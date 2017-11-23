November 22, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Imatong, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states has temporarily relocated his office from the state capital, Torit to Pageri county on the Juba-Nimule highway.

Location of Imatong state in South Sudan (Getty)

Area lawmakers and military sources have welcomed Governor Tobiolo Alberio Oromo’s move, describing it as a wise decision that will encourage residents who fled their homes to return.

"The decision of the governor to move his office to Pageri is encouraging. It is a demonstration of leadership and extension of service to the people,” said John Andruga, a South Sudanese ministry of foreign affairs official who hails from Pageri county.

He added, “It is a very important and commendable decision indeed. His presence here will help local authorities engage in an effective community and military dialogue in order to restore trust".

Pageri is also where General Martin Kenyi, a leading military figure who fled Juba with the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar in July 2016, hails from.

Last week, a confidential UN report to the Security Council accused South Sudan government of using food as a weapon of war to target civilians by blocking life-saving aid in some areas, allegations South Sudanese officials have dismissed.

The UN, in a report released in October, also said the South Sudanese government was primarily responsible for incessant violence in the world’s youngest nation.

The five-member panel established by the UN Security Council cited the absence of the political will to implement a 2015 peace deal and to address the "destructive governance practices and historical grievances that continue to drive the conflict in South Sudan".

The experts attributed these failures to the political and military elite of the country, with the primary responsibility for the ongoing violence resting with those in the government led by President Kiir and the first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai.

Neighbouring nations continue to experience adverse impacts of the nearly four-year-long civil war, yet are making no effective efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, the report says.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million people.

(ST)