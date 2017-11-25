 
 
 
IGAD envoy, S. Sudan leadership discuss peace revitalization forum

President Salva Kiir pose with the IGAD FM after a meeting held at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 13 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)
November 24, 2017 (JUBA) — The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy for South Sudan, discussed with the South Sudanese President and his deputies the organisation of a forum to revitalize the implementation of a peace deal signed in 2015.

The consultations come two weeks before an extraordinary meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers on 11-12 December to discuss the technical modalities of the forum.

"The convening of the Forum will follow the meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers. The Council is expected to provide further guidelines on the modalities, structure and other details on how the Forum will be organised" said a statement released by the IGAD on Friday.

During his visit to Juba, the IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais met with President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, and Vice President James Wani Iga as well as members of the Council of Ministers of the national unity governmental.

"The Envoy briefed the partners of the regional effort in convening an inclusive Forum. He informed that so far, thirty-one consultative meetings were held with the various Parties, estranged groups and other key stakeholders," reads the statement.

The consultations included all the signatories of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS), the SPLM of President Kiir, SPLM-IO Taban Deng, SPLM-IO Rioek Machar, SPLM- FDs, and various political and civil society groups.

“Many of the positions advanced and proposals submitted during the consultation process were very valuable. They must be considered at some stage whether before, during or after the Revitalisation Forum, if the cycle of violence is to be broken and for lasting peace to be restored in South Sudan.”

The SPLM-IO Machar considers the forum as the key process to implement the ARCSS and to take part in its implementation, but President Kiir and his first deputy Gai want to limit the role of the process and to give the priority to the national dialogue and the SPLM reunification process.

The SPLM-IO Machar also wants its leader to be allowed to take part in the forum while the government partners believe that keeping him personally far from the forum will be of a general interest.

(ST)

  • 25 November 00:05, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I’m tied to IGAD the failed body over South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 00:53, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir and Taban Deng have absolutely no obligations to suggest who should be included or out from this peaces process.

    repondre message

  • 25 November 01:28, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    If revitalization of the peace process belongs to the people of South Sudan then Kiir and Taban Deng should not have absolute say on the process. Anybody South Sudanese including Riek Machar must have the right to contribute to the process that may lead to perpetual peace in the country. South Sudan should not be treated as a property of Kiir and Taban Deng.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 03:41, by Chong Thow

      Who is implemented peace process? If Igad retorted peace back to southern sudan,they have to be involved both parties.I believe peace without include all parties in southern sudan.If Igad do not do that,it is going to be failure peace. One again ,nobody do making a peace by him or her they have to be different parts.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 04:15, by Majesty

        Jur & chong,
        I agree with both of you. Peace is about humility, apology and inclusiveness. I don’t like Dr. Riek from any measure but he’s South Sudanese and South Sudan peace must include all South Sudanese.

        repondre message

  • 25 November 05:44, by Eastern

    Every South Sudanese is a stakeholder and MUST be heard for their to be peace in the country. The country is where it is because some people dithered with EXCLUSIVITY which has proven costly and catastrophic. Don’t say I did not warn you....!

    repondre message

    • 25 November 06:41, by South South

      Eastern,

      What do you have to issue warning as you are weak, powerless and very isolated. Anyone who wants to be a stakeholder of South Sudan MUST accept that this country has people who fought for it. People who were hiding during our struggle never spoke about wanting to join movement just for one day to show their support to their country, but now, they are making very empty noises.

      repondre message

      • 25 November 07:48, by Eastern

        South South,

        You don’t have any shred of idea. The JCE tried to isolate Riek Machar so as to lord it over others, now see what happens....I repeat, EVERY South Sudanese is a stakeholder and MUST be involved whether they make EMPTY noises or not. The Second Republic of South Sudan shall never be the same again. Any person who wants to lead like a king will have sleepless nights.

        repondre message

        • 25 November 08:33, by South South

          Eastern,

          We are sleeping soundly in Juba and no one can stop us from sleeping. Those betrayers are the one sleepless under trees with their monkeys. Riek is a history man, forget about him. South Sudan is in our hands and anyone who wants good for South Sudan MUST speak to us. But, remember this, we are winning and you are losing. Losers can not give pre-conditions in any part of the world.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 10:31, by jubaone

            South South,
            Jienge savages, beggars and criminals have infested Juba like flies and they cnat return to their lands even when there is NO, NO fighting in their junk states. Every jienge feels good in Juba bcoz they are drifters. even monkeys have trees they call home, jienges NOT. Grow up, ya aryan jienge or go back to Abyei.

