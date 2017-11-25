 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 25 November 2017

South Sudan halts issuing passports after production system shutdown

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A woman poses for a photograph as she holds up two passports, one British and one South Sudanese, in Juba on July 6, 2012. (Photo AFP/Giulio Petrocco)
November 23, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan Friday has stopped issuing and renewing passports and other travelling documents after production system shutdown, sparking public outcry.

In place for more than three weeks, the government resorts to issuing travel permits as it is unable to process issue and renew passports, citing technical matters with production machine.

The Director-General for immigration, Lieutenant Majak Akec told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the department was experiencing technical issue, expressing hope it would be resolved soon.

"It is true we are not issuing new passports. We are also not renewing for those holding passports whose duration has passed, expired. The production machine is down. It is a technical matter on which our team is working to rectify," said Gen. Majak.

"We hope this situation to be resolved soon. the team is working hard, around the clock to ensure it is fixed. when is resolved, we will resume operation normally," said Akec.

A notice put out for public consumption at the headquarters of the passports and immigration office in Juba says the team is working to solve the problem and will make notification once resolved.

"Our technical team is working to solve the problem and will notify next week. Sorry for inconveniences, a notice seen by the Sudan Tribune on Friday reads.

While the overall head of the immigration department attribute the cause of non-operation to technical matters which he did not explain, officials at the department and at the ministry of finance linked the cause to a deliberate decision by a German company running system demanding payment which has not been settled by the government for more than a year.

However, an immigration officer told Sudan Tribune that the server had been switched off by the company more than two weeks ago after the government had failed to pay, despite promises.

Also, another official told Reuters that South Sudan’s passports and national identification server has been blocked by its host, the German company Muhlbauer, after the government failed to pay an annual software license fee of around $500,000.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 November 22:02, by dinkdong

    So which is the matter, technical difficulty or non payment? Poor nation. It can’t even afford to admit the truth.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 04:59, by Majesty

    It is shame over and again but then almost 200,000 barrel of our oil is running each day, Where money go? What is our gallant army (SPLA) is protecting in Kiir regime if they have no salary for 8 months? Someone needs to tell our army if something isn’t right it’s not and that’s why you’re there. You’re not there to kill us.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 05:23, by Majesty

      South Sudanese should demand total shut down of our oil or is a waste, no use to any of us while remaining major health hazard to our undercompensating oil producing area communities. If we can’t benefits from our own food, why wasting it?

      repondre message

    • 25 November 08:43, by gatkhor Nueri

      Majesty
      Your Question is Clear,but remember this Crude Oil has been sold out July 2017 up to 2018 July.there is reach-man from Khartoum he bought our Crude Oil brother 100% believe me.

      unless August 2018 that why the government will receive oil money.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 09:05, by jubaone

        Gathor Nueri,
        That is true. The Ministry of Petroleum has already mortgaged the oil until 2019 where this jellaba will be getting 300,000 barrels/month almost $1.5m/month for the money 💵 he lended to the jienge republic for buying guns. Now bankrupt, the jienges can only sell off the oil in advance Who knows what these jienges will sell off next! Jienge slaves?😁

        repondre message

  • 25 November 05:35, by Eastern

    Continue maintaining Kiir at the helm to the detriment of South Sudan and South Sudanese....The man with that abnoxious black hat is a curse!

    repondre message

  • 25 November 07:08, by DO IT

    To those who are wondering abt where the money went! The most of it went to foreigns countries through bribing them to destroy the evidence of what Dinka govtz done to Nuer civilians in 2013. The rests are using bribes Nuer generals to returns to Juba. Left over are going to S. Africa to Keep Machar there. And I am still getting my cheque even I am not in the country to keep my mouth shut

    repondre message

  • 25 November 08:44, by gatkhor Nueri

    @Majesty
    Your Question is Clear,but remember this Crude Oil has been sold out July 2017 up to 2018 July.there is reach-man from Khartoum he bought our Crude Oil brother 100% believe me.

    unless August 2018 that why the government will receive oil money.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 11:20, by Kush Natives

    Folks! Why do we missed the point where it should be put? What connected the passports computers technical support issue with an oil money? The systems can go down anywhere, even in the western countries where technology is high, they still experience technical issues. I see now why all rebels are running confused in the bushes! Anyway, keep running out there like a mad dog,but we will see you soo

    repondre message

    • 25 November 20:02, by Eastern

      Kush Natives aka KUS,

      Ask your clouded mind. You moron doesn’t see the connection between the glich in the passport issuance and the oil flow/petro-dollar, etc, the only significant revenue source of Kiir. Did Kiir now realise he has been dealing with morons in the Foreign Affairs, etc. Can’t you dinka tribal folks reason well...?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.