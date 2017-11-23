 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 November 2017

South Sudanese rebels criticize Kenyan envoy’s remark

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 22, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The South Sudanese armed opposition official has criticized the Kenyan ambassador to Juba, Cleland Leshore, after the latter said Kenya would not host rebel groups from the young nation.

JPEG - 6.7 kb
Mabior John Garang de Mabior (File photo MC Clatchy Newspapers)

Mabior Garang, the opposition’s head of information and public relations, said Leshore’s remarks were “unsurprising” given Nairobi’s role in the deportation of dissidents opposed to the Juba regime.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) is surprised by the statements as this is already the status quo. The SPLM/SPLA (IO) has already been isolated by the region (IGAD) and our political leadership fled Kenya after James Gadet, Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri, were kidnapped in Nairobi,” Garang said in a statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan envoy to South Sudan said Kenya will not be a launching pad for rebels and called on the entire region to initiate similar steps to prevent threats imposed on the young nation.

According to Garang, the armed opposition faction has, on several occasions, boycotted meetings conducted in the Kenya, including the most recent gathering of South Sudanese opposition groups, which was held in the Kenyan town of Nyahururu in Laikipia county.

He says despite all the isolation coming from the region SPLM-IO for a year and half the war still escalating in the country.

“This is the fact that the African Union and a United Nations Panel of Experts have found that the peace [agreement] collapsed in July 2016, due to direct orders by President Salva Kiir to his army chief of general staff and director of internal security to attack the residence of the First Vice President”, further reads the statement.

The rebel official, however, said the armed opposition movement has survived isolation from the region and continues with its struggle against the Juba regime with the support of the civil population.

“We would like to assure our civil population in the cattle camps and villages of South Sudan, in the UNMISS [UN Mission in South Sudan] protection of civilian sites and in the refugee camps in neighboring countries, that we shall not abandon their cause in favor of a cheap agreement based on positions,” he stressed.

South Sudan is a strategic partner of Kenya and both nations have cultural similarities as many South Sudanese lived in Kenya before independence.

In 2005, Kenyan exports to South Sudan reportedly stood at US$57.6 million and increased to $144.5 million in 2008. In 2009, however, trade declined to $137.5 million but later picked up to a record $207.3 million in 2010.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 November 07:10, by Mayendit

    Mabior Garang.
    Shame on you man, have you real forgotten what happen to your Twic communities and the whole Bor in general. There are bad things, the former Nasir movement have had committed on June 1993. They repeated in Bor town in 2013, is the political matter than what had been done to your people? 59 women slaughter,Bri, gen, were murdered and young Dinka Bor were taken to unknown place.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:13, by deng

    Mabior hot tene yil yii ku duk kieu loi all people looking for their interest Kenya don’t benefit from war as you do so no agreement

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:21, by Mayendit

    Shame on you Son of the SPLA/SPLM founder.

    Mabior Garang, we loved your late father Dr. John Garang de Mabior but there were many wrong done during the time he was in charged however, the people forgiven him so that, the movement will continues and this is how the successful came as a result of cooperative. Well, the Murle and Lou Nuers are the most problems to you guys than political issue.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:34, by Mayendit

    Mabior Garang Mabior.
    I know you had contributed nothing during the 21st of civil war in the Sudan not because of being a kid but because you were been taken to exile countries and hiding in there as a children of Chairman while, many underage were being orders by your late father to dies on war.Please focus on what you can do to protected unarmed civilians in Twic East communities from Murle

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:36, by Eastern

    Mabior Garang, Kuir e Garang, Peter Mabior Riiny, etc are some the honest dinka people I have come around. Some of you are very simple tribal zealots. Tribal zealotry is driving South Sudan aground!

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:56, by Mayendit

    Kenya and Uganda have shares the destruction and lives lost because of rebellion created by former vice president turned rebel leader Riek Machar. Maibir Garang, you must know that, the world are learning step by step about history rooting in South Sudan since the SPLA/M. Ethiopian Officials reported to world leaders that, Nuer tribe are trouble makers and others East Africa said same thing to

    repondre message

  • 23 November 08:30, by Landlord

    Mabior,
    you are the only Guy reasoning the same with people however, the good and normal thinking humans from that end are just few. many crooks claiming to be the real SPLA of recent don’t even care for the nation. You will be great like your late father one day. God bless you for understanding the truths.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 16:05, by lino

    Junubeen you will stay Junubeen as your real enemy named you and you will always be understanding things in narrow way as your brains!!!
    I don’t think Mabior Garang as we knew him since mid 1990’s said something out of ordinary, but it us that stupid mentality that you all grown up with blocking you from seeing things in real way.

    repondre message

    • 23 November 16:12, by lino

      Mabior Garang has thrown away his tribal and next kin lenses many years ago even before the CPA was signed, but you guys keep wearing them, but your end is near. Old Mugabe should be a lesson for you. When you stay longer in power your brain stinks and you cannot bring forward new ideas just only destruction plans!!!
      Expect power fighting within your government soon leave along Dr. Riek for now!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.