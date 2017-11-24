 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 24 November 2017

Logistics hampering disarmament in B. el Ghazal region: Governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 23, 2017 (WAU) – The governor of South Sudan’s Tonj state, Akech Tong Aleu said the ongoing disarmament process in Greater Bahr el Ghazal region faces logistical challenges, including mobility, food and other motivational needs.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)

Tong, who chairs the Greater Bahr el Ghazal state of emergency committee formed by President Salva Kiir two months ago, made these remarks while reporting on the security situation in the region.

“We have so many challenges facing our forces that are carrying out the disarmament process at the hotspots, our forces do not have food and they don’t have fuel for their operation cars and motivation for the officers who move with these forces,” said Tong.

The governor, however, said President Kiir vowed to tackle the the logistical issues.

“In our last meeting on 16 November in Wau, we also agreed on the additional deployment of disarmament forces in some parts of Tonj state. We went to the president to tell him these needs,” he added.

According to the governor, security situations have improved ever since the president declared a state of emergency in the four states.

“We are now searching for guns such that all guns are taken back to the rightful authorities rather than being used by local communities for killing themselves and developing cattle rustling,” stressed Tong.

The governor also appealed for humanitarian support for the flood affected areas of Lonj -Jang, Jal-Wau and some parts of Tonj north.

He said the cattle migration would start in January next year when farmers have completed harvesting crops and the process will be done in consultation with host communities and local area chiefs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 November 05:01, by William

    Disarmament doesn’t solve anything at all. You South Sudanese leaders think shallow and don’t have anything in mind to solve any problem. You must to ask yourselves why people kill each other? Then, solve the reason let people to kill each other. That all.

    repondre message

    • 25 November 05:13, by William

      Why you keep repeating something didn’t success and will never success. You have been disarming since 2006 up to now but the people you disarm still have guns. Please think about that. Even 7 years old child can discard this strategy call disarmament. Please try something else than useless repeating nonsense.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.