S. Sudanese army and rebels clash, 25 killed

November 23, 2017 (JUBA)- At least 25 people were killed in fresh clashes between government forces and rebels in South Sudan’s South Southern Liech state, officials said Thursday.

JPEG - 73.3 kb
Sudan People’s Liberation Army soldiers walk along a road near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)

The state information minister, Peter Makouth Malual said clashes erupted Tuesday between government forces the armed opposition forces loyal to the country’s ex-First Vice President Riek Machar and continued until Wednesday.

Malual said at least 20 rebels and five government soldiers were killed in the fighting, which he largely blamed the rebel forces.

"Since Nov. 19, the rebels have been attacking our positions in Leer. The government forces responded in self-defense which led to heavy casualty on the rebels," the information minister told Xinhua.

"We are appealing to the rebels to give peace a chance and wait for the revitalization of the 2005 peace agreement instead of causing unnecessary suffering to our people," he added.

However, Lam Paul Gabriel, the armed opposition’s deputy military spokesman accused pro-government forces of allegedly launching multiple attacks on rebel-held areas across the young nation.

"The government provoked us in Leer and we have moved in to capture it from the government forces. Up now, we are still counting dead bodies. So we don’t have the figures for those killed," he said.

FRESH CLASHES IN MUNDRI

Meanwhile, separate clashes reportedly occurred on Wednesday in at rebel-held territory in Mundri county within the Equatoria region.

The rebel spokesperson said government forces attacked their position in Bari, Medewu and Bangalo, displacing several civilians.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] morning, government forces launched a coordinated attack on the SPLA-IO positions in Bari and proceeded to Medewu and Bangalo, where civilians are settled, displacing the civilians into bushes and causing so much destruction and looting of civilians’ properties,” Lam told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

The armed opposition official accused President Salva Kiir and his administration of “prolonging” the civil war, instead of ending it.

“This is a clear sign that Salva Kiir and his team of corrupt officials do not want the peace initiative to succeed and that is why their forces attack our positions,” said Lam.

The South Sudanese conflict, now in its forth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million, United Nations estimates show.

(ST)

  • 24 November 04:12, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

    Stupidity kills! Controlling it now.... And so what? You’re controlling ghost towns. God won’t allow you untouched for that killing of innocent citizens forcing them to desert all their indigenous homes. Just a senseless war! A war of self interest & tribalism!

  • 24 November 04:22, by Mayendit

    Chief of the staff gen,James Ajonga Mawut and his Minster of defense gen, Kuol Manyang Juuk are not doing on what they should have done. They are showing weak signs in the SPLA otherwise, the rebels should have been defeated, killed them and destroying them from were they are hiding in Fagak, Akobo, Leer, N, of Unity Raga/Raja and the whole Equatoria regions. If Juuk is interesting on political.

    • 24 November 05:33, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      If the opposition has survived such fugitives like Malong who are these "hotel generals" Ajongo and Manyang to destroy the opposition? Luaknyors allied to Malong are deserting the frontlines and Taban’s Nuer nyagats and few Zande hirelings of concubine Nunu Kumba/Anthony Makana are doing the "jienge job"

      • 24 November 06:03, by Mayendit

        Jubone
        Keep signing about Jienges. Anthony Makana and acting Secretary general of the SPLM Nunu Kumba, Martin Lumoruo, Kopoat’s governor and others Equatorian leaders stood up the importance of being a good citizens and they do know that, violence is not the answer but stick telling the president this is the right direction instead of forming rebellion to cost lives and destruction. Keep signing.

  • 24 November 04:35, by Mayendit

    Continues: I think the South Sudanese SPLA Chief of staff James Ajonga Mawut and Minister of defense Kuol Manyang Juuk must be removed and appointed them to civil job because this is what they are interesting for special, Mr. Juuk is leaving his defense position whereby he was supposedly to equipping SPLA and guiding them unfortunate, he jumped to be the one who is to signed peace with SPLM FD?.

  • 24 November 05:48, by Lenin Bull

    Peace revitalization is a "ruse de guerre" a ploy to rearm and reignite across again after the SPLA-IO were badly defeated militarily. Now we are back to warfront and killing. The SPLA-IO think that they will force their Chief Riek Machar into the throats of South Sudanese by force. Now more Nuer Youths should have survived the war are going to die. Pathetic!!

    • 24 November 06:06, by Eastern

      Now this is when you realise forcing Kiir down the throats of South Sudanese is no easier either.....When Riek is out of the tent, he pisses and there’s trouble....

  • 24 November 06:11, by DO IT

    L. Bull
    Who told you it were Nuer who are fighting with Juba regime alone? IO is not belong to Nuer alone and in fact, there are more Equatorians serving in IO than combined Nuer and others and if we’re talking of numbers then the IO is belong to Equatorians people.

  • 24 November 07:24, by Lenin Bull

    Good luck DO IT!! and so help them to bring their chief GURU to be first vice president so that HE James Wani lose his chance. I love those who have no brains who don’t know what they are fighting and dying for. See you next year in 2018. Only that you are not in front line. You would hate war chap but you are not there only internet incitement.

