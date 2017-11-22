

November 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the sub-parliamentary committee on human rights Mohamed al-Hassan Al-Amin said lifting Sudan name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terrorism is “only a matter of time”.

The lawmaker told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) Tuesday that Sudan’s name would be removed from the terror list soon given the fact that the U.S. Congress updates the list on a regular basis and according to specific deadlines.

Al-Amin stressed the Sudanese-U.S. relation is positively and practically improving on the various political, economic and security domains, expecting the coming rounds of dialogue between the two countries to yield a positive outcome.

He underscored that Sudan supports counter-terrorism efforts by providing intelligence and taming extremist groups, wondering why its name is still on the terror list.

Sudan was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.

Despite intense lobbying by Khartoum, the U.S. administration kept Sudan on the terrorism list drawing frustration and rebuke from Sudanese officials.

The Sudanese government last week announced cutting off its ties with North Korea, a move that will likely help its name to be removed from the terror list.

Last month, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

However, Washington left other sanctions in place for the time being, including those against individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur.

Washington says the lift of other sanctions depends on the improvements of human rights, religious freedoms and democratic reforms. U.S. officials also believe that the process provides an opportunity to encourage Khartoum to reach a negotiated settlement for the armed conflicts in the country.

(ST)