

November 24, 2017 (JUBA) — The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy for South Sudan, discussed with the South Sudanese President and his deputies the organisation of a forum to revitalize the implementation of a peace deal signed in 2015.

The consultations come two weeks before an extraordinary meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers on 11-12 December to discuss the technical modalities of the forum.

"The convening of the Forum will follow the meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers. The Council is expected to provide further guidelines on the modalities, structure and other details on how the Forum will be organised" said a statement released by the IGAD on Friday.

During his visit to Juba, the IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais met with President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, and Vice President James Wani Iga as well as members of the Council of Ministers of the national unity governmental.

"The Envoy briefed the partners of the regional effort in convening an inclusive Forum. He informed that so far, thirty-one consultative meetings were held with the various Parties, estranged groups and other key stakeholders," reads the statement.

The consultations included all the signatories of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS), the SPLM of President Kiir, SPLM-IO Taban Deng, SPLM-IO Rioek Machar, SPLM- FDs, and various political and civil society groups.

“Many of the positions advanced and proposals submitted during the consultation process were very valuable. They must be considered at some stage whether before, during or after the Revitalisation Forum, if the cycle of violence is to be broken and for lasting peace to be restored in South Sudan.”

The SPLM-IO Machar considers the forum as the key process to implement the ARCSS and to take part in its implementation, but President Kiir and his first deputy Gai want to limit the role of the process and to give the priority to the national dialogue and the SPLM reunification process.

The SPLM-IO Machar also wants its leader to be allowed to take part in the forum while the government partners believe that keeping him personally far from the forum will be of a general interest.

