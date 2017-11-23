 
 
 
Thursday 23 November 2017

Sudan, South Sudan border commission meets in Khartoum

November 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Border Commission (JBC) between Sudan and South Sudan has kicked off its 6th meeting on Wednesday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
Sudanese military personnel inspect the belongings of South Sudanese on the Sudanese border on 18 April 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Sudan’s State Presidential Minister Al-Rashid Haroun has addressed the opening session of the JBC meeting, saying the joint border file is of utmost importance to achieve a strong and strategic relationship between the two countries.

He underscored the determination to achieve aspirations of the two brotherly people’s instability and sustainable peace.

The Co-chair of the JBC from the Sudanese side Abdalla al-Sadiq said the meeting aims to develop an integrated report describing the joint border in preparation for its demarcation on the ground by specialized committees.

For his part, JBC Co-chair from South Sudan Darius Garang said the meeting comes in continuation of previous meetings that recommend identification of the agreed and disputed areas between the two countries.

He stressed their determination to overcome the obstacles that could face the JBC through cooperation and consultation with the Sudanese side.

Claimed and disputed areas of the Sudan and South Sudan border include Abyei, 14-Mile area, Joudat Al-Fakhar, Jebel al-Migainais, Kaka, and Kafia Kingi enclave (Hofrat al-Nahas).

Since South Sudan’s independence, the agreed border between the two countries is not yet demarcated (marked on the ground). Also, talks between the two sides continue to delimit the remaining 20% disputed boundary.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues.

(ST)

  • 23 November 05:50, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Hufrai al Naas, Abyei, kafia Kingi and Panthou must be on the agenda.

  • 23 November 06:23, by Mayendit

    Dear former SPLA Chief gen, Paul Malong Awan Anei and all people of Malual communities. I would like to express my view on what is going on between you and your best friend turn opponent president Salve Kiir Mayaridit. I would like to tell you that, don’t people pushed you for rebellion. Do not accept please. Find another way of life than rebellion Idea

    • 23 November 06:58, by deng

      thanks for advice , people of Aweil don’t accept personal interest so many leaders rebelled in Aweil and no one has follow them,

    • 23 November 08:08, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mayendit,

      Your advice is good but not to a person who stood firm to support Kiir and let down to the extent that the loss of his daughter carried no weight and he was prevented to grieve with his family. A true comrade in arms stand together with comrades in war or in peace.

