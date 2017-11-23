 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 November 2017

Sudan denies visa to former South Sudan army chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 22, 2017 (NAIROBI) - The Sudanese embassy in Nairobi has declined to grant a visa to former chief of staff of South Sudanese army, Gen Paul Malong Awan, Sudan Tribune has learnt on Wednesday.

JPEG - 41.5 kb
SPLA Chief of General Staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan (C) is visiting his farms in his homeland of Warawar in Aweil East State on 7 May 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

Awan recently arrived in the Kenyan capital for medical examinations, a matter that he long time asked for to avoid confinement in Juba after his sack on 9 May 2017.

The motives and the circumstances under which the former chief of staff sought the visa and its rejection by the Sudanese embassy remains unclear.

Awan’s family member told Sudan Tribune that the former chief of staff had planned to travel out of Nairobi on Tuesday, barely three days after he was allowed by President Salva Kiir through an initiative brokered by the Church and prominent elders following weeks of heightened tensions and standoff in Juba over his guards

He left Juba after reconciliation with President Kiir in a function attended by several government officials. The reconciliation paved the way for his travel outside the country following a rejection of his repeated requests to go to his home village in Northern Bahr el Ghazal region.

A source familiar with the plan for visa said Awan gave incoherent information when asked by the Sudanese embassy to state reasons for his visit to Khartoum.

"I actually don’t know the reason why the Sudanese embassy did not approve his visa. What I know is that he was due to attend a meeting in Khartoum today (Wednesday). This was what he told me. Now this meeting has been postponed because he was the one going to chair it," said the source.

"I don’t know the objective but I could only hear him telling the people to whom he was speaking by telephone to go ahead but the people told him that they would postpone the meeting and they will go find out the cause for denying him the visa from Sudanese authorities," he said.

Several sources in the past disclosed the existence of security reports accusing Awan of plotting to overthrow his friend Salva Kiir. However, the latter resisted first recommendations to take action against him. He finally decided to sack him. Also, he cleared the army and the different state structures from his supporters.

A security official at the South Sudanese embassy in Nairobi told Sudan Tribune separately that they have been noticed increased and unusual activities and meetings with foreign mercenaries and political dissidents since the arrival of Paul Malong from Juba.

"We have been closely monitoring his movements and activities. We alerted our office in Juba about these unusual activities being carried by the former chief of staff. We thought he was released to come for medical checks and family visit but now it is becoming something else. he is involved in a mobilization type of activities. We have brought this to the attention of the Kenyan authorities and they have agreed to work with us", said the security official.

Unconfirmed reports say Awan’s activities are parts of a strategy aimed at bringing Juba to return him into the government as he feels uncomfortable with staying without assignment that would protect him from being accused and dragged to court for the role he played in the ongoing conflict, particularly the recruitment of the government militia which targeted ethnic Nuer when conflict erupted in 2013 in Juba.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 November 21:05, by Kush Natives

    African countries MUST stops exaggerating issues, what’s the legitimate reason behind denying Paul Malong’s visa? What’s still holding behind? He’s already freed from house arrest a week ago. That mean, South Sudan is set up for failure, meaning, shocking and panic will spread back home once more. The should be grants a visa, regardless where he wanted to go.

    repondre message

    • 22 November 22:18, by Majesty

      Kuch,
      You’re very clear and personally cheer your knowledge if you can only stop blaming sky & earth for our problems but/or instead focus on South Sudanese & South Sudan affairs only. You nailed this point. If shameless Pres Salva Kiir cannot resign even
      after the whole country go dark for 8 months without their wages/salary, it is up to any free individual to rebel or go home.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 22:29, by Majesty

        The rest is allegation and no South Sudanese shouldn’t sleep about it.

        repondre message

        • 23 November 09:58, by jubaone

          Majesty,
          1. Malong is under ernomous pressure. With income drying up (he used to cash $US from central bank for war reasons, but diverted to feed his 50+ wives and 100+ children)
          2. The fugitive wants to join South Sudan Patriotic Movement of Dr. Costello Garang Riiny in Aweil.
          3. He wants to revenge, but will be killed soon, if he goes to Khartoum.
          4. He should kiss Kiirminals´hand for mercy

          repondre message

          • 23 November 16:21, by Majesty

            Jubaone,
            You like Sudantribune have wild imaginations but no, Gen. Malong didn’t apply and will never go to Khartoum on such ground. Gen Malong is nothing but one of our great nationalists whose contributions during liberation and South Sudan stability remain unmatched. He will not destroy what he helped build.

