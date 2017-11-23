PCP leader continues meetings with political forces over Sudan’s peace initiative



November 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Popular Congress Party (PPC) Wednesday announced that it will continue its meetings with political forces within the framework of its initiative for peace, which ends with a meeting with leaders of armed movements outside the Sudan.

Founded by the late Hassan al-Turabi after a political fallout with his disciples in 1999, the Islamist party remained in the opposition for long years. But in 2014 it supported the national dialogue initiative of President Omer al-Bashir saying it a valuable opportunity to engage with the regime to achieve peace and democratic reforms.

PCP leader Ali al-Haj met on Wednesday with a delegation from various political parties that took part in the national dialogue conference, including the Federal Truth Party leader Fadl-Alsid Shuaib, the New National Democratic Party led by Munir Sheikh al-Din, and the South Kordofan Peace Council.

In statements to Sudan Tribune after the meetings, the PCP Political Secretary, Amin Abdel Razek, said that his party’s meetings are a continuation of the previous meetings with the political forces in the framework of the "Achieving Peace" initiative.

He further referred to past meetings with the leaders of the National Umma Party, the Sudanese Communist Party, the Sudanese Congress Party, the Baath Party, Sudanese Alliance and the Unified Democratic Unionist Party.

"We will meet all the parties, especially those of the national dialogue after meeting those who did not participate in the dialogue. The third phase of our plan is to meet the leaders of the armed movements outside Sudan," Abdel Razek said.

He explained that the PCP meetings with the political forces discussed the current political situation, how to activate the implementation of the national dialogue recommendations and issues of ending the war and achieving peace.

The PCP political secretary said the participants agreed at Wednesday’s meeting to undertake a joint action to ensure the implementation of the national dialogue outputs, particularly the matters that the dialogue forces disagree on its enforcement.

He pointed out that the parties also agreed to work to end the war and bring peace in Sudan and to reach out all parties to the conflict and other stakeholders interested to achieve peace in Sudan.

After long years in the opposition, the Islamist party founded by the late Hassan al-Turabi joined the national dialogue process and supported it saying the only way to achieve stability in Sudan is to engage with the ruling National Congress Party.

The PCP leader, last September, got the support of the Sudanese President al-Bashir and briefed the European Union representative in Khartoum about it.

