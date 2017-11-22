 
 
 
South Sudan’s Murle leaders welcome peace declaration

November 21, 2017 (BOR) - Murle leaders in South Sudan have welcomed calls for reconciliation and signed a declaration resolving to work towards peace and development beyond ethnic and political divisions.

Gen Ismael Konyi, the leader of Murle community committee for peace, in Bor, 11 June 2013 (ST)

The peace declaration, according to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was signed at the conclusion of an historic peace and reconciliation conference supported by the UN mission in Jonglei state region.

The leaders vowed to improve the dire situation in the southeast region, resolving to address corruption and nepotism, the marginalization of minorities, cattle raiding and to improve relations with neighbouring communities.

It was agreed that dialogue between different tribes should take place on a grassroots level to prevent future conflicts.

The UNMISS head of field office in the Greater Jonglei region, Deborah Schein, urged the leaders to pursue a path of peace within their communities and with neighbouring states so that development can return to the region.

“We are very pleased with what we saw and what we heard,” said Schein.

“As we have said before, peace is not an event, it is a process and we are looking forward to this going forward. We will continue to stand by the Murle community as they seek lasting peace among their people and their neighbours," she stressed.

Participants at the conference acknowledged the importance of previous peace meetings held in Kuron between key Murle leaders as the beginning of a wider peace process that should be held in the Murle area and beyond.

The deputy minister of labor and public service, General David Yau Yau, who attended the Kuron meetings, assured participants that the Jonglei region was moving towards peace, amidst speculations of a looming power struggle for the governor’s seat.

“I call upon all political leaders, military officers and traditional leaders to resolve all differences and work towards the progress and development of the Murle people,” he said.

The state governor, Sultan Ismail Konyi, emphasized the need for continued dialogue and “to clean the face of the Murle people from being regarded as abductors and killers”.

“We leaders must sensitize our people to change their way of life. We have to change the common narrative that the Murle are child abductors, cattle thieves, killers and violent people,” he said.

The peace declaration was signed by all county commissioners including four key Murle leaders who attended the Kuron meeting.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 November 09:21, by Kuch

    However SUDAN TRIBUNE is the evil foreign tabloid that has been propagating lies after lies about South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. If the Murles would understand that no one is playing games these days, then it would be okay for them to heed the warnings that stealing other people’s cattle & babies isn’t being entertained some of these days>>>

    repondre message

    • 22 November 09:37, by Kuch

      the reason as to why the Bor Dinka went invaded Pibor this year was because of frustration of always telling the Murles elders to stop their lawless youths from stealing other people’s cattle & babies all the times. The Murles must understand that Pibor means Pi-Bor---"water from Bor" by the Anyuak community, and Mach Abol, are Bor Dinka countries. The Bor Dinka left these areas>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 November 09:45, by Kuch

        in 1928, to come to the main Nile course because our cattle were not getting enough water & grazing land during the dry season in Pi-bor & Boma streams. The Murles just came recently from Southern ethiopia & Northern Kenya. But no one is bullying them---they are South Sudanese like everybody else. But there are always some limits on how tolerance the human beings would tolerate>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 November 09:55, by Kuch

          And uncle Ismael Konyi must be aware that during our genuine war of independence from our cloned arab North Sudan, his Murle community was openly armed by the North Sudan with some of our Nuers, Taposa, Njie, Dingdinga, Mundari, Bari, Pajulu & some other tribes that were used by our arch enemies during our genuine war of independence to bully the SPLA & the South Sudanese people>>>

          repondre message

  • 22 November 09:25, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    This article argues that it is simplistic to attribute the recent civil war in South Sudan to the presence and exploration of crude oil in that country. It links the civil war in South Sudan to the systematic marginalization of the African populations of the Greater Sudan that was initiated by the Southern Policy of the British colonial government in the 1920s and the inability of the new govern

    repondre message

  • 22 November 14:48, by dinkdong

    Do they even have the word ’peace’ in their language?

    repondre message

  • 22 November 18:33, by Eastern

    The Wunlit Peace model is untenable now; the US should invest their money elsewhere....

    repondre message

