after true I.O come there will be Two I.O any more Taban is already fired.

      repondre message

    • 25 November 12:14, by Mi diit

      Thank you Hon. Governor Tor Twunguar.
      Ruai Kuol Jal is actually a Yes-Oldman who is dragged here and there by Mr. Dok Nyapini and Dak Hoth. Our people should ignore the statement claimed by Dok Nyapini through Ruai Kuol Jal Thor.

      Struggle goes on with or without Ruai Kuol.
      The good thing is that all his staffs including clergymen condemned him.
      Viva Dr. Riek Machar
      Viva SPLM/A I.O

      repondre message

  • 25 November 11:01, by Kush Natives

    Bravo Mr. Jal! Leave Riek Machar alone wherever he’s, the man stacked up on dead vision, regardless of blaming the government or others for unfortunately found collusion. Riek Machar MUST starts quitting this game ASAP, there’s way or where in the planet that you can run a rebellion with a remote control over a million miles. He MUST appoint someone else instead of him, so that we sign the peace.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 02:46, by Mayendit

    The Nuers Cousin have been exposed by Dr. Riek Machar Teny. They have been exposed apparently, on the Ideologically of the rebellion and self-promotion ranks that will contributing nothing to their own family on the other hand, the people to whom addicted to that rebellion are going to end up poor families in the long run. Why not focusing the things which will help your families than rebellions.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.