U.S. caused troubles in Middle East region, Sudan’s Bashir tells Putin

President Al-Bashir meets President Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on 23 Nov 2017 (Photo Kremlin)

November 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Thursday Castigated the U.S. policy in the Middle East region and praised Russia for its support for his country on the international arena.

Al-Bashir who is visiting Russia for the first time held talks on Thursday with President Vladimir Putin on economic and military cooperation between the two countries at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to a translated transcription of al-Bashir’s speech during his meeting with Putin released by the Kremlin, the visiting president thanked Moscow for its support to his government during the past years.

"We are grateful to Russia for its position at international venues. We appreciate its efforts to protect the Sudan," said al-Bashir during the meeting which was attended by ministers from both sides.

"Our positions coincide on the majority of issues. We are primarily opposed to U.S. interference in the domestic affairs of Arab countries, in particular, U.S. interference in Iran," he further added in his remarks to Putin who was sitting beside him.

The Sudanese president is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for the actions of his government forces during the counterinsurgency in Darfur region. Also, the UN Security Council and the U.S. administration imposed a number of sanctions against the Sudan.

In a shift of American policy towards the east African country, President Donald Trump last October decided to repeal the economic sanctions on Sudan. Also, American and Sudanese officials agreed to resume talks on the remaining sanctions.

Nonetheless, al-Bashir went in his speech to Putin to accuse Washington of being the source of the problems that the Middle East is facing now.

"We think the situation that developed in our country (the same applies to Darfur and South Sudan) has the same roots – U.S. policy. As a result, our country split into two parts, which made a bad situation worse. We need protection from aggressive U.S. actions," he stressed.

"We believe that what is happening in Syria today is also due to U.S. interference, which resulted in such a disaster there," he added.

"We think peace cannot be achieved without President Bashar al-Assad. We believe that Syria would have been lost without Russia’s assistance," said the Sudanese president in what may cause him troubles with his Saudi allies.

It is not clear if al-Bashir was aware that his speech was recorded and would be broadcasted by the Russian government.

ECONOMIC AND MILITARY COOPERATION

During his meeting with Putin which took place after two days of bilateral meetings between different delegations, al-Bashir also expressed his government desire to enhance economic and military relations.

On the military cooperation, he underlined that Sudanese land troops and aviation are equipped with Russian weapons.

"Now we are launching a large programme to reequip our armed forces and we agreed with the Defence Minister [Sergei Shoigu] that Russia will help us in this. We would like to increase our presence in Russia by sending more military attaches here," he said.

He offered to open Russian military bases in the Red Sea region.

"We are also concerned about the situation in the Red Sea. We believe U.S. interference there is also a problem. We would like to discuss the use of military bases in the Red Sea," he said.

He said there is a need to have Russian experts in Sudan to ensure the follow-up of the Sudanese army re-equipment process, as it was agreed with the Russian defence minister.

The Sudanese government allocated a significant amount of money to build a strong army and developed in parallel a muscular militia to fight the rebel groups in western and southern parts of the country.

On the economic file, al-Bashir said they want to develop the mining sector, peaceful uses of nuclear energy and construction of nuclear power plants in Sudan. Also, he said they want to develop business with Russia in oil production, agriculture and railways.

In return, al-Bashir proposed to help Russia develop relations with African countries saying "Sudan may become Russian’s key to Africa".

"We are also interested in developing relations with BRICS," he concluded.

BRICS is an economic block including Brazil, Russia, India and China, and South Africa, analysts say it will become among the four most dominant economies by the year 2050.

(ST)

  • 24 November 01:35, by Kuch

    "U.S. caused troubles in Middle East region, Sudan’s Bashir tells Putin"??
    Here we go?!! That is absolutely right. But the US, the UK, their gulf Arab states & some EU countries’ lackeys are desperately trying to take your North Sudan into their own dirty fold or sphere of influence & that is why they (the US, the UK, Gulf Arab states, France) are these days>>>

    • 24 November 01:43, by Kuch

      trying to appease you evils by trying to normalize their good relations with your North Sudan. While bashing South Sudan with their damn propaganda of famine, ethnic cleansing, tribal wars trying to destroy South Sudan. And these US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between crude propaganda about South Sudan & the South Sudanese people are simply to make South Sudan>>>

      • 24 November 01:49, by Kuch

        as unstable as possible just like what they (the US, the UK, France and their allies) had/are doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukraine. And then South Sudan would be plundered amidst the chaos like Eastern Congo since 1960th. But the US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are wasting their times & our times>>>

        • 24 November 01:55, by Kuch

          The corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between have failed to regime change the current government of South Sudan with their Riek Machar puppet/stooge or Pagan Amuom to which the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies thought they would enthroned these traitors & then they (the US, the UK, France & their creepy allies)>>>

          • 24 November 02:04, by Kuch

            in between would then go & micro-managed their Riek Machar or Pagan Amuom puppet/stooge & the South Sudanese people in Washington, Wall street, London, Brussels, Paris, Dubai, Johannesburg, virgin Islands, Bermuda, Cayman Island or some of their shady countries that these hyenas bank their loots in. But when their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & their other traitors regime change business>>>

  • 24 November 06:08, by Lenin Bull

    There goes the chief terrorist!! The cunning snake revealed his true colors while sitting and discussing with Mr.Putin in one of the private State Houses in Northern Russia. The US and other western allies will have their greatest disappointment in the 21st century if they put their trust in Bashir in Africa!! Lifting economic sanction, and removing Sudan from blacklist of worst terrorists onearth

  • 24 November 06:14, by Lenin Bull

    will backfire on USA foreign policy in Northern Africa soon. It looks like Arabs have more intelligent brains than the imbecile teutons in the western hemisphere. Bashir killed 6 millions South Sudanese then in one Sudan, killed 1 million Darfurians, harbored Osama Bin Laden for 6 good years in Sudan training and raising Islamic terrorist cadres there and USA is reluctant to acknowledge or realize

  • 24 November 06:19, by Lenin Bull

    What will be the fate of the region if Bashir acquire nuclear bomb technology from Russia and Iran? South Sudan, Egypt, Uganda, and rest of the neighboring countries will be the testing grounds and USA with its lukewarm foreign policy will not be of help to them.

    • 24 November 14:49, by chot nyang deng

      Bashir Is Righ Own The Nuclear Bomb B/c He Is The Man With Confident Although Is From Arabs, Regarding Of What Happening Since 2011 Up To Now Around The World Is US Policy.

    • 24 November 15:50, by chot nyang deng

      US IS HURRY TO CREATE APROBLEM AND INTERFERE TO SOLVED IT.

  • 24 November 10:38, by Nubason Tima

    Here comes another deal that’s going to cause Sudanese taxpayers 7 billion USD for another MGs. This would mean, every Sudanese has to pay 171.0877$ in order to offset this debt. We’re going to pay this money in order to bomb our country mates in Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile and Darfur, what a lose!

