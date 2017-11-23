 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 November 2017

Ugandan leaders warn against S. Sudan rebel recruitment

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 22, 2017 (KAMPALA) – Authorities in the Ugandan northern district of Kitgum have warned residents against the alleged recruitment of youth into rebel ranks in South Sudan.

The practice, a local district official said, was recently brought to their attention by the Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

JPEG - 18.2 kb

“We have been briefed by the army that because of the situation in South Sudan, some of our young people are being lured and recruited by elements from South Sudan,” Jackson Omona, the district chairman said.

The Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech said unnamed South Sudan rebel groups were targeting jobless youth in Kitgum.

“There are some people who come and deceive you that they are recruiting you for jobs in South Sudan, yet they are recruiting you into rebel activities,” he told reporters at a press conference held in Kitgum town.

Officials cautioned youth to desist from engaging in illegal activities.

It is not as to how many youth could have been recruited in Kitgum.

However, Captain Lawrence Draku, the public relations officer of the UPDF 5th infantry division said he was not aware of the alleged recruitment exercise.

“May be the information was passed at a strategic level. I do not talk on cross-border issues,” he told the state-owned New Vision on Thursday.

UGANDA-SOUTH SUDAN RELATIONS

Uganda and South Sudan have long standing economic and security interests.

In 2013, for instance, Uganda deployed its military in South Sudan to back President Salva Kiir shortly after the war begun. Ugandan troops only withdrew after a regionally-brokered 2015 peace deal collapsed within months.

Uganda is also host to over one million refugees fleeing from the instability in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 November 11:43, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This could be a strategic lie to engage Ugandan forces in the affairs of South Sudanese. Ugandans know their allegiance to the state of Uganda. There is no any reason that they should be used as South Sudanese fighters. South Sudanese do not need the help of Ugandans to fight their wars. They are capable of doing that job.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 14:29, by jubaone

    Jur,
    UPDF are looking for military engagements bcoz they want money. They were in DRC and looted minerals heavily. In SS, the Kiirminal paid close $45m to UPDF for supporting him beat back Riak. Even now they are engaged in looting timber, alluvial gold around Kajokeji and transporting fuel illegally. Ragtag army built with money from 21 yrs SPLA.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 15:58, by Eastern

    If Ugandan youth are jobless to the extent that they leave their countries to become servants, maids, guards, etc under Museveni’s more than 3 decades rule and now they are considering rebel soldiering as JOB, then be my guest.....!

    repondre message

  • 24 November 08:07, by Future1

    We need peace for development (human and materials)no need for new recruits. Creating more rebellions can’t help on peace can let you educate you and your family.

    repondre message

  • 24 November 08:14, by MC GLazz

    no thing could be done by UPDF to rescue South Sudanese,,,,rather fueling fake escalated so called way to get money.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.