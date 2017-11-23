 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 November 2017

S. Sudan state governor relocates offices to persuade returnees

November 22, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Imatong, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states has temporarily relocated his office from the state capital, Torit to Pageri county on the Juba-Nimule highway.

Location of Imatong state in South Sudan (Getty)

Area lawmakers and military sources have welcomed Governor Tobiolo Alberio Oromo’s move, describing it as a wise decision that will encourage residents who fled their homes to return.

"The decision of the governor to move his office to Pageri is encouraging. It is a demonstration of leadership and extension of service to the people,” said John Andruga, a South Sudanese ministry of foreign affairs official who hails from Pageri county.

He added, “It is a very important and commendable decision indeed. His presence here will help local authorities engage in an effective community and military dialogue in order to restore trust".

Pageri is also where General Martin Kenyi, a leading military figure who fled Juba with the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar in July 2016, hails from.

Last week, a confidential UN report to the Security Council accused South Sudan government of using food as a weapon of war to target civilians by blocking life-saving aid in some areas, allegations South Sudanese officials have dismissed.

The UN, in a report released in October, also said the South Sudanese government was primarily responsible for incessant violence in the world’s youngest nation.

The five-member panel established by the UN Security Council cited the absence of the political will to implement a 2015 peace deal and to address the "destructive governance practices and historical grievances that continue to drive the conflict in South Sudan".

The experts attributed these failures to the political and military elite of the country, with the primary responsibility for the ongoing violence resting with those in the government led by President Kiir and the first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai.

Neighbouring nations continue to experience adverse impacts of the nearly four-year-long civil war, yet are making no effective efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, the report says.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million people.

(ST)

  • 23 November 05:00, by Eastern

    This is all efforts in futility; the masses voted with their feet. Torit is not any safer. Juba is bleeding every day....

  • 23 November 05:47, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The people of Equatoria does not need cosmetic remedies for perpetual problems that are imported to Equatoria by aliens of Equatoria. So Oromo find permanent solutions for people’s issues. Do not lure people to their homes only to end up being slaughtered. Stop being a tool for the slaughter house of murderers.

    • 23 November 16:05, by Eastern

      Jur,

      Excellent.....How I wish Tobiolo, Lobong and the other sycophants in Western Equatoria get this message....Dinka want Equatoria for cattle rearing not for the Equatorians. This is what these stooges have been blinded by the PETTY PRIVILEGES they receive from the JCE.....

      • 23 November 16:31, by jubaone

        Eastern,
        Louis Lobong has a jienge wife and so is Pagan Amum. Both a naturalized jienges, dont mind them. Equatorians can handle the jienges alone: For now, let them laugh but this will soon turn to mourning. We love jienges, but they should be kept away in luaks like cows, then we have no Problems.

  • 23 November 16:26, by James Bol Bol

    Leader of people,
    your safety is the safety of ur people , this is wise decision .
    I fear some time when returning home is encouraged and people are hiding somewhere