            repondre message

      • 23 November 21:07, by Kuch

        Majesty,
        l appreciate you for that, but know this chap, l don’t just blame ’the sky & earth’ for our own problems. But I always try to inform some of you fellows that, some of our traitors with their inflated egos to rule South Sudan & the South Sudanese people at all costs are being used by foreign powers as sabotages to our country & our people---Yes, Salva Kiir has let loose a leash to rein>>>

        repondre message

        • 23 November 21:16, by Kuch

          every idiot since 2005 and only to wake up after his long snooze in 2012, when he sent the then so-called 75 letters to former ministers, current ministers & some influential MPs to bring back the money they stole from the South Sudanese people. A bank account was created in Kenya to deposit some of the money back, but to date not a dime>>>

          repondre message

          • 23 November 21:26, by Kuch

            had been recovered from the former, current ministers & some then influential MPs. People like Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng et al wanted to run for the presidency on the SPLM ticket. If I am not mistaken, Pagan Amuom & Riek Machar were informed that they should formed their own party to run against Salva Kiir to avoid an unnecessary infighting. But they refused opting to fight each>>

            repondre message

            • 23 November 21:34, by Kuch

              within the same SPLM since is considered a supreme liberation movement by over 90% of South Sudanese people. And anyone who would have taken a risk in 2012 right after our hard won independence to run against the mighty SPLM was putting his/her self & his/her party at a disadvantage. But since majority of the SPLA soldiers were Nuers who were integrated back to the mother SPLA after 2005 CPA>>>

              repondre message

              • 23 November 21:46, by Kuch

                agreement with North Sudan, then Mr. Riek Machar was advised by his colleagues to take a gamble on a coup. And that was what resulted in the 15/12/2013 shootout at the two army barracks in Juba. And the 15/12/2013 foiled coup was blessed by the US then ambassador, Susan Paige, the UK Ambassador & the then UNIMISS head, Hilda Johnson. Mr. Majesty, I will continue with this later I am going to bed>>

                repondre message

    • 23 November 07:42, by Gabriel Ajak

      President site is a legitimate right for any qualified SSs citizens. It is not a Bhar el Gazal goal that can be path from blind to blind. Malong must learn that Kiir is better then him. Shame on Bhar kalas.

      repondre message

  • 22 November 22:15, by The Rhino

    Look,

    Malong the murderer wants to pave his way to North Sudan so he can easily track on foot or so back to Aweil,mobilize his supporters and haunt,overthrow or kill Mr. Kiir. I’m sure after such long demoralization and confinement,Queen Malong is craving to pay back.Here’s a quick suggestion for Kirr and JCE..never wait that long,give the Kenyans that quick money and let Malong get kidnaped...

    repondre message

    • 22 November 22:21, by The Rhino

      ..back to Juba.This time don’t fiddle around,kill Malong and make sure all his supporters are round up,contained,caged in hot containers and nullified.Period!

      repondre message

      • 22 November 23:16, by Majesty

        The Rhino,
        Whether you’re Dinka hater, Kiir supporter or Malong enemy. I don’t know what’s in the mind of Gen. Malong but Kenyans will never deport him to Juba weather he
        stands in front of President Kenyantta declaring war against Kiir regime. Say Kenyans did so, Gen. Malong can’t be harmed, unnecessary jailed because he has backing of many South Sudanese. Malong wouldn’t need to go to Khartoum

        repondre message

        • 22 November 23:27, by Majesty

          ...in order to fight Kiir. He just need to make his case why Salva Kiir has to go especially to almost one year unpaid army and public workers.

          repondre message

  • 22 November 23:15, by DO IT

    Kenya clearly has stated another day that they don’t wanted Malong Awan to use her territory to lunch against Salva Kiir and Taban Deng. Now he(Malong) is searching for another ally since Uganda and Kenya rejected him. Well, when it comes to Sudan, North Sudanes people do not trust the Malong and his groups to be their allies, so Malong has no others choices left but only to return to Juba and s

    repondre message

  • 23 November 03:01, by lino

    There you go!!! I warned several times that Awan shouldn’t go out of the country except for medical checks and back to his village!!! He can be an easy prey, and Juba Government will be laughing at him!!!

    repondre message

  • 23 November 05:30, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Malong can leave all these process and then he can go back to Juba to find other ways to his home town Aweil.

    repondre message

  • 23 November 07:06, by deng

    Paul Malong is from Aweil and he knows people of Aweil well no one will follow him if he rebel, he was supported by Aweil people during crisis with President because they were not happy the way president treat Malong.

    repondre message

    • 23 November 20:18, by lino

      You’re right brother Deng!!! Malongdiit is very mad now because his name and legacy was messed up and dragged into Mayardiit failure! Now he his being seen as Hitler of South Sudan Tribes rather than the Commander in Chief Gen. Kiir!!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.