S. Sudan ex-army chief denies applying for a Sudanese visa

November 23, 2015 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan on Thursday claimed he was not denied a visa to Sudan, insisting he did not even apply for the travel permit.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

Awan, a family member told Sudan Tribune Wednesday, was to attend a meeting in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on Tuesday but could not travel after he was not cleared by the Sudanese embassy in Nairobi, Kenya and the meeting was pushed to a future date.

But Awan said he could not have apply for a Sudanese visa without a passport.

"That is not true. It is untrue. I was not denied [a visa] by the Sudanese embassy. How can one be denied what he did not ask [for]?” asked Awan, when contacted by phone on Thursday.

The former chief of staff said he flew to Nairobi using a travel permit as he was unable at time to change his current passport, which contains details of his previous assignment, due to technical issues with the passport production machine at immigration department.

Awan, a former state governor, also denied reports that he held private meetings with political dissidents and foreign mercenaries in Nairobi, Kenya, insisting he never had time since his arrival from Juba.

Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that the ex-army chief had attempted to travel out of Kenya, but could not succeed because the period during which he was to travel to Khartoum elapsed without securing visa approval from Sudan’s embassy.

"The information we have obtained from our intelligence is that the travel was a pre-arranged, well-coordinated and well-planned ahead of the arrival of Paul Malong to Nairobi. The information we have is that he was to attend a meeting organized by a section of Sudanese out of the knowledge of the government,” disclosed a source at the Sudanese embassy with knowledge on the matter.

He added, “That was why the information we have, he [Awan] was unable to state clearly the reason for visit on visa application form".

Other sources from South Sudan’s presidency as well as the foreign affairs and international cooperation ministry, said they received similar information from intelligence and government officials in Kenya of the activities the former chief of staff were engaged in.

"Gen Paul Malong should appreciate the steps, goodwill, gesture and action taken by his Excellency the president of the republic. he was release to go out of love for peace, tranquility and if he does not appreciate and reciprocate instead he decided to continue to engage in treacherous and subversive activities , then he will get what he wants. And nobody be should be blamed but himself and those pushing him to do those things he is doing now", a presidential aide further told Sudan Tribune in separate interview on Thursday.

According to the aide, who preferred anonymity, South Sudan’s chief of the defence forces, General James Ajonga Mawut, the commander of presidential guard division Major General Lual Wek and former Gogrial state governor, Gregory Deng Kuac travelled to Nairobi to advise the former chief of staff to “relax” and “avoid” political activities, but it appears the latter ignored the advice given.

Awan recently arrived in the Kenyan capital for medical examinations, a matter that he long time asked for to avoid confinement in Juba after his sacking in May 2017.

Until now, however, the motives and the circumstances under which the former chief of staff sought the visa and its rejection by the Sudanese embassy remains unclear.

(ST)

  • 24 November 03:39, by DO IT

    When did Salva Kiir and Taban Deng’s agents become a Malong Awan’s family members? These Juba gangs are funny people. Now they are frustrating Awan by making all those false allegations till Awan get exhausted and says enough is enough and blame him later for whatever move he may makes. G

    repondre message

  • 24 November 04:47, by Kush Natives

    You see now! That’s I what exactly said in the other comments, people started making something out of this. Did he traveled to Kenya with his bodyguards or he’s alone? Sudantribune must slow down a little bit. All rebels MUST stop celebrating negative hope! Mr. Malong will never help you on your visionless rebellion.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 05:05, by DO IT

      Kush Natives
      That was the govtz which are pushing Awan to the edges, not the rebels. Malong Awan will never see S. Sudan again, if he does, it would be only by forces and I mean by forces, through rebellions. Salva Kiir and Taban Deng are listing only to the guns.

      repondre message

      • 24 November 08:29, by Kush Natives

        DO IT,
        Well, you most be right, but for what benefits will the government get out of such situations? I know that this situation will turned uglier some days to come, if not calculated with care. Why would the government still whining after Malong? I think and believe that the government have issues out there to take Care about rather then pointing fingers at individual who’re No longer serving i

        repondre message

  • 24 November 07:40, by Majesty

    Malong was accompanied to Juba airport by large number of SPLA officers, other officials including Dinka elders. Gen. AJonga Mawut among other officers went to Nairobi on Sunday on same flight with Malong. Sudantribune agents in France need to stop spreading lies.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 10:42, by Lenin Bull

    One thing the idiotic evile wishers to South Sudan don’t know is that if Gen.Malong rebels which I think 100% he will not do, his will overshadow the current Riek and his followers’ mediocre thing. I’m afraid he might even reach J1 before NGUNDAENG camp and thereafter guest what he will do next to traitors of our land!! unlike President Salva Kiir who rewards bloody rebels than patriotic citizens.

    repondre message

    • 24 November 18:07, by jubaone

      Lenin Bull,
      1. Fugitive Malong will be confined in Kenya and cant travel without a valid passport.
      2. If he intends to travel (unless he buys a Kenyan passport), he will be caught and taken to ICC as a war criminal.
      3. He is now jobless and soon the looted million $ will be depleted. He cant sustain 50+ wives, 120+ children and a huge jienge entourage.
      4. He begs Kiirminal for pardon or joins Riak

      repondre message

      • 25 November 06:36, by South South

        jubaone,

        Only stupid people are still encouraging people to join Reik’s IO which is a dead organization. We are OK in our city Juba, come over and ask forgiveness, we will offer it to you and put you at the back seat until we will decide what we can do with you.

        repondre message

  • 24 November 18:44, by lino

    Haha!!! Everyone should calm down a bit. Time will tell the truth. Who knows Kiir and Malongdiit will be walking to different directions, but it happens. Lots of issues men and women about this government in Juba!!!
    A question, are we getting our salaries before Christmas?!

    repondre message

    • 24 November 21:24, by William

      Lino
      You ask very important question. We need salaries before December please. About Gen Malong and Gen Kiir, the game is over.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



