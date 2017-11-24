November 23, 2017 (JUBA)- At least 25 people were killed in fresh clashes between government forces and rebels in South Sudan’s South Southern Liech state, officials said Thursday.

Sudan People’s Liberation Army soldiers walk along a road near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)

The state information minister, Peter Makouth Malual said clashes erupted Tuesday between government forces the armed opposition forces loyal to the country’s ex-First Vice President Riek Machar and continued until Wednesday.

Malual said at least 20 rebels and five government soldiers were killed in the fighting, which he largely blamed the rebel forces.

"Since Nov. 19, the rebels have been attacking our positions in Leer. The government forces responded in self-defense which led to heavy casualty on the rebels," the information minister told Xinhua.

"We are appealing to the rebels to give peace a chance and wait for the revitalization of the 2005 peace agreement instead of causing unnecessary suffering to our people," he added.

However, Lam Paul Gabriel, the armed opposition’s deputy military spokesman accused pro-government forces of allegedly launching multiple attacks on rebel-held areas across the young nation.

"The government provoked us in Leer and we have moved in to capture it from the government forces. Up now, we are still counting dead bodies. So we don’t have the figures for those killed," he said.

FRESH CLASHES IN MUNDRI

Meanwhile, separate clashes reportedly occurred on Wednesday in at rebel-held territory in Mundri county within the Equatoria region.

The rebel spokesperson said government forces attacked their position in Bari, Medewu and Bangalo, displacing several civilians.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] morning, government forces launched a coordinated attack on the SPLA-IO positions in Bari and proceeded to Medewu and Bangalo, where civilians are settled, displacing the civilians into bushes and causing so much destruction and looting of civilians’ properties,” Lam told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

The armed opposition official accused President Salva Kiir and his administration of “prolonging” the civil war, instead of ending it.

“This is a clear sign that Salva Kiir and his team of corrupt officials do not want the peace initiative to succeed and that is why their forces attack our positions,” said Lam.

The South Sudanese conflict, now in its forth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million, United Nations estimates show.

(ST)