South Sudanese youth leader denied U.S travel visa

November 21, 2017 (JUBA) - The United States immigration department declined to respond to an application made by the president of the South Sudanese national union, Albino Bol Dhieu for a travel visa, the latter said.

President of South Sudan Youth Union, Albino Bol Dhieu (File photo)

Dhieu, who heads a body known for organizing pro-government demonstrations, said the U.S embassy did not respond to his application until the date he was to travel elapsed.

“I applied for a visa to travel to the U.S for an official trip, but the visa was not approved until during of the time in which I was supposed to have traveled elapsed,” Dhieu told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

"There was no information. So I don’t know the cause. I was supposed to travel to attend community enlightenment in the United States with presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny. Because I was not granted visa, I could not travel with him. He [Ateny] left and I remained. I don’t know what this means", he added.

The U.S embassy in Juba could not be immediately reached on the matter.

Ateny, sources at the presidency said, left for the U.S using his British acquired passport, giving him advantage over his other colleagues.

The presidential spokesperson was supposed to travel with the president of the youth union to attend a community enlightenment event, which he had earlier attended in Australia as well as in Egypt.

While in the U.S, however, Ateny will hold rallies, attend to community-organised functions, meet individuals, groups, associations and community members to brief them on the current political situation in South Sudan, in light of what recently transpired after the former chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan, sacked in May, was placed under house arrest for months.

(ST)

  • 22 November 06:05, by Kuch

    And what was Mr. Albino going to go & do in the US? The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in between have failed to regime change the current government through their Riek Machar puppet/stooge as they had planed. And they are very angry that the South Sudanese people are not entertaining their regime change business intrigue in our country. Many South Sudanese with brains>>>

    • 22 November 06:11, by Kuch

      would understand that the US makes enemies out of blue with their usual silly bullshit that "if you are not with us, then you are against us" Good luck to the evils. Let the US goes to hell. The US was given the first priority over other countries by the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people right after our independence in 2011>>>

      • 22 November 06:16, by Kuch

        But the US investors refused the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people invitation, citing lack of infrastructures in our country to come & invest in. But when the government of South Sudan asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in our country & the Chinese companies agreed that they would do everything they would to come & invest>>>

        • 22 November 06:23, by Kuch

          in our country. The US became enraged & wanted a regime change----Mr. Salva Kiir & his then government was effectively a communist or a socialist government overnight & was dangerous to US & the Western civilization interests and must have to be removed at all costs & be replaced with a puppet/stooge like Riek Machar or Pagan Amuom----their sellouts that they would then go>>>

          • 22 November 06:32, by Kuch

            and micro-managed in Washington, Wall Street, London, Brussels, Paris, Dubai or some of their other shady countries that the evils bank their loots in. And that was why the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs nudged their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & co. to stage their foiled 2013 coup. But now, the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs’s Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion had been crushed>>>

            • 22 November 06:40, by Kuch

              on the ground and so the evils have resorted to their so-called UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & human rights business scams as their 21s century intrigue to crawl their evil selves into our country. And the evils think we would buy these bullsh*ts of theirs in our country. Besides, the same evils are keeping their idiots like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo>>>

              • 22 November 06:45, by Kuch

                and co. hostage in foreign countries & they would want to use these traitors as their bargaining cards to crawl their evil selves into our country so that they would come & loot it like what they had/are doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan & other countries. But the evils are wasting their times & our times. The US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs think, that they can kill our people>>>

                • 22 November 06:49, by Kuch

                  through their Riek Machar puppet/stooge & co. And the evils think, that they can get away with it.

  • 22 November 06:29, by Eastern

    All Dinkocrats and their offsprings should be isolated and weakened by the US and her global allies then we see who reigns supreme. Let Albino go to China or Russia. What’s in the US after all Kiir’s tribal government hates everything US!

    • 22 November 06:50, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      The very jienges that accused the US for instigating regime change in SS are the very ones now lining up to request entry visas. You cant shit into the very plate you eat your walwal from, ya jienges. Just stupid. Let this jienge youth leader go to Khartoum.

      • 22 November 07:28, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        That fake medical practictioner in the name of Albino should go to Uganda or Kenya. The US is a colonialist and doesn’t wish well. That’s the mentality the tribal regime in Juba and its sycophants who think like stray dogs...!

  • 22 November 06:49, by Lenin Bull

    Dr.Albino Bol relax. Being denied to go to USA is not equivalent to being denied heaven entry or being denied to go Janna. Some IOs are mebeded in USA embassy in Juba disguised as national staff from South Sudan, and they are ones spreading lies to and misleading US diplomatic staff. They are punishing you in person because of last year demonstration in which you proudly took a leading role.

    • 22 November 06:54, by jubaone

      Lenin Bull,
      Like fathers like sons, just the same jienge junk lot. Even little jienges like Albino make shit that stinks. Good US.

    • 22 November 07:33, by Eastern

      Lenin Bullshit,

      Now you are setting the nefarious National Insecurity folks in Juba on hardworking South Sudanese, especially the non-dinkas employed by the US Embassy in Juba.

    • 22 November 14:36, by dinkdong

      The US doesn’t like the instigators that’s all.

  • 22 November 06:56, by Lenin Bull

    And you proudly on our behalf read a message in front of that damn USA embassy denouncing the international conspiracy to recolonize South Sudan under the guise of UN trusteeship. We have just liberated ourselves from a series of satanic foreign colonialisms Turko-Egyptian, Anglo-Egyptian, Sudo-Egyptian, and finally blacks Arabs in Khartoum!!

    • 22 November 09:43, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      We should not be demanding other nations who have work hard to keep their nation state save free entry should the refused to allow you to their state. There are countries in the world that if u haven’t entry before u can’t go to them.

  • 22 November 13:30, by Lenin Bull

    You fools from supporting USA, what is your comments about these damned talks freedom of movements of all foreigners to all parts of South Sudan( CIA journalists, UN white staff, INGOs staff, traders, etc). You will day allow foreigners rights to move everywhere including entry into the underpants of your loved ones. Take care. USA has right to refuse entry to anyone. We too do have the same right

    • 22 November 16:03, by Eastern

      This is where you are clearly shooting in the dark....

