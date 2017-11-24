November 23, 2017 (WAU) – The governor of South Sudan’s Tonj state, Akech Tong Aleu said the ongoing disarmament process in Greater Bahr el Ghazal region faces logistical challenges, including mobility, food and other motivational needs.

Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)

Tong, who chairs the Greater Bahr el Ghazal state of emergency committee formed by President Salva Kiir two months ago, made these remarks while reporting on the security situation in the region.

“We have so many challenges facing our forces that are carrying out the disarmament process at the hotspots, our forces do not have food and they don’t have fuel for their operation cars and motivation for the officers who move with these forces,” said Tong.

The governor, however, said President Kiir vowed to tackle the the logistical issues.

“In our last meeting on 16 November in Wau, we also agreed on the additional deployment of disarmament forces in some parts of Tonj state. We went to the president to tell him these needs,” he added.

According to the governor, security situations have improved ever since the president declared a state of emergency in the four states.

“We are now searching for guns such that all guns are taken back to the rightful authorities rather than being used by local communities for killing themselves and developing cattle rustling,” stressed Tong.

The governor also appealed for humanitarian support for the flood affected areas of Lonj -Jang, Jal-Wau and some parts of Tonj north.

He said the cattle migration would start in January next year when farmers have completed harvesting crops and the process will be done in consultation with host communities and local area chiefs.

(ST)