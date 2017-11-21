November 20, 2017 (JUBA) - A senior member of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) led by the country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has resigned, accusing the latter of allegedly contributing to the escalation in the war in the country.

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

Brig Gen. Charles Wani shifted allegiance to Gai after the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar fled the capital, Juba in July 2016.

But Wani, in a 19 November, 2017 letter, outlined his frustration with the Gai-led faction, accusing the First Vice President of deviating from the guidelines and principles agreed upon by group members.

“Accept this letter as notice of my resignation from my position as a member of the renegade group under your leadership. My last day of membership will be today November 19, 2017, publicly but in authority, it was August 30, 2017”, partly reads Wani’s letter.

The official decried the personal grievances within the armed opposition faction led by Gai and said those who committed crimes against innocent civilians during the civil war be held accountable.

Wani also urged the international community, the peace partners, and guarantors like the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Troika member countries, African Union and South Sudanese communities in general to work for inclusive peace.

“I am calling you to have the same realization I have that there is no peace in South Sudan and will never happen with the exclusion of the peace-loving citizens and leader of the SPLM-IO,” he stressed.

(ST)