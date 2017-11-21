 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 November 2017

Senior S. Sudan armed opposition faction official resigns

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2017 (JUBA) - A senior member of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) led by the country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has resigned, accusing the latter of allegedly contributing to the escalation in the war in the country.

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

Brig Gen. Charles Wani shifted allegiance to Gai after the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar fled the capital, Juba in July 2016.

But Wani, in a 19 November, 2017 letter, outlined his frustration with the Gai-led faction, accusing the First Vice President of deviating from the guidelines and principles agreed upon by group members.

“Accept this letter as notice of my resignation from my position as a member of the renegade group under your leadership. My last day of membership will be today November 19, 2017, publicly but in authority, it was August 30, 2017”, partly reads Wani’s letter.

The official decried the personal grievances within the armed opposition faction led by Gai and said those who committed crimes against innocent civilians during the civil war be held accountable.

Wani also urged the international community, the peace partners, and guarantors like the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Troika member countries, African Union and South Sudanese communities in general to work for inclusive peace.

“I am calling you to have the same realization I have that there is no peace in South Sudan and will never happen with the exclusion of the peace-loving citizens and leader of the SPLM-IO,” he stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 10:57, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Wani, you can go to hell. You came from Riak to Gai hoping to reap dividends but failed. This time if you go back to Riak you will be killed.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 11:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mr Kwacha,

      Man does not live on bread alone. He should be concerned with the welfare of his society and above all integrity is a principle he should stand by. Wani has just one what civilized do and not the other way round just like animals do. I think he is right and deserves appreciation.

      repondre message

    • 21 November 13:57, by Mi diit

      Why had you joined Dhuornyiguol Aka gay Taban at first?
      Anyway, Congratulations but political stability matters.

      Viva forward!
      Dr. Riek Machar forward.

      repondre message

      • 21 November 15:50, by Majesty

        Mi diit,
        Do you still have specific date when you’ll reach Aweil? My message to Riek losers, the more you daydreaming him as president the more time Kiir will remain President, and perhaps, forever. Before current war, I warned you Riek Machar can’t through bullet or ballot. Trust me if we have independent, decisive president not Akoba, an inch of land can now still be held by peace sabotage.

        repondre message

        • 21 November 15:59, by Majesty

          ...I warned that’s no way Riek Machar can be South Sudan President either through bullet or ballot, forever. Many citizens simply hate him.

          repondre message

    • 21 November 14:06, by Kuch

      Kwacha Okonyomoi,
      Don’t you worry about these idiots chap. There is no real armed rebellion these days in our country. These so-called Riek Machar fools are just bunch of foreign puppets/stooges who are letting themselves being used by their foreign masters to toy around with our country & our people>>>

      repondre message

    • 22 November 06:44, by jubaone

      Kwacha,
      Just shut up you jienge hireling and suitcase carrier. Let Wani decide for himself like you have also decided to bootlick jienges or submissively get carried like a lapdog.

      repondre message

  • 21 November 12:34, by Landlord

    Wani,

    you guys are prolonging the war since then by joining gai to weaken the IO and thereafter you get back to main IO. We need to be consistent. If you don’t merge all rebel groups to speak in one voice, just come back home and live the cows on the sit.

    repondre message

    • 21 November 13:07, by The Rhino

      Honorable Charles Wani,

      Congratulations to you for making courageous decision.It was the right step to the right direction...better days lay ahead.We need more prominent Equatorians to unhitch themselves from such rotten government systems.People with integral conformity aspire for bigger dreams,higher standards and a moral society.Your bold action was a proof to that,it reflects a good judgement

      repondre message

  • 21 November 14:09, by gatkhor Nueri

    Charles Wani, I am not blaming you because you don’t know incest-child Taban Deng Gai.because Taban Deng is Useless Guy more than Hyena of Bush.

    My blame goes to JMC because JMC unwilling to nullify the government decision, because is the one who endorse the position of the Stupid Taban Deng (STD).

    repondre message

  • 21 November 15:57, by Eastern

    Now this "brigadier" Charles Wani, "brigadier" Hilary Yakani, et al, can change sides ad infinitum, the war against the malfeasance in Juba will rage on. Even after Lt Col, the man, whose head, I am hunting for, due the mayhem he caused in Torit, Wani brings no value to the opposition as his resignation will remain another WANI....!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.