            repondre message

            • 25 November 12:00, by South South

              jubaone,

              I feel so bad about you in your DIASPORA, enjoy it. Iam enjoying Juba City. Dinka is a bigger tribe and you have to prepare to live with them everywhere in South Sudan if you want to come back to South Sudan. We will teach you and other wicked rebels until you accept everything we will teach you.

              repondre message

              • 25 November 13:24, by jubaone

                South South,
                Jienges are the only people on earth who have no home feelings bcoz they are everywhere and nowhere. They are like flies that follow the smell of food and stench. With $billion looted, they haven’t developed their luaks. God knows why he made them many but without use. They don’t have the brains Equatorians have. Just junk.

                repondre message

              • 25 November 18:19, by The Rhino

                South South,

                You fucking fork teeth bastard! Your days in Juba are numbered ya lazy jieng idiot.You’re like homeless disgusting skunk whose reek doesn’t go away.Juba will never be your home,you worthless moron.How can a jieng animal like you teach human being..ha,...eat,sleep and shit? Fuck off!

                repondre message

      • 25 November 09:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,
        No one send you to fight for this country. You did it on voluntary service to free it from islamic,arab colonialism like many fighters from different ethnic background. But if you think you went to bush to fight Arabs because you want to own the country and her people as loots of war, then you are mistaken. We in South Sudan have places of origin that we call our homes.No one superior

        repondre message

        • 25 November 10:36, by jubaone

          Jur,
          I know of many jienge tea sellers, shoe-shiners and street vendors from Khartoum who now have been made directors, security officers etc. These primitive savages have smeared our country with cow and human shit and so it stinks nasty. Everything just doesnt function like in their junk luaks. Chaos, anarchy, lawlessness, savagery and satan surely has found a domicile among jienges

          repondre message

        • 25 November 12:07, by South South

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

          You are wrong, other tribes especially from Equatoria were very afraid of fake Arabs. Dinkas were left alone to fight and died, but, everyone came back to South Sudan looking for a good position after war. I accept that we have 64 tribes in South Sudan and I am willing to listen to them peacefully and find the best way to rule South Sudan, but, SPLA members are first.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 19:55, by Eastern

            South South,

            Why are you conceding by accepting that there are 64 tribes in South Sudan? Where has that Dinka fallacy of South Sudan as Dinka ONLY country evaporated to...? Moron...!

            repondre message

      • 25 November 10:28, by jubaone

        South South,
        You late comers to the struggle were just dusting jellaba markoub or hid yourselves in kakuma camp as refugess. Now you claim you fought for what? All battles were fought in Equatoria and Upper Nile, jiengeland had no wars and till now has NO strategic relevance, just "luak regions". Thats why all jienges are running away. Hopeless and useless

        repondre message

        • 25 November 12:13, by South South

          jubaone,
          You are very wicked. All fighting in Equatoria was done by Dinka, period. In Dinka land, we liberated Bor, Rumbek, Tonj, Gogrial, Yurol, Malualkon, Wanyjok, Warawar, Nyimlel, Marialbai, Gokmacahar, Alek Aguk, Wunrok, Turoali and many more , shut up coward.

          repondre message

          • 25 November 13:31, by jubaone

            South South,
            Jiengeland has no strategic relevance at all. Equatoria and Upper Nile were critical for military supplies and logistics, that’s why Garang set a base in New Site or New Kysh. Most jienges were taken as slaves from Aweil to Babanysa, Elobeid while Bor jienges tan to Nimule or Kakuma. Cowards and impostors. You are cursed, worthless creatures.

            repondre message

            • 25 November 13:41, by South South

              jubaone,

              Now shut up loser. SPLA fought the war everywhere in South Sudan, fact. You are crying baby to us, nothing more.

              repondre message

              • 25 November 15:00, by jubaone

                South South,
                Did you fight to come and squat in Equatoria? Idiots and good for nothing. Not even your kiirminal has built a house in his village. Losers and vagabonds, drifters and lazy scoundrels, parasites and slaves. God has cursed you and will remain the eternal fools. You will remain dull like your cows only good to be slaughtered.

                repondre message

                • 25 November 16:20, by South South

                  We fought everywhere and we are going to be everywhere. We slaughter cows and eat beef and steak, things that civilized people do. When it comes to you, you smell monkey poop. I am home, I am in Juba, you are in DIASPORA, you are a real vagabond,a gypsy

                  repondre message

                  • 25 November 17:57, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    You child of a drifter and beggar. That is why we call jienges MTN. Your grandfathers were not buried anywhere but left to be eaten by hyenas and vultures. We Equatorians bury our loved ones around us and so identify with our lands. Jienges are like cockroaches, looking for where decent people live then they come. They sneak in the dark to scavenge for food and loot.

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



