 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 22 November 2017

S. Sudan risks more sanctions over its civil war: U.S official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 21, 2017 (JUBA) – War-torn South Sudan could face more sanctions if the country’s leaders do not utilize ongoing peace talks aimed at ending current civil war, a top United States official said.

JPEG - 30.3 kb
President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

Michael Morrow, the charge d’affaires at the U.S embassy in Juba, said sanctions likely to be imposed on the young nation could come in form of an arms embargo or economic and banking restrictions.

Tough measures, Morrow told Bloomberg, could target those seen as “spoilers” of the peace process being overseen by regional leaders.

“..(..)..If there is anyone who reneges on their commitment, they can expect to face harsh measures,” said the senior U.S official, who also stressed the need for the warring parties to adhere to the ceasefire.

PREVIOUS SANCTIONS

In September, the U.S government imposed sanctions on two serving South Sudanese officials and a former military chief of staff, accusing them of fueling and profiting from the country’s civil war.

The U.S Treasury Department, in a statement, said it blacklisted Malek Reuben Riak Rengu, deputy chief of defense for logistics in the SPLA; Paul Malong, former army chief who was dismissed in May; and Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth.

The measures freeze any assets in the U.S or tied to the U.S financial system belonging to the three men. The U.S Treasury said Riak was central to weapons procurement during the first few years of the conflict and helped plan an offensive in Unity State in April 2015.

It also accused him of issuing military contracts at inflated prices “in order to receive extensive kickbacks. The U.S. Treasury blacklisted All Energy Investments, A+ Engineering, Electronics & Media Printing and Mak International Services which it said was owned or controlled by Malek. The Treasury said former chief of staff Malong “did not discourage” the killing of civilians around the town of Wau last year.

The US Treasury further accused the South Sudanese information minister of attacks against the United Nations mission in South Sudan and obstructing peacekeeping and humanitarian operations in the country.

In July 2015, the UN Security Council imposed sanctions on six South Sudanese generals accused of fuelling conflict in the world’s youngest nation. The generals, three from each side of the conflict, were to face global travel bans and asset freezes.

The South Sudanese civil war, now entering its four-year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million people since it broke out in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 November 06:59, by Kuch

    Let the US brings her damn sanctions on to every South Sudanese people and the South Sudan & get lost out of our country. The evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between, usual regime change business often work for them in Middle East, West Africans, Central Africans, South African countries or South American countries. But right here in our>>>

    repondre message

    • 22 November 07:11, by Kuch

      country, that is gonna happen. In fact, there is no more war in our country. But the evils have been using their damn SUDAN TRIBUNE, RADIO TAMAZUJ & some of the European & American online tabloids to toy around with our country & our people.

      repondre message

      • 22 November 09:30, by jubaone

        Kuch,
        If your stupid assertation is true, that there is no more war in the country, then tell our readers, why for now 6 months civil servants havent been paid, overland road travel is dangerous, jienges still fleeing their areas in search of shelter and food, why oil production has not reached 300,000b/d, investors keep off from this jienge republic?

        repondre message

  • 22 November 07:15, by Eastern

    Kuch the Kus,

    US sanctions will target the Dinkocrats. It’s beginning to bit. The moment the US Embassy in Juba scales down or closes, you know what follows.....When America sneezes.....! You are not toying with the Chinese nor the Russians, Kiir is about to step on the tail of the Asian Tiger..!

    repondre message

    • 22 November 08:13, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      These US threats of sanctions are becoming tasteless and ineffective. The only serious option is cladestine arming of NAS or any other rebel movements. These armed groups can do the dirty job very easily and cheaply. These jienges only understand "gun-talk". The US or CIA must give this a serious thought.

      repondre message

  • 22 November 18:07, by lino

    Hope and fingers crossed for wind of changes in the corrupt and irresponsible leaders of this country!!!
    Obama’s foreign policy towards SS was a failure and brought more death to people after July, 2016. We used to talk about 2 aggressive parties IO and IG but after that mentioned date, all South Sudanese gone wild on their brothers and sisters throats!!!
    America don’t side with any group in SS!

    repondre message

    • 22 November 18:09, by lino

      They should learn how to solve their own problems if they want to live together!!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.